Feds: Barrel Company Used Hidden Drain to Pollute

Seattle Barrel and Cooperage used a hidden drain to pump caustic wastewater directly into the King County sewer system.

Gene Johnson
Dec 19th, 2019
Dozens of barrels fill an outside storage area at Seattle Barrel and Cooperage Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Seattle. The century-old Seattle barrel company has been indicted along with its third-generation owner in what prosecutors describe as a long-running pollution conspiracy. The 36-count indictment, made public in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Wednesday, says the company used a hidden drain to pump caustic wastewater directly into the King County sewer system. That&apos;s despite telling officials that the company reused all its wastewater and didn&apos;t discharge any.
Dozens of barrels fill an outside storage area at Seattle Barrel and Cooperage Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Seattle. The century-old Seattle barrel company has been indicted along with its third-generation owner in what prosecutors describe as a long-running pollution conspiracy. The 36-count indictment, made public in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Wednesday, says the company used a hidden drain to pump caustic wastewater directly into the King County sewer system. That's despite telling officials that the company reused all its wastewater and didn't discharge any.
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

SEATTLE (AP) — A century-old Seattle barrel company has been indicted along with its third-generation owner in what prosecutors describe as a long-running pollution conspiracy.

The 36-count indictment made public Wednesday said Seattle Barrel and Cooperage used a hidden drain to pump caustic wastewater directly into the King County sewer system.

Seattle Barrel refurbishes used industrial and commercial barrels and drums. Part of that process involves washing the barrels in a corrosive solution.

In a written statement provided by its attorney, Harold Malkin, Seattle Barrel blamed a former employee who was fired nine months ago. The company said it did not encourage or permit that worker's actions and that it will contest any criminal liability for them.

The former employee has not been charged.

The indictment names Seattle Barrel owner Louie Sanft, whose grandfather founded the company in 1916. It also names its plant manager, John Sanft, who is Louie Sanft's cousin. They are due to appear in court Jan. 9.

The charges they face include conspiracy, which carries up to five years in prison; lying to Environmental Protection Agency investigators, which carries up to five years; and violating the Clean Water Act, which carries up to three years per count.

“At a time when we are searching for strategies to protect Puget Sound and improve water quality for fish and wildlife, we need companies to do their share — not scheme for ways to pollute in private,” Seattle U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran said in a news release.

Federal prosecutors said dumping caustic, high-pH solutions into the sewer system can corrode it and the treatment plant and that the waste can wind up in Puget Sound, home to protected salmon, orcas and other species.

Since at least 2009, the company's permit from King County has prohibited such discharges.

In 2012, an employee from the King County Industrial Waste Program reported seeing John Sanft dump oily waste. Over the next several months, the program conducted secret monitoring and discovered that Seattle Barrel was repeatedly dumping high-pH wastewater into the sewer.

The county fined the company $55,000, an amount that was reduced to about $17,000 when the company agreed to install an expensive wastewater treatment system. Louie Sanft claimed that the system made Seattle Barrel a “zero discharge” company.

That treatment system was not designed or used to handle waste from the 300-gallon (1,136-liter) tank where barrels are washed, however. The tank was supposed to be cleaned by evaporating the water from it, wiping out the remaining residue, sealing the residue in drums and then shipping it to another company for disposal.

Prosecutors said the company lied about doing that. Instead, the indictment said, Louie Sanft directed employees to pump the wastewater down an a hidden drain that led to the sewer.

An inspection in 2017 revealed irregularities in the company's handling of wastewater, and covert monitoring showed that the company continued to dump it down the sewer in 2018 and 2019, the indictment said. Meanwhile, Seattle Barrel filed reports with the county certifying that it had not dumped any wastewater.

The indictment says Louie Sanft directed the conduct, advising employees to look out for regulators, and that John Sanft sometimes helped.

Louie Sanft's attorney, Angelo Calfo, denied that. He said his client knew King County monitored the sewer line, so it would make no sense for him to direct an employee to dump the tank water there.

Further, Calfo said, Louie Sanft paid the employee overtime to properly handle the wastewater because it was a daylong process to evaporate all the water. The only person who stood to benefit from using the sewer was the employee who got fired, the attorney said.

“This case is about a former employee who cut corners for his own gain and in violation of company policy,” Calfo said. “Louie had no involvement and did not approve of what the employee was doing.”

More in Laws & Regulations
A McAllen K-9 police officer walks past rebar that will make up the border wall before DHS Acting Homeland Secretary Chad Wolf tours and speaks to the local media at the border wall under construction on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, south of Donna, Texas.
Watchdog Audits $400M Wall Contract
The audit is being performed, in part, over concerns the proposals did not meet operational requirements and prototypes came in late and over budget.
Dec 16th, 2019
Wisconsin governor, Tony Evers.
No Tax Credits for new Foxconn Plant
Wisconsin says Foxconn 'needs to recognize that there are consequences arising from its unilateral decision to change projects well after the Contract was in place.'
Dec 16th, 2019
Mexico&apos;s Treasury Secretary Arturo Herrera, left, Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland, second left, Mexico&apos;s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, center, Mexico&apos;s top trade negotiator Jesus Seade, second right, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, hold the documents after signing an update to the North American Free Trade Agreement, at the national palace in Mexico City on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Mexico Refutes US 'Inspectors'
Mexican negotiators have said they stood firm in opposition to the idea of letting in foreign inspectors out of sovereignty principles.
Dec 16th, 2019
00025583005426 0 Q1t9 Sy Rz3t U Jw 0 S500
Arkansas Halted from Enforcing Meat-Label Law
A preliminary injunction prevents the state from enforcing the law against Oregon-based Torfurky Co. while its constitutionality is being challenged.
Dec 12th, 2019
Skyscrapers Istock
NYC to Require 'Bird-Friendly' Glass
Conservationists estimate that 90,000 to 230,000 birds die every year flying into New York City's buildings.
Dec 11th, 2019
In this Jan. 24, 2019 file photo Dr. Brandon Crum points to the X-ray of a black lung patient at his office in Pikeville, Ky. A report released Tuesday, Dec. 10 by the Washington-based group Taxpayers for Common Sense says a cut to the tax that coal companies pay to fund the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund, a trust for sick miners, will cost taxpayers billions of dollars.
Black Lung Fund Shortfall to Cost Taxpayers Billions
A funding shortfall in the Black Lung Trust Fund will be covered by borrowing from the U.S. Treasury.
Dec 10th, 2019
In this May 2, 2019, file photo, a pedestrian crosses Gratiot Street at Outer Drive East under a bright streetlight flanked by dimmer streetlights in Detroit. Leotek Electronics USA has agreed to pay $4 million to settle a lawsuit with Detroit over thousands of defective streetlights in Detroit, a newspaper reported. The city sued the company last spring, alleging that roughly 20,000 lights were failing.
Mfr Sued Over Faulty Street Lights
The company will pay $4 million to settle.
Dec 10th, 2019
In this Aug. 26, 2014 file photo, the Minntac taconite mine plant in Mountain Iron, Minn. is pictured. The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 reversed a decision by state regulators to renew a wastewater permit for U.S. Steel&apos;s Minntac iron mine in northeastern Minnesota. The court sent the dispute back to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for further proceedings.
Court Rejects US Steel's Discharge Permit
MN has, for years, allowed US Steel's Minntac mine to discharge sulfates into wild rice beds.
Dec 10th, 2019
In this Jan. 11, 2017, file photo, early morning traffic is at a standstill on Interstate 5 headed into town as a semi truck and cars block the off ramp to Highway 217 above in Portland, Ore. A federal watchdog says the Trump administration moved to exempt a type of super-polluting cargo truck from clean air rules without conducting a federally mandated study on how it would impact public health.
Watchdog Cites Rushed EPA on Truck Regs
Agency officials at the time of the effort told of “fast and loose” rulemaking, specifically rushed regulations relating to glider trucks.
Dec 6th, 2019
This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. The judge overseeing the bankruptcy case of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma will consider Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 whether the company&apos;s CEO should get a bonus equal to half his $2.6 million salary.
Judge OKs $35M in Purdue Pharma Bonuses
But he stopped short of allowing the bankrupt company's CEO to receive a planned $1.3 million payout.
Dec 5th, 2019
Osha 2
OSHA’s 2019 Included Most Inspections in 4 Years
Federal OSHA conducted 33,401 inspections in fiscal 2019 — its most since 2015 — and provided training programs to a record number of employees.
Dec 4th, 2019
Lawsuit Gavel I Stock
Co. to Pay $1M for Subpar Grenade Launchers
The government was alerted to concerns about Capco’s production process by a quality engineer at the company.
Dec 4th, 2019
Pollution
Global Carbon Pollution Continues to Rise, but More Slowly
Led by big jumps from China and India, the world is projected to spew 40.57 billion tons of carbon dioxide into the air in 2019.
Dec 4th, 2019
In this Feb. 26, 2008 file photo, Bumble Bee Foods President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Lischewski, center, flanked by Butterball President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Shoemaker, left, and Dole Food Company President and Chief Executive Officer David DeLorenzo, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Ex-Bumble Bee CEO Convicted in Tuna Price-Fixing Conspiracy
Prosecutors said Christopher Lischewski conspired with others in the industry to eliminate competition by setting prices for canned tuna.
Dec 4th, 2019