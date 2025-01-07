What Gen Z Wants at Work

LISTEN: Nolan Beilstein joins The Manufacturing Employer to challenge what employers think they know.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Jan 7, 2025
Genzthumbnail
Manufacturing.net

Editor's note: Listen to the audio version below

Nolan Beilstein, host of the Gen Z in Manufacturing podcast, appeared on The Manufacturing Employer to explore what employers can expect from the youngest generation entering the workforce.

Beilstein joined host John Franko of industrial marketing agency Gorilla 76 to discuss:

  • How technology influences Gen Z's approach to work (4:37)
  • Why the assumption that young people are not interested in manufacturing is false (8:38)
  • Pay is not enough; Gen Z wants to be challenged and stimulated at work (11:48)
  • Gen Z values work-life balance more than any previous generation (15:00)
  • What senior level employees need to learn from their young workforce (17:30)
  • How to give Gen Z purpose at work (19:12)

To watch every episode of Gen Z in Manufacturing, click here.

