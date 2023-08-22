Siemens to Begin Manufacturing Solar Inverters in U.S.

The facility is projected to begin production in early 2024.

Aug 22, 2023
Siemens announced it will begin manufacturing photovoltaic (PV) string inverters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where the company will produce utility-scale solar components specifically designed to serve the U.S. market.

The Kenosha facility, owned and operated by the company’s long-time manufacturing partner Sanmina, will help meet increased demand for localized production of critical parts for photovoltaic projects while helping customers take advantage of the full value of solar tax credits and domestic content incentives.

Operations at the Kenosha facility will be the newest addition to Siemens’ growing U.S. footprint, underscoring the company’s manufacturing presence in Siemens’ largest market. Over the past four years, Siemens has invested $3 billion to expand U.S. manufacturing and other strategic M&A activities.

The facility is projected to begin production in early 2024 and will scale up to a capacity of 5,200 BPTL3 string inverters (800MW) per year. The string inverters, which will range from 125 to 155 kW, will be manufactured with a California Energy Commission (CEC) efficiency of 99%. The inverters are designed for 1000- or 1500-Volt DC solar array input and can be utilized for either decentralized or ‘virtual central' design architectures.

"This new production line at the Sanmina facility represents Siemens’ strategic priorities to best serve our U.S. customers while being a key partner in our nation’s transition to a more sustainable future,” said Ruth Gratzke, President of Siemens Smart Infrastructure USA. “The investments we’re making in communities like Kenosha and the work that we will be doing to bring renewable infrastructure to life will have a crucial impact as we work towards our net-zero goals as a country.”

Work at the facility will create up to a dozen jobs during its initial ramp-up period, with plans to grow this number at the facility and through the regional supply chain in the future.

Production at the Kenosha facility joins a growing family of Siemens infrastructure manufacturing hubs across the U.S. In addition to delivering critical electrical equipment for the solar industry, the company’s facilities and operations provide power infrastructure technologies that support semiconductor and battery manufacturing, data centers and other key markets.

