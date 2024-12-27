Why Manufacturers Need a Unified Data Strategy

Every supply chain manager knows that manufacturing is a team sport. Research and development, marketing, finance, and even customer support all play important roles in determining what products will be built and shipped out to store shelves. So why do enterprises still create data strategies without this collaboration in mind? Unfortunately, data silos continue to grow—increasing the complexity of generating data insights and slowing down team productivity.

A Forrester study* found that employees plagued by data silos spend more than a quarter of their day searching for information just to do their job. It also found inefficient data management processes can cause a 24 percent drop in productivity, and 43 percent of product-focused employees say working collaboratively across departments is a challenge. With customers expecting fast, convenient shipping and deeper product personalization, manufacturers need to streamline communication by implementing a unified approach to data management.

Master Data Management (MDM) solutions help to break down silos and give departments across an organization visibility into critical data from their colleagues through a “golden record” across all data platforms. MDM solutions can also provide the governance to limit access to confidential data as needed, ensuring data security without limiting collaboration.

The Future of Manufacturing and MDM's Role

As the manufacturing industry faces increasing pressure to modernize, the future of production will depend on harnessing advanced digital technologies and data strategies. Trends like Industry 4.0, smart factories, and AI-driven automation are reshaping the way manufacturers operate, making data central to operational success. Here’s how MDM can support the future of manufacturing:

Data-Driven Decision Making for Predictive Maintenance and IoT. In the future, manufacturing will lean heavily on predictive maintenance systems, where real-time data from IoT (Internet of Things) sensors predict equipment failures before they occur. This proactive approach reduces costly downtime and improves operational efficiency. However, these IoT systems generate vast amounts of data that must be managed effectively. MDM integrates sensor data with other business information, ensuring that maintenance teams and decision-makers have access to a single source of truth. By linking operational data with product data, MDM helps companies identify patterns, enabling predictive analytics that drive smarter decision-making.

Advanced Robotics and Automation Integration. Robots are becoming more autonomous and adaptable, taking on roles in complex assembly processes. As automation grows, so does the volume and complexity of data that needs to be managed. Automated systems rely on accurate, real-time data to function optimally, whether it's information on parts, equipment specifications, or quality control metrics. MDM ensures that this data is accurate, up-to-date, and accessible to all systems involved in automation.

Personalization and Custom Manufacturing. The demand for customized products is increasing as consumers seek personalized experiences. This trend extends into manufacturing, where companies are exploring custom manufacturing processes that allow for individual product adjustments at scale. Achieving this requires flexible data systems that can handle high levels of complexity while maintaining accuracy. MDM can help manage the vast array of data points required for personalized production, from customer preferences to material sourcing and product specifications. With MDM, manufacturers can streamline the production process to accommodate these customizations while maintaining efficiency.

Sustainability and Circular Manufacturing. The future of manufacturing will increasingly focus on sustainability, with circular economy models gaining traction. Manufacturers will need to consider the entire lifecycle of products, from raw material sourcing to end-of-life recycling. Managing this requires robust data management, as companies need to track materials across supply chains, understand environmental impacts, and optimize recycling processes. MDM provides the necessary transparency, allowing manufacturers to monitor materials from supplier to end user. With unified data across suppliers, R&D, production, and logistics, MDM helps organizations achieve their sustainability goals by identifying waste-reduction opportunities and enabling more sustainable manufacturing practices.

The Benefits of a Unified Data Strategy Built on MDM

Improved Inventory Planning. The assembly line has limited capacity. Every product passing down the conveyor belt needs to be justified, and capacity must remain consistent to avoid gaps in production. Further, gaps in communication between vendors, manufacturers, warehouses, and retailers can lead to significant delays or inefficiencies, increasing costs. MDM provides a clear view of product families and inventory, enabling business leaders to better understand stock levels and improve coordination across the supply chain. Real-time and accurate data analytics powered by MDM lead to actionable recommendations, optimizing inventory planning.

Alignment with Sustainability Regulations and Goals. Manufacturing plays a crucial role in sustainability efforts, particularly in the face of increasing regulations on emissions and waste. Without a unified data strategy, organizations struggle to track and optimize their environmental impact. MDM provides visibility into the carbon footprint of each material and production step, helping R&D and manufacturing teams collaborate on reducing waste and adopting greener materials. The unified platform also simplifies compliance reporting for sustainability efforts.

A Foundation for Automation Strategies. Automation in manufacturing isn't just about robots on the assembly line—it begins with data automation. MDM ensures data quality by merging duplicates, flagging incomplete entries, and rejecting incorrect vendor data. This ensures downstream processes, such as e-commerce and retail integrations, run smoothly without human intervention. By automating data management, MDM enhances the overall efficiency of manufacturing operations, allowing teams to focus on innovation rather than correcting errors.

Data plays a key role in manufacturing at every level: day-to-day production planning, compliance with evolving regulations, and innovation with cutting-edge automation technology. Isolated data management practices hinder progress on all fronts.

MDM enables manufacturers to eliminate data silos and achieve enterprise-wide visibility, fostering effective collaboration. By transitioning to a unified data strategy, organizations can align their manufacturing teams with other departments, streamlining operations and driving higher productivity. As manufacturing evolves, MDM will be the cornerstone of a successful digital transformation.

*Forrester, The Crisis of Fractured Organizations, December 2022