DOE Announces $60M to Advance Clean Hydrogen Technologies, Improve Electric Power Grid

Funding will reduce the cost of clean hydrogen, deliver more jobs and reduce fossil fuel reliance.

May 23, 2023
The U.S. Department of Energy announced nearly $42 million in funding for 22 projects in 14 states to advance critical technologies for producing, storing and deploying clean hydrogen.

DOE also announced $17.8 million to establish a new North American university research consortium that will help states and tribal communities implement grid resilience programs and achieve decarbonization goals.

By advancing the performance and cost of clean-hydrogen technologies while supporting grid resilience and decarbonization, DOE continues to make strides to reach a 100% clean electrical grid by 2035 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Clean hydrogen — which is produced with zero or next-to-zero carbon emissions — can leverage clean energy resources, including renewables, nuclear and fossil resources with carbon capture. Clean hydrogen can also support the expansion of clean electricity by providing a means for long-duration energy storage and offering flexibility and multiple revenue streams to all types of clean power generation — including renewables, today’s nuclear fleet, advanced nuclear, and other innovative technologies.

Hydrogen Projects

The 22 projects announced will develop technologies for solar fuels, created by harvesting sunlight. In addition, they will demonstrate higher-density and lower-pressure hydrogen storage technologies, lower the costs of hydrogen fuel cells for medium- and heavy-duty transportation applications and improve hydrogen-emissions detection and monitoring — addressing potential global warming impacts. 

Projects selected to improve hydrogen emissions detection will supplement DOE’s well-established and extensive work on hydrogen leakage addressing community concerns about hydrogen emissions and safety, and they will advance the broader field of leakage detection and monitoring technologies.

The projects will be managed by DOE’s Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office (HFTO) and will also advance DOE’s Hydrogen Shot goal of reducing the cost of clean hydrogen to 1 dollar per 1 kilogram in 1 decade (“1-1-1”). They will support DOE’s H2@Scale initiative, which aims to augment the affordable production, transport, storage and utilization of clean hydrogen.

