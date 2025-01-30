Octillion Introduces New Battery Factory in Nevada

The site will showcase a combination of human labor, futuristic robotics and automation.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Jan 30, 2025
Octillion Power Systems' new Reno, Nevada battery systems manufacturing facility will serve the electric vehicle, off-highway, commercial equipment, marine and grid storage markets.
Octillion Power Systems

Octillion Power Systems, a supplier of high-density lithium-ion battery packs for passenger and commercial fleet EVs, announced the inauguration of Nevada ONE, a battery system manufacturing facility in Reno, Nevada.

The company expects the nearly 40,000-square-foot Nevada One facility to serve the North American electric vehicle, off-highway, commercial equipment, marine and grid storage markets. The site will also showcase Octillion's battery system manufacturing and related proprietary technologies and feature its combination of human touch labor, futuristic robotics and automation across its production lines.

Octillion anticipates Nevada One's production lines will achieve a total capacity of 1 gigawatt-hour, which will add to its estimated 25 gigawatt-hours of total annual production across its seven other global manufacturing facilities. The company said the facility would employ 40 to 50 skilled and non-skilled workers at peak capacity.

According to Octillion, the facility will progress from lease signing to multi-line production in eight months.

"Opening the Nevada One facility is a key step in our North American expansion strategy," Octillion President Paul Beach said. "Our growing manufacturing footprint in North America is commensurate with increasing battery system demand from major clients across various E-mobility end markets. This new Reno facility will allow us to satisfy certain demand, while also providing a 'working model' for clients looking to advance their own co-located factories with Octillion in North America."

