Stäubli Continues to Expand North American Manufacturing of Solar PV Components

The company established its North American presence in 1980.

Industrial Media Staff
May 6, 2024
Staubli Duncan Facility
Stäubli North America

Stäubli North America announced new investments to expand its manufacturing and assembly operations, continuing to increase capacity in their plants in South Carolina and California.

The company established its North American presence in 1980 in Duncan, South Carolina. Today, the 103,000-square-foot facility houses manufacturing, logistics and personnel to operate and support the company's different divisions. In 2011, the company expanded with a 43,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for electrical PV connectors and other products in Windsor, California.

"We plan to steadily increase our made-in-America products at these manufacturing facilities." said Brian Mills, Head of Renewable Energy, North America.

Stäubli North America is celebrating more than 15 years of PV component manufacturing in the U.S. Stäubli has a history of manufacturing a wide range of solar solutions, including junction boxes, in-line fuses and eBOS products domestically.

These components include Stäubli's Original MC4 and MC4-Evo 2 cable couplers, in-line fuses, the first PV cable coupler for 6 AWG, junction boxes and modular DC wire Harnesses.

In addition to its capital investments in domestic manufacturing, Stäubli North America has added capabilities to its locally-based Field Engineers, Design Engineers, and test lab resources to now provide a new customer offering of Field Services and Technical Training.

"This comprehensive support is unique in the industry and extends through each critical stage of a solar project: from initial design, through pre-construction and construction, right up to the operational phase," Mills said. "This includes support of proper product selection and assembly, optimized design for limited waste and power loss, and proper implementation of the product in the field to ensure that our customers achieve safe and reliable solar installations."

