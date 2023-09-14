New U.S. Sanctions Target Workarounds That Let Russia Get Western Tech for War

The sanctions package is one of the biggest by the State and Treasury departments.

Emma Burrows
Suzan FraserJon Gambrell
Sep 14, 2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin, foreground right, attends the launch ceremony for the first technological line for liquefying natural gas on gravity bases as part of the Arctic LNG2 (Liquefied Natural Gas) project at the Center for the construction of large-tonnage offshore structures (CSCMS) of Novatek-Murmansk company in the village of Belokamenka, about 1700 km (1063 miles) north of Moscow, Murmansk region, Russia, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, foreground right, attends the launch ceremony for the first technological line for liquefying natural gas on gravity bases as part of the Arctic LNG2 (Liquefied Natural Gas) project at the Center for the construction of large-tonnage offshore structures (CSCMS) of Novatek-Murmansk company in the village of Belokamenka, about 1700 km (1063 miles) north of Moscow, Murmansk region, Russia, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File

The United States said Thursday that it was sanctioning more than 150 businesses and people from Russia to Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Georgia to try to crack down on evasion and deny the Kremlin access to technology, money and financial channels that fuel President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

The sanctions package is one of the biggest by the State and Treasury departments and is the latest to target people and companies in countries, notably NATO member Turkey, that sell Western technology to Russia that could be used to bolster its war effort.

The package also aims to hobble the development of Russia's energy sector and future sources of cash, including Arctic natural gas projects, as well as mining and factories producing and repairing Russian weapons.

"The purpose of the action is to restrict Russia's defense production capacity and to reduce the liquidity it has to pay for its war," James O'Brien, head of the State Department's Office of Sanctions Coordination, told The Associated Press.

The U.S. is sanctioning a newly established UAE company, which provides engineering and technology to Russia's Arctic liquefied natural gas project, as well as multiple Russian companies involved in its development.

Putin wants the Arctic LNG 2 project to produce more liquefied natural gas and make Russia a bigger player in the energy market. In July, Putin visited the LNG site in Russia's far north and said it would have a positive impact on "the entire economy."

The U.S. package includes sanctions on several Turkish and Russian companies that the State Department says help Moscow source U.S. and European electronic components — such as computer chips and processors — that can be used in civilian and military equipment.

The department also is targeting Turkish companies that have provided ship repair services to a company affiliated with Russia's Ministry of Defense.

Before the war, O'Brien said, Russia imported up to 90% of its electronics from countries that are part of the Group of 7 wealthy democracies, but sanctions have dropped that figure closer to 30%.

Sanctions, he said, "are effective" and "put a ceiling on Russia's wartime production capacity."

"Russia is trying to run a full production wartime economy, and it is extremely difficult to do that with secretive episodic purchases of small batches of equipment from different places around the world," O'Brien said.

However, analysts say Russia still has significant financial reserves available to pursue its war and it's possible for Russia to import the technology it seeks in tiny batches to maintain defense production.

"Russia could probably fill a large suitcase with enough electronic components to last for cruise missile production for a year," said Richard Connolly, a specialist on Russia's defense sector and economy at the risk analysis firm Oxford Analytica.

Russia, he said, also gets a lot of electronic components from Belarus, "so even if we whack all the moles, Belarus will still provide the equipment for as long as Lukashenko is in power."

Both Turkey and the UAE have condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine but have not joined Western sanctions and sought to maintain ties with Russia.

Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said this year that trade between Russia and the UAE grew by 68% to $9 billion in 2022, according to Russian state news agency Tass.

Despite countries still doing business with Russia, the State Department believes sanctions are working, O'Brien said, noting that "the way to measure success is on the battlefield."

"Ukraine can shoot down most of what the Russians are firing, and that tells us that there's a gap," he said. "The battlefield debris shows us Russia is using less capable electronics or sometimes no electronics at all."

Nonetheless, Russia has been pummeling Ukraine with frequent missile attacks, including two over the past week that killed at least 23 people in Ukraine.

This is partly because Russia is "still getting hold of these electronic components and they are largely functioning as they did before," said Connolly, the Russia analyst.

The latest sanctions package targets multiple Russian companies that repair, develop and manufacture weapons, including the Kalibr cruise missile. But to really turn the screws on Russia, analysts say Western companies need to think twice before selling crucial technology to countries known to have a healthy resale market with Russia.

"We need to work much harder with companies in our own countries to ensure that they are not feeding the re-export market," said Tom Keatinge, director of the Centre for Financial Crime and Security Studies at the Royal United Services Institute in London.

"Many of them may be celebrating a rise in sales to the UAE or Turkey and not realizing, or not choosing to realize, that the rise is being driven by re-export business as opposed to genuine business happening in the UAE and Turkey," he said.

The United Arab Emirates has insisted it follows international laws when it comes to money laundering and sanctions. However, a global body focused on fighting money laundering has placed the UAE on its "gray list" over concerns that the global trade hub isn't doing enough to stop criminals and militants from hiding wealth there.

Turkey, meanwhile, has tried to balance its close ties with both Russia and Ukraine, positioning itself as a mediator.

Turkey depends heavily on Russian energy and tourism. Last year, however, Turkey's state banks suspended transactions through Russia's payment system, Mir, over U.S. threats of sanctions.

Including the latest sanctions, the State Department says the U.S. has targeted almost 3,000 businesses and people since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

"The United States and its allies and partners are united in supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia's unprovoked, unjustified and illegal war. We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The State Department also sanctioned a Russian citizen for being associated with the Wagner mercenary group and for facilitating shipping of weapons from North Korea to Russia.

Also targeted were a Russian oligarch who the State Department says has personal ties to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and organized crime, as well as a Russian Intelligence Services officer and a Georgian-Russian oligarch. The State Department has said Russia's Federal Security Service worked with the oligarch to influence Georgian society and politics for Russia's benefit.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Russian President Vladimir Putin, foreground right, attends the launch ceremony for the first technological line for liquefying natural gas on gravity bases as part of the Arctic LNG2 (Liquefied Natural Gas) project at the Center for the construction of large-tonnage offshore structures (CSCMS) of Novatek-Murmansk company in the village of Belokamenka, about 1700 km (1063 miles) north of Moscow, Murmansk region, Russia, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
New U.S. Sanctions Target Workarounds That Let Russia Get Western Tech for War
September 14, 2023
A vehicle enters General Motor’s Lansing Grand River Assembly plant, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Lansing, Mich., just days before auto workers could potentially strike due failed contract negotiations.
Auto Workers Strike Would Test Biden's Pro-Union Stance
September 13, 2023
Terraces cut into the hillside at the huge Santa Rita copper mine in Grant County, N.M., are shown in this March 1999 file photo.
Biden Plan Would Overhaul 151-Year-Old Mining Law
September 13, 2023
I Stock 490069267
Man Gets 110 Years for Indiana Auto Seating Plant Shooting
September 11, 2023
Related Stories
Meat
Laws & Regulations
Meat Plant Accused of Hiring Minors to Pay $300K in Penalties
Doe
Laws & Regulations
DOE Invests $61M to Fund 31 Projects to Advance Clean Manufacturing
Caribou graze in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska, on June 1, 2001.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Administration Cancels Remaining Oil and Gas Leases in Alaska's Arctic Refuge
In this March 25, 2016, file photo, the sun sets over the Badger-Two Medicine area near Browning, Mont.
Laws & Regulations
Company Gets $2.6M to Relinquish Oil Lease on Montana Land Sacred to Native Americans
More in Laws & Regulations
How to Measure and Increase Production Efficiency?
Sponsored
How to Measure and Increase Production Efficiency?
Practical steps that you can take in your manufacturing business.
September 5, 2023
Terraces cut into the hillside at the huge Santa Rita copper mine in Grant County, N.M., are shown in this March 1999 file photo.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Plan Would Overhaul 151-Year-Old Mining Law
And make companies pay royalties for copper and gold.
September 13, 2023
I Stock 490069267
Laws & Regulations
Man Gets 110 Years for Indiana Auto Seating Plant Shooting
He was a co-worker.
September 11, 2023
Meat
Laws & Regulations
Meat Plant Accused of Hiring Minors to Pay $300K in Penalties
The young employees operated meat grinders, ovens and forklifts on overnight shifts.
September 11, 2023
In this satellite photo provided by Planet Labs PBC, vessels identified as the Virgo, left, and the Suez Rajan, by the advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran, are seen in the South China Sea on Feb. 13, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
Shipper Pleads Guilty to Smuggling Iranian Crude Oil
The company will pay a $2.4 million fine.
September 8, 2023
A core sample drilled from underground rock near Ely, Minn., shows a band of shiny minerals containing copper, nickel and precious metals, center, that Twin Metals Minnesota LLC, hopes to mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota, Oct. 4, 2011.
Laws & Regulations
Federal Judge Deals Another Serious Blow to Minnesota Mine
The judge dismissed the company's lawsuit that sought to regain the critical mineral rights leases that the Biden administration cancelled.
September 8, 2023
Doe
Laws & Regulations
DOE Invests $61M to Fund 31 Projects to Advance Clean Manufacturing
The projects are led by national laboratories, industry and academia.
September 8, 2023
Caribou graze in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska, on June 1, 2001.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Administration Cancels Remaining Oil and Gas Leases in Alaska's Arctic Refuge
Protections are proposed for more than 20,000 square miles.
September 7, 2023
Ap23248633278653
Laws & Regulations
Rapid-Fire Trigger Maker Accused of Falsely Telling Customers They are Legal
The judge barred Rare Breed Triggers from selling any more of its forced-reset triggers until further notice.
September 6, 2023
In this March 25, 2016, file photo, the sun sets over the Badger-Two Medicine area near Browning, Mont.
Laws & Regulations
Company Gets $2.6M to Relinquish Oil Lease on Montana Land Sacred to Native Americans
The deal would resolve a decades-long dispute.
September 5, 2023
The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington, Feb. 25, 2015.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Government Eager to Restore Powers to Keep Dangerous Chemicals out of Extremists' Hands
A program called the Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards expired July 28.
September 5, 2023
I Stock 1457699828
Laws & Regulations
NAM: We Don't Need More Regulatory Burdens & Compliance Costs
The largest manufacturing association in the U.S. sounds off on proposed new overtime rules.
August 30, 2023
A worker with the Pebble Mine project digs in the Bristol Bay region of Alaska near the village of Iliamma, Alaska, July 13, 2007.
Laws & Regulations
EPA Head 'Proud' of Decision to Block Alaska Mine
The state has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the decision.
August 30, 2023
Julie Su, Acting Labor Secretary, speaks during an impromptu appearance at the 'Democracy for the People' tour Wednesday, July 28, 2023, in Houston.
Labor
Millions More Workers Entitled to Overtime Pay Under Proposed Biden Rule
The new rule would have the biggest impact on manufacturing managers.
August 30, 2023
The Pleasant River flows through Columbia Falls, Maine, April 27, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
A Village in Maine is Again Delaying Plans to Build the World's Tallest Flagpole
The proposal includes a flag larger than a football field.
August 30, 2023