Eaton is demonstrating its Factories as a Grid approach at its Arecibo, Puerto Rico manufacturing facility (pictured) and during the Reuters Global Energy Transition.

Intelligent power management company Eaton introduced its Factories as a Grid approach, which maximizes the functionality of existing energy systems along with renewable energy resources to achieve greater levels of energy resilience, affordability and efficiency.



The strategy builds on Eaton’s Everything as a Grid perspective that provides customers with more energy choices and enables a flexible foundation to secure reliable and resilient power.

According to Eaton, adopting this Factories as a Grid approach can help manufacturers simplify the electrification of critical processes while simultaneously improving energy efficiency, ensuring a constant supply uninterrupted power and reducing operational costs by producing and consuming electrical power more intelligently.

“There are multiple global megatrends at play impacting manufacturing," Eaton Marketing Director Marc Elliot said. "Everything is electrifying and extreme weather events are becoming more common. Solving these challenges requires integrated solutions that transform electrical systems from simple loads on the grid into intelligent business assets that assure energy security."

The strategy hinges on the scaled implementation of intelligent power management solutions to manage the new demands of electrified processes. By taking a holistic view of energy needs and infrastructure, Eaton aims to help customers balance energy production and consumption to achieve operational goals, including:

Improved resilience using proven microgrid technology, onsite renewable energy generation and energy storage to support always-on power during grid interruptions.

using proven microgrid technology, onsite renewable energy generation and energy storage to support always-on power during grid interruptions. Reduced energy costs through the ability to react to real-time grid conditions and strategically produce, store and consume electricity generated on site.

through the ability to react to real-time grid conditions and strategically produce, store and consume electricity generated on site. Improved energy efficiency and equipment performance supported by Eaton’s Brightlayer portfolio that delivers real-time and actionable insights.

supported by Eaton’s Brightlayer portfolio that delivers real-time and actionable insights. Cost-effective electrification including accommodations for electric fleet charging infrastructure that help reduce costs and save time.

including accommodations for electric fleet charging infrastructure that help reduce costs and save time. Accelerated decarbonization through the integration of onsite clean energy resources that can be monetized to maximize return on investment.

Eaton is demonstrating its Factories as a Grid approach at its Arecibo, Puerto Rico manufacturing facility, which produces circuit breakers for homes, buildings and industrial applications.

The project integrates onsite solar generation, energy storage and intelligent digital solutions into a microgrid that is cutting operational costs, energy consumption and emissions.