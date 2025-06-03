Toyota Helps Develop Concept Model for Hydrogen-Powered Sauna

Hydrogen meets heat: Toyota's radical reinvention of the traditional sauna experience

Manufacturing.net Staff
Jun 3, 2025
Toyota
Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor and spa market rep Harvia announced a co-developed concept model for a hydrogen-powered sauna. The companies plan to introduce the concept at the World Sauna Forum and Rally Finland in Jyväskylä, Finland.

The concept model aims to capture the essence of traditional smoke sauna. The hydrogen combustion heater channels flames and warm air through sauna stones, heating them evenly from all sides. This process envelops the space in a soft warmth and produces the steam when water is poured on the stones.

According to the Toyota, the system only generates steam and warm air and does not emit CO2 during use.

"Toyota's deep expertise in hydrogen handling and combustion gave us a safe and efficient way to pursue hydrogen as a clean energy source, something we might not have considered this soon without such a trusted partner," Harvia Head of Innovation and Technology Timo Harvia said. "In doing so, we are not only exploring ways to minimize environmental impact but also creating a new kind of sauna experience that honors tradition while embracing the future."

Toyota views hydrogen as an important fuel in pursuit of carbon neutrality and has been promoting various initiatives and collaborating with partners across various industries. 

