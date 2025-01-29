It’s Time to Redefine What It Means to Be ‘Qualified’

Oscar Ramirez, 22, explains how his company helps him break the paper ceiling.

Nolan Beilstein
Jan 29, 2025
Ep20tn 678fed96ea01a
iStock.com

Many young workers get overlooked because they do not possess what their industry considers the correct qualifications. In the latest episode of the Gen Z in Manufacturing podcast, Oscar Ramirez explains how his company helps him overcome the paper ceiling. 

Most Read on Manufacturing.net:

Ramirez, 22, works as a quality control microbiology technician at life sciences company MilliporeSigma. He earned his first role at MilliporeSigma and all ensuing promotions at the company, to date, without a post-secondary education degree. Instead, Ramirez worked with a professor from his high school's dual-enrollment course to earn "microcredentials" that certify essential skills for the pharma industry.

"I think that the pharma industry is overqualifying some of the job postings," Ramirez said. "I have become a senior technician and I still have the same qualities that I started with, I just have more experience. I'm continuing to pursue my degree, but I still don't have it. That's to show that I'm able to break through. I think many other people can do the same."

At his current position, Ramirez completes auxiliary functions and assists scientists with various work, including preparation, laboratory cleaning and biohazard removal.

In this episode, Ramirez also discusses: 

  • The pros and cons of dual-enrollment courses
  • How Gen Z looks for a job 
  • How to help Gen Z workers gain more skillsets 
  • Supporting workers who are also attending school
  • How companies can reach talent in low-income areas 
  • What employers need to know about Gen Z’s priorities 

To view previous episodes of Gen Z in Manufacturing, visit manufacturing.netClick here to subscribe to daily newsletters featuring breaking manufacturing industry news.

Latest in Labor
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 29, 2025
I Stock 1314259386
Equipment Distributors Call for More Labor 'Pathways'
January 23, 2025
In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, Calif.
More Americans File for Unemployment Benefits Last Week
January 23, 2025
Amazon's DXT4 warehouse in Laval, Quebec, Jan. 22, 2025.
Amazon to Close 7 Warehouses in Canada, Eliminating 1,700 Jobs
January 23, 2025
Related Stories
Engineering
Labor
Engineering Claims Four Spots in Study's Top 10 Employable Degrees
In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, Calif.
Labor
More Americans File for Unemployment Benefits Last Week
Ep19tn 6760964bd94db
Labor
Promote a Culture of Care – It’s Okay Not to be Okay
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Labor
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 29, 2025
I Stock 1314259386
Labor
Equipment Distributors Call for More Labor 'Pathways'
A shortage of experienced technicians is expected to translate to billions in losses.
January 23, 2025
In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, Calif.
Labor
More Americans File for Unemployment Benefits Last Week
GM, Boeing, Cargill and Stellantis all announced layoffs late in 2024.
January 23, 2025
Amazon's DXT4 warehouse in Laval, Quebec, Jan. 22, 2025.
E-Commerce
Amazon to Close 7 Warehouses in Canada, Eliminating 1,700 Jobs
All seven warehouses will shut down in the next two months.
January 23, 2025
Manufacturing Safety
Safety
Over Half of Industry Workers See Colleagues Bypass Essential Processes, Study Says
The report found that 45% of respondents observed coworkers cutting corners.
January 15, 2025
The U.S. Department of Labor building.
Labor
Feds Recover More than $1M from California Ice Manufacturers
The companies knowingly shortchanged 70 workers.
January 9, 2025
I Stock 639909236
Labor
Longshoremen Reach Agreement with Ports, Shippers, Averting Potential Strike
The sides said the deal protects union jobs while enabling ports to implement new technology.
January 9, 2025
The Barbours Cut Container Terminal in Houston during the first day of a dockworkers strike, Oct. 1, 2024.
Automation
Dockworkers Threaten to Strike Against Automation
Contract talks are set to resume after a stoppage was suspended last fall.
January 7, 2025
Dei In Manufacturing
Operations
Q&A: Why DEI Matters in Manufacturing
Companies with a homogeneous workforce might struggle to adapt to today's diverse world.
December 10, 2024
The VW headquarters are pictured, when employees of Germany's largest carmaker Volkswagen went on strike at the main factory in Wolfsburg, Germany, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.
Automotive
VW Wage Deal for 120,000 German Workers Avoids Layoffs, Plant Closures
The agreement includes provisions for VW to shed more than 35,000 jobs through early retirement and buyouts by 2030.
December 20, 2024
Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien, center, rallies with Amazon workers outside the Staten Island Amazon facility JFK8, June 19, 2024, New York.
E-Commerce
Amazon Workers Strike at Multiple Facilities as Teamsters Seek Contract
The Teamsters represent nearly 10,000 workers at 10 Amazon facilities.
December 19, 2024
Jobs
Operations
Top 10 Cities for Manufacturing Jobs
A study ranked industrial job centers in the U.S.
December 13, 2024
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Manchin will deliver his final speech on the floor of the Senate today, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Democrats Unable to Lock in Majority on Labor Board Through 2026
Labor unions fear power could shift from workers to management.
December 12, 2024
Juliet Samaniya, 6, chips at a rock with a stone tool at an illegal lithium mining site in Paseli, Nigeria, Tuesday, Nov 5, 2024.
Labor
In Nigeria's Lithium Boom, Many Mines Are Illegal and Children Do Much of the Work
The growing demand for lithium has created a new frontier for mining.
December 12, 2024
I Stock 1312717369
Aerospace
Boeing Lays Off Hundreds in Washington and California as Part of Planned Cuts
Nearly 900 employees are part of the layoffs.
December 10, 2024