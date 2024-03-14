Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

DOE Announces $750 Million to Support U.S. Hydrogen Industry

These projects are expected to directly support more than 1,500 new jobs.

Industrial Media Staff
Mar 14, 2024
Doe
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

The U.S. Department of Energy announced $750 million for 52 projects across 24 states to reduce the cost of clean hydrogen. These projects, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, are expected to help advance electrolysis technologies and improve manufacturing and recycling capabilities for clean hydrogen systems and components, directly supporting more than 1,500 new jobs.

The projects are expected to enable U.S. manufacturing capacity to produce 14 gigawatts of fuel cells per year, enough to power 15% of medium- and heavy-duty trucks sold each year and 10 gigawatts of electrolyzers per year, enough to produce an additional 1.3 million tons of clean hydrogen per year.

The DOE expects the investments to help achieve its Hydrogen Shot goal of reducing the cost of producing clean hydrogen to $1 per kilogram. 

Managed by DOE’s Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office (HFTO), these projects represent the first phase of implementation of two provisions of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which authorizes $1 billion for research, development, demonstration and deployment (RDD&D) activities to reduce the cost of clean hydrogen produced via electrolysis and $500 million for research, development and demonstration (RD&D) of improved processes and technologies for manufacturing and recycling clean hydrogen systems and materials.  

Selected projects will advance clean hydrogen technologies in the following areas:    

  • Low-Cost, High-Throughput Electrolyzer Manufacturing (8 projects, $316 million): Selected projects will conduct RD&D to enable greater economies of scale through manufacturing innovations, including automated manufacturing processes; design for processability and scale-up; quality control methods to maintain electrolyzer performance and durability; reduced critical mineral loadings and design for end-of-life recovery and recyclability.   
  • Electrolyzer Component and Supply Chain Development (10 projects, $81 million): Selected projects will support the U.S. supply chain manufacturing and development needs of key electrolyzer components, including catalysts, membranes and porous transport layers.    
  • Advanced Technology and Component Development (18 projects, $72 million): Selected projects will demonstrate novel materials, components and designs for electrolyzers that meet performance, lifetime and cost metrics—to enable cost reductions and mitigate supply chain risks. Longer-term cost reductions enabled by these cutting-edge projects are likely to play a significant role in achieving DOE’s Hydrogen Shot goal.  
  • Advanced Manufacturing of Fuel Cell Assemblies and Stacks (5 projects, $150 million): Selected projects will support high-throughput manufacturing of low-cost fuel cells in the United States by conducting RD&D that will enable diverse fuel cell manufacturer and supplier teams to flexibly address their greatest scale-up challenges and achieve economies of scale.  
  • Fuel Cell Supply Chain Development (10 projects, $82 million): Selected projects will conduct R&D to address critical deficiencies in the domestic supply chain for fuel cell materials and components and develop advanced technologies that reduce or eliminate the need for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), often referred to as “forever chemicals.”  
  • Recovery and Recycling Consortium (1 project, $50 million): This funding establishes a consortium of industry, academia, and national labs to develop innovative and practical approaches to enable the recovery, recycling, and reuse of clean hydrogen materials and components. It will establish a blueprint across the industry for recycling, securing long-term supply chain security and environmental sustainability.   

These investments, which amount to $1.6 billion in total (including recipient cost-sharing), will directly produce more than 1,500 new jobs, along with thousands of additional jobs indirectly generated through resulting economic activity. By supporting the expansion of domestic fuel cell manufacturing capacity to 14 gigawatts (GW) per year, these projects will help enable production of enough fuel cells to power 50,000 medium- and heavy-duty trucks annually—nearly 15% of yearly sales.

Similarly, by supporting domestic electrolyzer manufacturing, these projects are expected to enable production of up to 10 GW of electrolyzers per year, which is equivalent to adding 1.3 million metric tons to our annual clean hydrogen production capacity. Furthermore, by driving cost reductions for electrolyzers and fuel cells, these projects will improve the business case for the use of clean hydrogen in heavy duty transportation, industrial applications and as an energy storage medium, where it can help mitigate the impact of fluctuations in supply and demand and reduce strain on the electrical grid. 

Latest in Energy
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
Sponsored
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
March 1, 2024
Doe
DOE Announces $750 Million to Support U.S. Hydrogen Industry
March 14, 2024
Nel ASA's Filip Smeets in front of a PEM stack in Norway.
Hydrogen Fuel Cell Maker Nel ASA Gets Another $75 Million in Michigan
March 13, 2024
2024 03 11 090832 Removed Logo
Lyten Hit Manufacturing Milestone for its Lithium-Sulfur Batteries
March 13, 2024
Related Stories
Regina Fred touches one of her window-mounted heat pumps in her apartment in the Queens borough of New York, on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.
Energy
Heat Pumps That Fit in Apartment Windows Promise Big Emissions Cuts
Greenhydrogen
Energy
Baltimore Aircoil Company Highlights Solution for Green Hydrogen Production, Carbon Capture
Energy
Energy
Toyota Industries Subsidiary to Establish R&D Center in New York
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
Sponsor Content
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
More in Energy
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
Sponsored
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
How to know if you are ready to embrace MRP software? Here are some unmistakable signs that it’s time to make the move.
March 1, 2024
Nel ASA's Filip Smeets in front of a PEM stack in Norway.
Energy
Hydrogen Fuel Cell Maker Nel ASA Gets Another $75 Million in Michigan
The plant will create 500 jobs in Plymouth.
March 13, 2024
2024 03 11 090832 Removed Logo
Energy
Lyten Hit Manufacturing Milestone for its Lithium-Sulfur Batteries
The company said it can convert existing Li-ion gigafactories to lithium-sulfur with minimal cost and time.
March 13, 2024
I Stock 1455358887
Energy
Solar Power Occupies a Lot of Space
Here's how to make it more ecologically beneficial to the land it sits on.
March 12, 2024
Regina Fred touches one of her window-mounted heat pumps in her apartment in the Queens borough of New York, on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.
Energy
Heat Pumps That Fit in Apartment Windows Promise Big Emissions Cuts
Heat pumps have grown in popularity in recent years to rival gas furnaces.
March 11, 2024
Energy
Energy
Toyota Industries Subsidiary to Establish R&D Center in New York
The $2 million project will collaborate with Rochester area energy storage resources.
March 7, 2024
Escrap
Energy
DOE Launches Prize to Recycle Critical Materials from Electronic Scrap
Only 17.4% of e-scrap was collected and recycled globally in 2019.
March 7, 2024
1 The Zelandez Borehole Formation Tester
Energy
New Lithium Sampling Tool Could Help Find More Lithium
And produce more from known lithium brine resources.
March 6, 2024
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan waits for a speech by President Joe Biden about supply chain issues in the Indian Treaty Room on the White House complex in Washington, Nov. 27, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
EPA Delays Rules for Existing Natural Gas Power Plants Until after November Election
It would mark the first time the federal government has restricted CO2 emissions from power plants.
March 1, 2024
I Stock 1337173750
Energy
Chevron Announces its First Solar-to-Hydrogen Production Project
This low carbon intensity (LCI) electrolytic hydrogen will be produced through electrolysis.
March 1, 2024
Doe
Energy
DOE, EPA Announce $9.4 Million to Spur Development of Advanced Biofuels
Biofuel production can strengthen the rural economy and reduce reliance on foreign sources of oil.
February 23, 2024
23132 Water Battery Photos 2000px 120ppi 23
Energy
Recyclable ‘Water Batteries’ Won’t Catch Fire or Explode
They're ideal for grid storage and renewable energy integration.
February 21, 2024
The mighty phytoplankton.
Energy
DARPA Wants to Turn Microscopic Marine Biomass Into Electrical Power
The problem with underwater sensors is that batteries die.
February 20, 2024
Collins Aerospace Phillipines
Aerospace
Collins Aerospace Facility Now Operating Fully on Renewable Electricity
The site is one of RTX's more than 70 renewable energy projects around the world.
February 20, 2024
I Stock 1399095266
Energy
Company Plans $344M Georgia Factory to Make Recycled Glass for Solar Panels
Arizona-based Solarcycle said it would hire more than 600 workers in Cedartown, about 50 miles northwest of Atlanta.
February 16, 2024