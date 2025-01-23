Infrastructure Demands, AI Drive Data Center Priorities

Intelligent power management company Eaton recently launched its 2025 data center progress report, a new whitepaper that highlights five key trends poised to impact the data center industry in 2025. Featuring new research from S&P Global Market Intelligence 451 Research on behalf of Eaton, the whitepaper identifies key areas of focus for operators in the coming year – including data center upgrades, new construction and energy and power planning – as they prioritize managing growing infrastructure demands in the AI era.

Digital transformation has become a critical priority for enterprises, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). These technologies are increasing the demand for high-performance, resilient and low-latency computing in data centers, prompting operators to upgrade existing facilities or build new ones, thereby creating significant growth opportunities.

Eaton’s whitepaper outlines data center predictions for this year with a focus on how digital technologies can help data center operators and owners address rising demands while achieving critical objectives. Key priorities for data centers identified in Eaton’s 2025 report include: