Leveraging AR to Boost Worker Skills, Streamline Production

In today’s fast-paced manufacturing world, technology like augmented reality (AR) and spatial computing are must-haves on the shop floor. According to Precedence Research, the global immersive technology market was valued at approximately $22.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3 percent, reaching around $167.75 billion by 2032.

These tools are changing the way companies train their workforce, make decisions, and improve efficiency on the shop floor. As technology advances and the industry evolves, manufacturing leaders who adopt AR early will stay ahead of the curve.

Enhancing Workforce Skills

Traditional training methods have long struggled to keep up with the increasing complexity of machinery and processes in modern manufacturing. That's where AR comes in. Instead of just telling workers what to do, AR shows them by overlaying instructions directly onto the equipment they're working with. This approach speeds up the learning process and helps employees retain what they've learned.

For example, a new hire can see a step-by-step guide projected onto a machine, and practice tasks until comfortable. This method doesn't just teach them faster — it helps them retain skills longer, enabling them to literally “learn on the job” and be fully prepared to perform as soon as they're out on the floor.

Driving Operational Efficiency

AR goes beyond just training — it's a powerful tool for streamlining and optimizing day-to-day operations. Picture this: A technician is performing a maintenance task. Instead of juggling manuals and tools, they get real-time data — like temperature or pressure readings — displayed right in their field of view. This way, they can make decisions on the spot, reducing errors and getting the job done faster.

AR also standardizes procedures, ensuring everyone follows the same steps, which leads to more consistent outcomes. Whether in assembly, quality control, or repair tasks, AR helps keep things moving smoothly and efficiently, day in and day out.

Future Trends in AR and Spatial Computing

Looking ahead, AR is set to become even more integral to manufacturing. As the hardware improves — think lighter, more comfortable headsets — using AR on the job will become second nature for workers. The market for AR and VR head-mounted displays is projected to grow substantially, from $11.5 billion in 2024 to an impressive $370 billion by 2034. With steady advancements, AR head-mounted displays (HMDs) for frontline workers are poised to see significant adoption gains in the coming years, reaching a tipping point by 2031, according to Gartner.

Integrating AI with AR will be another game-changer, enabling predictive maintenance and instant problem-solving. Imagine a system that spots an issue before it becomes a problem and offers a solution in real time. These advancements will cut down on downtime and boost productivity. For manufacturing leaders, staying on top of these trends is essential to maintaining a competitive edge as these technologies mature and become more widely adopted.

3 Actionable Strategies

Start Documenting and Digitizing Existing Procedures. The first step for any manufacturing leader is to start documenting your processes — before your most experienced workers retire and take their knowledge with them. The first step for any manufacturing leader is to start documenting processes — before your most experienced workers retire and take their knowledge with them. Simply capturing video of key procedures is a great starting point, as AR tools can build on this foundation. Begin by converting these videos and other existing procedures into digital formats compatible with AR, focusing on preserving knowledge and making it readily accessible. Digital work instructions can then be easily updated, ensuring that your team always has the latest information at their fingertips. Using this approach helps reduce errors, speeds up training, and ultimately improves productivity. Invest in AR Technology That Integrates with Current Systems and Offers Flexibility. When choosing an AR platform, look for one that plays well with your current systems. Avoid getting “stuck on the headset” or a specific device, as hardware is changing rapidly. Committing to a single device could leave you with outdated technology before the initial deployment is complete. Instead, choose a flexible, device-agnostic solution that works across multiple devices, from tablets to AR headsets. This flexibility ensures that the technology can grow with your business and adapt to your needs as they evolve. Plus, by integrating AR with IoT (Internet of Things) devices and enterprise systems, you can provide your team with real-time data that helps them make better decisions faster. Run Small-Scale Pilots to Measure ROI and Gather Insights. Before diving headfirst into a full AR rollout, start small. Pick a department or process where you can implement AR on a manageable basis. Use this pilot phase to gather data and track how it impacts efficiency, error rates, and training times. The insights you gain will be invaluable when you're ready to scale up. Additionally, these pilots will help you make a solid case for stakeholders by showing the real-world benefits of AR in your specific environment. Starting small allows you to fine-tune your approach and ensures a smoother transition when you expand the use of AR across your organization.

AR and spatial computing were once seen as futuristic concepts, but as manufacturing evolves, they have become practical tools that can transform workforce training and operational management. By documenting your processes, choosing flexible AR solutions, and starting with small-scale pilots, you can effectively integrate these technologies into your business.

The sooner you start, the sooner you'll see the benefits — faster training, improved productivity, and a more competitive edge in the market.

Kelly Malone is the Chief Business Officer for Taqtile and is responsible for technical pre-sales, project delivery & services, and Taqtile's DoD business.