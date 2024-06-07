Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Intertape Polymer Group, Cooley Named Top Winners in Manufacturing Leadership Awards Competition

Judges also conferred honors on multiple category winners.

Industrial Media Staff
Jun 7, 2024
Re Think Awards2023 0023 db103828 20230628 768x512
National Assoc. of Manufacturers

The National Association of Manufacturers’ Manufacturing Leadership Council named Daniel Dwight, president and CEO of Cooley Group, as the 2024 Manufacturing Leader of the Year.

Dwight has overseen a turnaround in Cooley’s business performance through digital transformation with a commitment to investing in smart factory technologies and developing a digital-ready workforce and business culture. Dwight also serves on the MLC’s Board of Governors and is a member of the Executive Committee of the NAM Board of Directors.

The MLC also named Cooley Group the 2024 Small/Medium Enterprise Manufacturer of the Year. 

In addition, the MLC named Intertape Polymer Group the Large Enterprise Manufacturer of the Year in recognition of its achievements in digital transformation, including technology integration and workforce training. The MLC also recognized the company for its noteworthy achievements in sustainability through reductions in both energy usage and waste.

The 20th annual award ceremony took place at the conclusion of Rethink: Accelerating Digital Transformation in Manufacturing, the MLC’s signature event, which is also celebrating its 20th anniversary, that focuses on insights and strategies for how manufacturers can further their operational digital transformation. The event took place at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort in Florida June 2–5.

Manufacturing Leadership Award finalists and winners are determined by a distinguished panel of judges with significant industry expertise and experience. In addition to the above awards, the judges also conferred honors on the following category winners:

AI and Machine Learning

Celanese Corporation

Collaborative Ecosystems

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Digital Network Connectivity

Molex

Digital Supply Chains

The Wonderful Company

Digital Transformation Leadership

Julian Tan, IBM

Engineering and Production Technology

Van Wijnen Smart Structures

Enterprise Integration and Technology (Tie)

Dow

General Motors

Manufacturing in 2030 Award

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Cooley Group

Intel

Maxion Wheels

MxD

Nexteer Automotive

Next-Generation Leadership (Tie)

Angela Accurso, MxD

Marlon Gonzalez, IBM

 Operational Excellence

Owens Corning

Sustainability and the Circular Economy

Intertape Polymer Group

Transformational Business Cultures

Humtown Products

The 2025 Manufacturing Leadership Awards will open to nominations on Sept. 16, 2024. Information about the awards program is available at manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com.

