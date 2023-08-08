What is Build America, Buy America?

A CEO explains what the act means to the lighting industry.

George Preston, CEO of U.S. Pole Company
Aug 8, 2023
Pacb Photo
U.S. Pole Company

The Buy America Act was originally established by the Surface Transportation Assistance Act of 1982, which was a transportation funding and policy act created under the Reagan administration.

The Buy America Act was intended to give preference for the use of domestically produced materials on any procurements funded at least in part by the federal government. On November 15, 2021 President Biden signed into law the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) which includes the Build America, Buy America Act, which strengthened the previous laws.

The act provides statutory authority for the Made in America Office, within the Office of Management and Budget to maximize and enforce compliance. 

Clarification issued by the Made in America Office on April 18, 2022, states, “By May 14, 2022 [federal] agencies must ensure that all applicable programs comply with… the act, including the incorporation of a Buy America preference in the terms and conditions of each award with an infrastructure project.” 

What is an Infrastructure Project?

The U.S. Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) provides $284 billion in new spending for transportation infrastructure in the United States of America.  Infrastructure projects supported by federal funds under the IIJA are defined:

“The IIJA’s definition of ‘infrastructure’ encompasses public infrastructure projects. Thus the term ‘infrastructure’ includes, at minimum, the structure, equipment and facilities for, in the United States, roads, highways and bridges; public transportation; dams, ports, harbors and other maritime facilities; intercity passenger and freight railroads; freight and intermodal facilities; airports; water systems, including drinking water and wastewater systems; electrical transmission facilities and systems; utilities; broadband infrastructure; and buildings and real property.” 

Further: 

“When determining if a program has infrastructure expenditures, federal agencies should interpret the term ‘infrastructure’ broadly…”

What does compliance require?

Products utilized for projects falling under the BABA requirements from IIJA are all required to be “100% manufactured in the United States”; but for further definition these products can fall under three categories:

  1. Iron and steel
  2. Manufactured Products
  3. Construction Materials

For any product one and only one of these categories must be used.  

For the Iron and Steel category, which would include steel lighting standards (poles), the requirement is “mined, melted, manufactured and coated” in the U.S. Many U.S. lighting companies produce steel poles from extrusions in the U.S. Most if not all of the iron is sourced outside of the U.S., however; consequently, as of this writing, no steel lighting standards are known to be BABA compliant.

The Manufactured Products category includes luminaires. The requirements were specified by the Final Rule determined by the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council (FAR Council) on March 7, 2022.  

Manufactured products must meet the Cost of Components test based on domestic content thresholds that escalate. The cost of components is determined by the ratio of the cost of domestically sourced components divided by the cost of components from outside the U.S. This explicitly omits the cost of the final assembly. The domestic content thresholds are:

  • 55% threshold for items delivered until October 25, 2022
  • 60% threshold for items delivered 2022-2023
  • 65% threshold for items delivered 2024-2028
  • 75% threshold for items delivered starting in 2028

What does Build America, Buy America mean to the lighting industry?

So, you’re asking yourself, why is this difficult for lighting manufacturers, they almost all have assembly facilities in the U.S.? The Made in the U.S. part of the requirement is fairly easy for most U.S. manufacturers. The hard part of the equation is the Cost of Components test (COCT). 

If you realize that virtually all luminaires these days are LED and that most recognized brand name LED chips and recognized LED power supplies are produced off-shore, then the situation starts to come into focus. The only domestic manufacturers that can meet the escalating COCT at 60% this year are those that make or source virtually every other part of the luminaire, other than the LEDs and power supplies, domestically. 

Remember that the final assembly is not part of the equation in the COCT. Therefore, domestic assemblers will have no products that comply with BABA. BABA compliance at this year’s 60% threshold can be accomplished only by a very select group of manufacturers, many offering only a minimal subset of their total portfolio. 

This is forcing some manufacturers to start to segment their products with both offshore and BA compliant product options, many that carry a price differential. Some manufacturers have been ignoring the requirements, hoping that they will not be enforced, but we are seeing broad acceptance, with some states, such as Washington, educating their inspectors to look carefully at BABA compliance where appropriate. And, of course, once the major electronic suppliers reshore power supplies, it will be a major game changer.

It was the federal government’s explicit intention to use their infrastructure funds to “bolster America’s industrial base, protect national security, and support high-paying jobs.” The Buy America preference is certainly causing luminaire manufacturers to reexamine their supply chains, reconsider their manufacturing strategies and to begin to reshore their manufacturing capabilities in response to this market shift.

---

George Preston, CEO of U.S. Pole Company, has more than 30-years of experience in the commercial, industrial and outdoor lighting markets. He can be reached at georgep@usaltg.com or call (661) 233-2000.

usaltg.com

Latest in Laws & Regulations
How to Transform your Digital Sales & Self Service
Sponsored
How to Transform your Digital Sales & Self Service
July 31, 2023
The empty driver's seat is shown in a driverless Chevy Bolt car named Peaches carrying Associated Press reporter Michael Liedtke during a ride in San Francisco, Sept. 13, 2022.
Recalling Wild Ride With Robotaxi Named Peaches as Regulators Mull San Francisco Expansion Plan
August 7, 2023
Ap23215649806921
The EPA's Plan to Cut Auto Emissions Runs into Skepticism
August 7, 2023
A pump jack extracts oil at a drilling site next to homes June 9, 2021, in Signal Hill, Calif.
California High Court Says County Can't Enforce Oil Well Ban
August 4, 2023
Related Stories
A pump jack extracts oil at a drilling site next to homes June 9, 2021, in Signal Hill, Calif.
Laws & Regulations
California High Court Says County Can't Enforce Oil Well Ban
A pump jack extracts oil at a drilling site next to homes June 9, 2021, in Signal Hill, Calif.
Laws & Regulations
California Voters May Face Dueling Measures on 2024 Ballot about Oil Wells Near Homes, Schools
Manager Nick Reynoza holds a 100-watt incandescent light bulb at Royal Lighting in Los Angeles, Jan. 21, 2011. New federal rules governing the energy efficiency of lighting systems went into full effect Tuesday, effectively ending the sale and manufacture of bulbs that trace their origin to an 1880 Thomas Edison patent.
Laws & Regulations
Prepare to Flick Off Your Incandescent Bulbs for Good
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Laws & Regulations
Top 3 Growth Strategies for Today’s Manufacturers
Sponsored
Top 3 Growth Strategies for Today’s Manufacturers
Discover the strategies that manufacturing businesses are using to overcome supply chain issues and labor shortages in this free ebook from Ruby.
August 2, 2023
Ap23215649806921
Automotive
The EPA's Plan to Cut Auto Emissions Runs into Skepticism
The EPA says the industry could meet the limits if 67% of new-vehicle sales are electric by 2032.
August 7, 2023
A pump jack extracts oil at a drilling site next to homes June 9, 2021, in Signal Hill, Calif.
Laws & Regulations
California High Court Says County Can't Enforce Oil Well Ban
Voters in the county first approved the ban in 2016.
August 4, 2023
Construction is well underway for two new nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Jenkinsville, S.C. on Monday, April 9, 2012.
Laws & Regulations
Judge Tosses Charges Against Exec in South Carolina Nuclear Debacle
But the case may not be over.
August 4, 2023
A former iron ore processing plant near Hoyt Lakes, Minn., that would become part of a proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine, is pictured on Feb. 10, 2016.
Laws & Regulations
Minnesota Supreme Court Rules Against Disputed PolyMet Mine
The court says state pollution officials hid EPA warnings.
August 3, 2023
I Stock 1422468908
Automotive
CFPB Sues Auto Dealer Over Kill Switches
The company allegedly committed a laundry list of illegal practices.
August 3, 2023
The signage for FirstEnergy Stadium is visible on the facade before an NFL preseason football game, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland.
Laws & Regulations
FirstEnergy Faces New State Investigation
It's the office that focuses on organized crime.
August 3, 2023
A pump jack extracts oil at a drilling site next to homes June 9, 2021, in Signal Hill, Calif.
Laws & Regulations
California Voters May Face Dueling Measures on 2024 Ballot about Oil Wells Near Homes, Schools
Last year, lawmakers approved so-called buffer zones around oil wells.
August 3, 2023
Manager Nick Reynoza holds a 100-watt incandescent light bulb at Royal Lighting in Los Angeles, Jan. 21, 2011. New federal rules governing the energy efficiency of lighting systems went into full effect Tuesday, effectively ending the sale and manufacture of bulbs that trace their origin to an 1880 Thomas Edison patent.
Laws & Regulations
Prepare to Flick Off Your Incandescent Bulbs for Good
New federal energy efficiency regulations went into full effect Tuesday.
August 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 01 At 10 29 33 Am
Laws & Regulations
Pipeline Operators to Pay $12.5M After Crude Oil Spills in Montana, North Dakota
The operators also are required to implement specified compliance measures, in addition to the civil penalty.
August 1, 2023
President Joe Biden speaks during the Truman Civil Rights Symposium at the National Archives Building, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
Biden to Sign Executive Order Encouraging New U.S. Inventions
The order should improve the transparency of federal R&D programs to meet the administration's goals for domestic manufacturing.
July 28, 2023
The logo of the French General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) is pictured in Paris, Monday Aug. 31, 2020.
Laws & Regulations
French Authorities Bust Chip Smuggling Ring
The advanced technology, with possible military uses, was smuggled to China and Russia.
July 28, 2023
Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample at the EPA Center for Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response, Cincinnati, Feb. 16, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
3M's 'Forever Chemicals' Settlement Draws Complaints from States
They contend that the deal would let 3M off too easily.
July 27, 2023
Ap23207762003666
Automotive
Congress Urged to Revive Debate about Regulating Self-Driving Vehicles
Advocates for the industry warned that years of regulatory inaction is putting American manufacturers at a competitive disadvantage.
July 27, 2023
Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Automotive
Musk Gets New Hearing on Tweet About Tesla Workers' Stock Amid UAW Union Effort
Was it a threat or not?
July 25, 2023