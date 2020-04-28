Bangladesh Reopens 600 Apparel Factories

An industry group responded to pressure after the pandemic cost it more than $3 billion.

Apr 28th, 2020
Julhas Alam
In this April 19, 2018 file photo, trainees work at Snowtex garment factory in Dhamrai, near Dhaka, Bangladesh.
In this April 19, 2018 file photo, trainees work at Snowtex garment factory in Dhamrai, near Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Associated Press

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Nearly a month after Bangladesh ordered garment factories shuttered to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the industry is reopening hundreds of them despite risks the disease might spread.

Rubana Huq, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, or BGMEA, said she was under pressure to reopen factories after the pandemic cost the industry more than $3 billion in orders that were cancelled or suspended.

Huq said Tuesday that about 600 factories had reopened during this week, adhering to health protocols. Workers living near the factories are the first to return to the production lines, she said.

At least 856 factories will be reopened soon, Huq said.

Bangladesh has the world’s second largest garment industry after China. It normally earns $35 billion annually from exports mainly to the United States and Europe and employs about 4 million workers, mostly women from rural areas.

Bangladesh began its coronavirus lockdown in late March, when factory owners stopped production apart from some sewing of personal protection equipment. Workers left the capital, Dhaka, and the nearby Narayanganj and Gazipur areas in waves, heading back to their village homes.

At a meeting Saturday, Salman F. Rahman, an influential adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the government was keen to see garment makers slowly reopen their factories in phases.

“We have to open the factories, but we must ensure the workers’ safety to do that,” Rahman told the meeting attended by textile and garment industry leaders.

On Tuesday, the International Labor Organization urged the government to prevent and control the spread of the coronavirus in workplaces, with help and input from workers and workers' groups.

“The first step is the adoption of several safety and health measures at work based on dialogue between employers and workers, and a shared understanding of coronavirus risks,” said the Bangladesh country director for the ILO, Tuomo Poutiainen.

The reopening of the garments industry appears to be coming before the country has fully controlled its coronavirus outbreak.

Bangladesh, a nation of 160 million people, confirmed 549 cases of new infections on Tuesday, raising the total number of cases to 6,462. That was the highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period since the country's first case was confirmed on March 8, said senior Health Directorate official Nasima Sultana.

She said at least 155 people have died and only 139 people are known to have recovered.

More in Labor
Wimasks
IRIS Retools to Make Masks
On top of the $10 million investment in new machinery, the company will hire 60 new employees.
Apr 26th, 2020
Employees of Volkswagen work with face masks.
Volkswagen Restarts Production
At restart, the plan was to make 50 cars per day — about a third of previous output.
Apr 24th, 2020
Cindy Parkhurst working at the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Flat Rock, Mich.
Auto Workers Step Up
Pay is not what's motivating them to keep coming to the factories.
Apr 24th, 2020
Tyson Foods workers wear protective masks and stand between plastic dividers at the company&apos;s Camilla, Georgia poultry processing plant.
Crowded Meat Plants Create Challenges
Social distancing is all but impossible.
Apr 23rd, 2020
A man wears a face mask as he leaves a business that remains open in downtown San Antonio, Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
New Business Aid Likely Already Used Up
Any new applicants would likely miss out on this funding round.
Apr 23rd, 2020
A masked worker at this state WIN job center in Pearl, Miss., holds an unemployment benefit application form as she waits for a client, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The job centers lobbies are closed statewide to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However the continuing growth of unemployment demands and now additional assistance for self-employed, church employees, gig workers, and others who were previously ineligible for unemployment assistance has drawn some people to the centers for information and to obtain and submit unemployment benefit applications.
Jobless Claims Reach 26 Million
About one in six American workers have now lost their jobs since mid-March.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Christopher Landau, the new U.S. ambassador to Mexico, delivers a statement to members of the media.
US Pressures Mexico to Reopen Plants
Employees staged walkouts and protests at the border assembly plants over coronavirus fears.
Apr 22nd, 2020
In this Tuesday April 21, 2020 photograph, Laury Hammel, CEO and founder of the Longfellow Health Clubs and the Salt Lake Tennis and Health Club, poses at the Wayland, Mass. facility, closed due state COVID-19 restrictions. Small businesses, who get government relief money are expected to rehire workers, are unsure when the business will reopen and how it will operate.
Despite Loans, Some Businesses Say They Won't Re-Hire
The lending may not reduce unemployment as much as the Trump administration and Congress hope.
Apr 22nd, 2020
In this Sept. 27, 2018 file photo, robots weld the bed of a 2018 Ford F-150 truck on the assembly line at the Ford Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, MI. US businesses are edging their way toward figuring out how to bring their employees back to work amid the coronavirus pandemic, some more gracefully than others. Detroit-area automakers, which suspended production in March, are now pushing to restart factories as soon as possible.
Getting Back to Work Easier Said than Done
As officials tussle over how to “reopen” the U.S. economy, some corporations are taking the first steps.
Apr 21st, 2020
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a speaker during a tour of a massive temporary hospital at the Georgia World Congress Center on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Atlanta.
Georgia to Reopen Some Businesses
Georgia's timetable would allow gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors to reopen.
Apr 21st, 2020
In this April 17, 2020, photo, Zachary Davis poses for a photo at The Penny Ice Creamery in Santa Cruz, Calif.
Big Businesses Get $300M in Loans
The Paycheck Protection Program was supposed to infuse small businesses.
Apr 21st, 2020
Chuck Schumer Ap
Deal on $500B Virus Aid Package Near
'We have a deal and I think we'll pass it today,' Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday morning.
Apr 21st, 2020