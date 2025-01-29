It’s Time to Redefine What It Means to Be ‘Qualified’

Many young workers get overlooked because they do not possess what their industry considers the correct qualifications. In the latest episode of the Gen Z in Manufacturing podcast, Oscar Ramirez explains how his company helps him overcome the paper ceiling.

Most Read on Manufacturing.net:

Ramirez, 22, works as a quality control microbiology technician at life sciences company MilliporeSigma. He earned his first role at MilliporeSigma and all ensuing promotions at the company, to date, without a post-secondary education degree. Instead, Ramirez worked with a professor from his high school's dual-enrollment course to earn "microcredentials" that certify essential skills for the pharma industry.

"I think that the pharma industry is overqualifying some of the job postings," Ramirez said. "I have become a senior technician and I still have the same qualities that I started with, I just have more experience. I'm continuing to pursue my degree, but I still don't have it. That's to show that I'm able to break through. I think many other people can do the same."

At his current position, Ramirez completes auxiliary functions and assists scientists with various work, including preparation, laboratory cleaning and biohazard removal.

In this episode, Ramirez also discusses:

The pros and cons of dual-enrollment courses

How Gen Z looks for a job

How to help Gen Z workers gain more skillsets

Supporting workers who are also attending school

How companies can reach talent in low-income areas

What employers need to know about Gen Z’s priorities

To view previous episodes of Gen Z in Manufacturing, visit manufacturing.net. Click here to subscribe to daily newsletters featuring breaking manufacturing industry news.