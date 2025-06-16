Trump Administration Offers Details of How It Would Control U.S. Steel

The union has concerns.

Josh BoakMarc Levy
Jun 16, 2025
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at U.S. Steel Corporation's Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa.
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at U.S. Steel Corporation's Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa.
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — President Donald Trump would have unique influence over the operations of U.S. Steel under the terms of what the White House calls an "investment" being made by Japan-based Nippon Steel in the iconic American steelmaker.

Administration officials over the past few days provided additional insight into the "golden share" arrangement that the federal government made as a condition for supporting the deal.

The Pittsburgh-based steel maker and Nippon Steel plan $11 billion in new investments by 2028 after indicating that they plan to move forward with the deal under the terms of a national security agreement that has the White House's approval.

The White House has described the deal as a "partnership" and an "investment" by Nippon Steel in U.S. Steel, although Nippon Steel has never backed off its stated intention of buying and controlling U.S. Steel as a wholly owned subsidiary in a nearly $15 billion offer it originally made in late 2023.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick posted on social media on Saturday how the "golden share" to be held by the president would operate, revealing that the White House is willing to insert itself aggressively into a private company's affairs even as it has simultaneously pledged to strip away government regulations so businesses can expand.

Under the government's terms, it would be impossible without Trump's consent to relocate U.S. Steel's headquarters from Pittsburgh, change the name of the company, "transfer production or jobs outside the United States," shutter factories, or reincorporate the business overseas, among other powers held by the president.

Lutnick also said it would require presidential approval to reduce or delay $14 billion in planned investments.

"The Golden Share held by the United States in U.S. Steel has powerful terms that directly benefit and protect America, Pennsylvania, the great steelworkers of U.S. Steel, and U.S. manufacturers that will have massively expanded access to domestically produced steel," Lutnick posted on X.

That $14 billion figure is higher than what the companies disclosed on Friday when Trump created a pathway for the investment with an executive order based on the terms of the national security agreement being accepted.

Lawmakers from Pennsylvania say the higher figure includes the cost of an electric arc furnace — a more modern steel mill that melts down scrap — that Nippon Steel wants to build in the U.S., bringing the value of the deal to at least $28 billion.

The president has the authority to name one of the corporate board's independent three directors and veto power over the other two choices, according to a person familiar with the terms of the agreement who insisted on anonymity to discuss them. The details of the board structure were first reported by The New York Times.

Details of the agreement emerged as Trump was traveling to Alberta in Canada for the Group of Seven summit.

Still, the full terms remain somewhat unclear. The companies have not made public the full terms of Nippon Steel's acquisition of U.S. Steel or the national security agreement with the federal government.

On Sunday, the United Steelworkers, the labor union representing U.S. Steel employees, posted a letter raising questions about the deal forged by Trump, who during his run for the presidency had pledged to block Nippon Steel's acquisition of U.S. Steel.

The union said it was "disappointed" that Trump "has reversed course" and raised basic questions about the ownership structure of U.S. Steel.

"Neither the government nor the companies have publicly identified what all the terms of the proposed transaction are," the letter said. "Our labor agreement expires next year, on September 1, 2026, and the USW and its members are prepared to engage the new owners" of U.S. Steel "to obtain a fair contract."

If Trump has as much control of U.S. Steel as he has claimed, that could put him in the delicate position of negotiating the salary and benefits of unionized steelworkers going into midterm elections.

As president, Joe Biden used his authority to block Nippon Steel's acquisition of U.S. Steel on his way out of the White House after a review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

After he was elected, Trump expressed openness to working out an arrangement and ordered another review by the committee. That's when the idea of the "golden share" emerged as a way to resolve national security concerns and protect American interests in domestic steel production.

As it sought to win over American officials, Nippon Steel made a series of commitments.

It gradually increased the amount of money it was pledging to invest in U.S. Steel, promised to maintain U.S. Steel's headquarters in Pittsburgh, put U.S. Steel under a board with a majority of American citizens and keep plants operating.

It also said it would protect the interests of U.S. Steel in trade matters and it wouldn't import steel slabs that would compete with U.S. Steel's blast furnaces in Pennsylvania and Indiana.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
The Logistics and Transportation Survival Guide
Sponsored
The Logistics and Transportation Survival Guide
June 11, 2025
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at U.S. Steel Corporation's Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa.
Trump Administration Offers Details of How It Would Control U.S. Steel
June 16, 2025
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller speaks to members of the media at the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington.
Trump Curbs Immigration Enforcement at Farms, Meatpacking Plants Restaurants
June 16, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign a bill blocking California's rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Washington.
Trump Signs Measure Blocking California's Ban on New Sales of Gas-Powered Cars
June 12, 2025
Related Stories
Donald Trump Jr. participates in the announcement of Trump Mobile, in New York's Trump Tower, Monday, June 16, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Family's Plan to Sell 'Made in USA' Phones Raises Ethical Concerns
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, claps as Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk prepares to depart after a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show on Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
Laws & Regulations
Musk Could Lose Billions Depending on How Spat with Trump Unfolds
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
Answering Your Tariff Questions
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
Sponsor Content
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
More in Laws & Regulations
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
These capabilities help sales teams close deals, empower buyers, and consolidate the sales process into one platform.
June 11, 2025
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller speaks to members of the media at the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Curbs Immigration Enforcement at Farms, Meatpacking Plants Restaurants
Immigration authorities have been a growing presence at farms and factories across the country.
June 16, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign a bill blocking California's rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Signs Measure Blocking California's Ban on New Sales of Gas-Powered Cars
California's attorney general called the actions "unlawful, irrational and wildly partisan."
June 12, 2025
President Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., June 10, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Court Allows Collection of Tariffs as Challenges Continue
The court added that it would expedite the case and hear arguments late next month.
June 12, 2025
Janelle Lowe prepares to charge her electric vehicle at a charging station Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Long Beach, Calif.
Laws & Regulations
Trump is Expected to Sign Measure Blocking California's Nation-Leading Vehicle Emissions Rules
Officials contend that what the federal government is doing is illegal.
June 12, 2025
President Donald Trump, right, speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
Elon Musk Backs Off from Trump Feud, Says He 'Went Too Far'
June 11, 2025
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, claps as Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk prepares to depart after a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show on Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
Laws & Regulations
Musk Could Lose Billions Depending on How Spat with Trump Unfolds
It all depends on Trump's appetite for revenge.
June 9, 2025
The Warrick Power Plant operates Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Newburgh, Ind.
Laws & Regulations
Planet-Warming Emissions Dropped When Companies Had to Report Them
But the EPA wants to end that.
June 6, 2025
Yury Navas, 29, of Laurel, Md., kisses her two-month-old baby Jose Ismael Gálvez, at Superbest International Market, Laurel, Md., May 23, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
Kennedy Orders FDA Review of Baby Formula
About three-quarters of U.S. infants consume formula during the first six months of life.
June 3, 2025
U.S. Energy Corp. resident project manager Daryl Winters locks the gate, on July 12, 2006, at the Shootaring Mill north of Ticaboo, Utah.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Fast-Tracks Utah Uranium Mine, But Industry Revival May Wait for Higher Prices
One mine could reopen for the first time since the 1980s.
June 2, 2025
In this photo shot from a television screen provided by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy in June 2020, shows damage to anchor support EP-17-1 on the east leg of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline within the Straits of Mackinac in Mich.
Laws & Regulations
Army Corps Analysis Finds Great Lakes Pipeline Tunnel Would Have Sweeping Environmental Impacts
The proposed $500 million tunnel has been bogged down by legal challenges.
June 2, 2025
American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw on Sept. 16, 2018, in Beijing.
Laws & Regulations
China Blasts U.S. for Its Computer Chip Moves, Threatening Student Visas
China said these practices violated the consensus reached during trade discussions last month.
June 2, 2025
Top row from left: Mondelez's Nutter Butter, Chips Ahoy! and Oreo cookies; bottom from left, Aldi’s Peanut Butter Creme, Chocolate Chip Cookies and Original Chocolate Sandwich Cookies with Vanilla Filling, May 29, 2025, Glenview, Ill.
Laws & Regulations
Oreo Maker Mondelez Sues Aldi, Alleging Grocery Chain Copies Its Packaging
It isn't the first time the chain has faced lawsuits over its packaging.
May 30, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
Answering Your Tariff Questions
For example, what happens to the money that was collected if the import taxes are struck down?
May 30, 2025
Jane Raybould concedes her bid for U.S. Senate, Nov. 6, 2018, Embassy Suites, Lincoln, Neb.
Laws & Regulations
Nebraska Republicans — and a Democrat — Seek to Weaken Voter-Backed Sick Leave
State Sen. Jane Raybould's family owns several grocery store chains in the state.
May 30, 2025