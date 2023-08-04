New LithiBatt Division Specializes in Turnkey Li-ion and LiFePO4 Battery Recycling Systems

Milwaukee, WI-based BCA Industries, an OEM with decades of experience that provides turnkey, closed loop, recycling systems, has formed a division called LithiBatt which is now providing complete lithium ion (Li-ion) and lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery recycling systems in collaboration with leading global partners.

The turnkey systems offer various processing outcomes that include options for progressively smaller sizes of material shredding, as well as additional processing steps to generate higher value, battery-grade precursor cathode active material (pCAM) and “black mass,” which contains high amounts of graphite, lithium, manganese, cobalt, and nickel metals. These systems are designed to address the extraordinary safety requirements and proper VOC extraction needed.

“With primary, secondary, and downstream equipment, Li-ion batteries of all sizes and chemistries can be quickly and profitably reduced into valuable, reusable, or saleable materials without disassembly. This type of flexible system can recycle tons of Li-ion material per hour to whatever sellable state the customer requires,” says John Neuens, industrial consultant for LithiBatt.

LithiBatt is currently installing several systems in Germany and the U.S. for the largest battery recycling company in the world. Further to that, LithiBatt was chosen by and is now building systems for the largest EV manufacturer in the world.

Additionally, LithiBatt is partnering with Green Li-ion, a lithium-ion battery recycling technology company based in the U.S., Europe, Australia and Singapore. Green Li-ion has developed a novel technology that processes all the valuable elements present in the black mass materials of all used lithium batteries. The technology and process enable the recycling of all metals to directly remanufacture battery-grade cathode material ready for reuse in new batteries.

To accelerate Li-ion battery recycling market growth, LithiBatt has applied for a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) grant to build a demonstration facility that allows manufacturers and recyclers to see the process in action, obtain test data, and fully understand what they are purchasing. This recycling technology is already being profitably used at a facility in Germany and more are on the way throughout Europe.

Within the grant request, the company would set up a full demonstration facility in North America so the Li-ion battery recycling system technology can be more widely shared.

