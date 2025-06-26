Eaton’s 'Factories as a Grid' Approach Advances Energy Security

Helping manufacturers simplify the electrification of critical processes.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Jun 26, 2025
Eaton is demonstrating its Factories as a Grid approach at its Arecibo, Puerto Rico manufacturing facility (pictured) and during the Reuters Global Energy Transition.
Eaton is demonstrating its Factories as a Grid approach at its Arecibo, Puerto Rico manufacturing facility (pictured) and during the Reuters Global Energy Transition.
Eaton

Intelligent power management company Eaton introduced its Factories as a Grid approach, which maximizes the functionality of existing energy systems along with renewable energy resources to achieve greater levels of energy resilience, affordability and efficiency.

The strategy builds on Eaton’s Everything as a Grid perspective that provides customers with more energy choices and enables a flexible foundation to secure reliable and resilient power. 

According to Eaton, adopting this Factories as a Grid approach can help manufacturers simplify the electrification of critical processes while simultaneously improving energy efficiency, ensuring a constant supply uninterrupted power and reducing operational costs by producing and consuming electrical power more intelligently.

“There are multiple global megatrends at play impacting manufacturing," Eaton Marketing Director Marc Elliot said. "Everything is electrifying and extreme weather events are becoming more common. Solving these challenges requires integrated solutions that transform electrical systems from simple loads on the grid into intelligent business assets that assure energy security."

The strategy hinges on the scaled implementation of intelligent power management solutions to manage the new demands of electrified processes. By taking a holistic view of energy needs and infrastructure, Eaton aims to help customers balance energy production and consumption to achieve operational goals, including:   

  • Improved resilience using proven microgrid technology, onsite renewable energy generation and energy storage to support always-on power during grid interruptions.
  • Reduced energy costs through the ability to react to real-time grid conditions and strategically produce, store and consume electricity generated on site.
  • Improved energy efficiency and equipment performance supported by Eaton’s Brightlayer portfolio that delivers real-time and actionable insights.
  • Cost-effective electrification including accommodations for electric fleet charging infrastructure that help reduce costs and save time.
  • Accelerated decarbonization through the integration of onsite clean energy resources that can be monetized to maximize return on investment. 

Eaton is demonstrating its Factories as a Grid approach at its Arecibo, Puerto Rico manufacturing facility, which produces circuit breakers for homes, buildings and industrial applications.

The project integrates onsite solar generation, energy storage and intelligent digital solutions into a microgrid that is cutting operational costs, energy consumption and emissions.

Latest in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
May 1, 2025
Eaton is demonstrating its Factories as a Grid approach at its Arecibo, Puerto Rico manufacturing facility (pictured) and during the Reuters Global Energy Transition.
Eaton’s 'Factories as a Grid' Approach Advances Energy Security
June 26, 2025
An Energy Star logo is displayed on a box for a freezer Jan. 21, 2025, in Evendale, Ohio.
If Energy Star Goes Away, Finding Energy Efficient Appliances Will Be Harder
June 24, 2025
The Unit 2 reactor at Indian Point Energy Center in Buchanan, N.Y., is seen, April 26, 2021, almost one year after it was shut down.
New York Governor Seeks to Build the State’s First New Nuclear Power Plant in Decades
June 24, 2025
Related Stories
An aerial image of Consumer Energy's J.H. Campbell Generating Complex in Ottawa County, Mich., Sept. 21, 2024.
Energy
Michigan, Environmental Groups Challenge Federal Order to Keep Coal-Fired Plant Open
Workers install panels at a solar project Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Galena, Alaska.
Energy
Alaskan Village Turns to Solar, Biomass Energies to Cut Diesel, Save Money
Toyota
Energy
Toyota Helps Develop Concept Model for Hydrogen-Powered Sauna
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 1, 2025
An Energy Star logo is displayed on a box for a freezer Jan. 21, 2025, in Evendale, Ohio.
Energy
If Energy Star Goes Away, Finding Energy Efficient Appliances Will Be Harder
But here are some tips.
June 24, 2025
The Unit 2 reactor at Indian Point Energy Center in Buchanan, N.Y., is seen, April 26, 2021, almost one year after it was shut down.
Energy
New York Governor Seeks to Build the State’s First New Nuclear Power Plant in Decades
The state power authority will seek to develop “at least” one new nuclear energy facility.
June 24, 2025
Wind turbines stretch across the horizon at dusk at the Spearville Wind Farm, Sept. 29, 2024, near Spearville, Kan.
Energy
Support for Solar Energy, Offshore Wind Falls Among Democrats, Independents
An AP-NORC poll reveals signs of growing cynicism.
June 23, 2025
The Shearon Harris nuclear plant is seen in Holly Springs, N.C., on June 14, 2013.
Energy
North Carolina Lawmakers Finalize Bill That Would Scrap 2030 Carbon Reduction Goal
Bill opponents question savings given uncertainty in energy demand, construction costs.
June 20, 2025
An aerial image of Consumer Energy's J.H. Campbell Generating Complex in Ottawa County, Mich., Sept. 21, 2024.
Energy
Michigan, Environmental Groups Challenge Federal Order to Keep Coal-Fired Plant Open
Consumers Energy had planned to close the power station by May 31.
June 19, 2025
Workers install panels at a solar project Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Galena, Alaska.
Energy
Alaskan Village Turns to Solar, Biomass Energies to Cut Diesel, Save Money
The projects come at a precarious time for the renewable energy transition in the U.S.
June 18, 2025
Nicholas Hartnett, owner of Pure Power Solar, carries a panel as he and Brian Hoeppner, right, install a solar array on the roof of a home in Frankfort, Ky., July 17, 2023.
Energy
Senate Republicans Double Down, Target Clean Energy in Draft Tax Bill
Tax credits would still be phased out, just not so fast.
June 17, 2025
This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at the proposed site of the Willow oil project on Alaska's North Slope.
Energy
U.S. Appeals Court Refuses to Vacate Biden Approval of Alaska's Willow Oil Project
Critics have raised concerns that the project would drive industrialization in the region.
June 16, 2025
The Gibson Power Plant operates Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Princeton, Ind.
Energy
EPA Set to Roll Back Rules That Limit Greenhouse Gases, Mercury From U.S. Power Plants
The power plant rules are among about 30 environmental regulations being targeted.
June 11, 2025
Ferry Power Station, a coal fired power station located in Warrington, England.
Energy
UK Announces $19B Investment in First Major Nuclear Plant Since the 1990s
The plant will generate enough low-carbon electricity to power 6 million homes.
June 11, 2025
The Rockport Power Plant operates near a group of mobile homes Friday, April 11, 2025, in Rockport, Ind.
Energy
Trump's EPA Targets Environmental Rules Projected to Save Billions
And many thousands of lives.
June 5, 2025
Toyota
Energy
Toyota Helps Develop Concept Model for Hydrogen-Powered Sauna
Hydrogen meets heat: Toyota's radical reinvention of the traditional sauna experience
June 3, 2025
Shown is the Eddystone Generating Station in Eddystone, Pa., Monday, June 2, 2025.
Energy
To Prevent Blackouts, Trump Administration Keeps Another Aging Power Plant Online Through Summer
Constellation Energy had planned to shut down units, but must now stay running through August.
June 3, 2025
U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright listens during a press conference at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Berkeley, Calif.
Energy
The Department of Energy Axes $3.7 Billion in Clean Energy Project Grants
Over $15 billion worth of projects are being reviewed.
June 2, 2025