Infrastructure Demands, AI Drive Data Center Priorities

A new report from Eaton highlights five key trends.

Jan 23, 2025
Data Center

Intelligent power management company Eaton recently launched its 2025 data center progress report, a new whitepaper that highlights five key trends poised to impact the data center industry in 2025. Featuring new research from S&P Global Market Intelligence 451 Research on behalf of Eaton, the whitepaper identifies key areas of focus for operators in the coming year – including data center upgrades, new construction and energy and power planning – as they prioritize managing growing infrastructure demands in the AI era.  

Digital transformation has become a critical priority for enterprises, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). These technologies are increasing the demand for high-performance, resilient and low-latency computing in data centers, prompting operators to upgrade existing facilities or build new ones, thereby creating significant growth opportunities.

Eaton’s whitepaper outlines data center predictions for this year with a focus on how digital technologies can help data center operators and owners address rising demands while achieving critical objectives. Key priorities for data centers identified in Eaton’s 2025 report include: 

  • Meet capacity and infrastructure needs. 40 percent of data center operators and owners rank managing growing infrastructure demands as their top priority, focusing on how data center upgrades, new construction, energy and power planning and infrastructure operations will evolve to meet increasing capacity requirements. 
  • Address sustainability and energy efficiency. 41 percent of data center owners and operators plan to increase the use of renewable energy sources as they work to balance immediate capacity needs with long-term sustainability goals, prioritizing renewable energy and energy storage solutions.  
  • Digital tools for operational optimization. 38 percent of data center operators and owners use or plan to use energy management platforms to streamline operations and reduce costs.   
