Powering the Connectivity that Drives Industry 4.0

As manufacturers continue to adopt Industry 4.0 technologies and build smarter factories, connectivity has taken center stage as the enabler of the next industrial revolution. However, powering the connection between a high-performance computer and the edge devices supporting smart factory technologies is an increasingly difficult challenge.

Increased connectivity also necessitates robust security measures as more online devices and systems create additional potential entry points for security risks.

When integrating AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning technologies into the industrial environment, reliable and secure connectivity between equipment and the computing infrastructure that processes vast amounts of data is vital to optimizing uptime and efficiency. Addressing power-related challenges and ensuring localized computing capacity for edge devices that support and monitor manufacturing equipment is also essential for seamless integration.

Examples of power conversion solutions supporting increased connectivity and high-capacity data processing include power supplies that implement high electron mobility transistors (HEMTs) and wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductors. Combining these devices with effective power distribution strategies helps enable real-time data sharing among network equipment and infrastructure that demand increased uptime and communication support.

Edge Devices are Reshaping Power Demands

As businesses strive to make their factories and processes smarter by integrating AI, IoT, and other cutting-edge technologies, the rise of localized computing capacity for edge devices in manufacturing is reshaping power demands. This shift from centralized data centers to edge facilities and infrastructure helps ensure low-latency operations for critical manufacturing processes and real-time analytics.

These devices, however, require substantial computational power and high energy consumption. Integrating IoT sensors to monitor equipment function, environmental conditions, and operational performance creates a denser, power-hungry network of devices. Power requirements for edge devices are also driven by safety monitoring systems with redundancy and fail-safe features, which increase the computational burden.

Edge devices in some manufacturing settings must endure harsh conditions, which may necessitate more cooling systems and more power. Furthermore, as manufacturers scale their operations, incorporating edge devices to support additional machinery also drives power demands.

Due to their ability to operate at high voltages, power conversion solutions utilizing HEMTs and WBGs will play an increasingly vital role as the demand for increased connectivity and data processing capabilities continue to grow.

High Electron Mobility Transistors. HEMTs improve the efficiency of power conversion and management, reducing energy losses in manufacturing processes due to their high-frequency capacity, and they support faster data processing. These features are essential for real-time monitoring and control systems in smart manufacturing environments. HEMTs can also generate higher performance in compact equipment designs, helping reduce the overall footprint of manufacturing setups.

HEMTs Wide Bandgap Semiconductors. WBG semiconductors are designed to handle higher voltage levels, making them ideal for industrial power supply systems that require robust performance. Their operability at higher temperatures reduces reliance on cooling systems, saving energy costs and space in manufacturing facilities. The high-frequency operation of WBG semiconductors enables rapid switching in power converters and inverters, which is essential for dynamic load management and real-time data processing.

WBG semiconductors Supporting Increased Connectivity and Data Processing. HEMTs and WBG semiconductors support advanced IoT applications by providing the needed power and efficiency for connected factory devices. HEMTs' high speed drives fast data transmission between devices, helping to ensure real-time analytics and monitoring systems can function effectively. And the ability of WBG semiconductors to manage high currents and voltages efficiently enables more powerful processors and computing units at the edge, allowing for more complex data analytics and processing tasks. The efficiency of HEMTs and WBG semiconductors creates lower energy consumption, which helps to reduce heat, improve energy footprints, and keep manufacturing energy costs in check.

Ensuring Efficient Operations

In addition to optimizing power conversion, enhanced power distribution strategies are crucial for several reasons, including efficient, reliable, and cost-effective energy consumption. Power distribution approaches for real-time data sharing among network equipment include optimizing power allocation to ensure the most effective communication possible.

In the event of a power outage, battery supported DC power systems provide instantaneous backup power, allowing network devices and machinery to function without interruption. Smart power management systems can also be used to adjust power distribution based on operational demands, prioritizing equipment that supports critical operations and data sharing.

To optimize performance and reliability, load balancing across network devices helps prevent any single point from becoming overloaded. Advanced monitoring tools enable real-time tracking of power consumption and equipment status, allowing manufacturers to identify issues as quickly as possible.

By designing power distribution systems that scale with production demands without incurring significant downtime, manufacturers can seamlessly integrate new technologies into their operations. This scalability is vital as digital tools and IoT solutions are leveraged to enhance productivity and efficiency.

For Industry 4.0 and future industrial revolutions, effective power conversion and distribution strategies in manufacturing are critical to enable secure, real-time data sharing among network equipment. These solutions not only help optimize energy use but also enhance uptime and communication capabilities, driving the development of energy-efficient edge computing networks.

Gopal Mitra is the industrial segment leader at OmniOn Power, which designs, develops, and manufactures reliable, high-quality power solutions for mission-critical applications.