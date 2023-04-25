Planned Senate Bill Would Counteract Mining Law Ruling

The measure is sure to meet staunch opposition from conservationists.

Scott Sonner
Apr 25, 2023
The Lavender pit mine, where a copper operation stopped in 1974, sits outside Bisbee, Ariz., on May 12, 2019. A Nevada Democrat and an Idaho Republican expect to introduce a Senate bill Tuesday, April 25, 2023, to ensure mining companies can use lands neighboring their federal claims to dump waste as they always had before a U.S. appeals court adopted a stricter interpretation last year of a 150-year-old law.
The Lavender pit mine, where a copper operation stopped in 1974, sits outside Bisbee, Ariz., on May 12, 2019. A Nevada Democrat and an Idaho Republican expect to introduce a Senate bill Tuesday, April 25, 2023, to ensure mining companies can use lands neighboring their federal claims to dump waste as they always had before a U.S. appeals court adopted a stricter interpretation last year of a 150-year-old law.
AP Photo/Anita Snow, File

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada Democratic U.S. senator is looking to Congress to ensure mining companies can use established mineral claims to dump waste on neighboring federal lands as they always had before a federal appeals court adopted a stricter interpretation of a 150-year-old law.

Environmentalists widely praised the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' more restrictive ruling, which blocked the Rosemont copper mine in southern Arizona last year because the company hadn't proven it had mineral rights on the adjacent land where the waste rock was to be buried.

The ramifications of the ruling are worrisome, however, for President Joe Biden's clean energy agenda and for key projects to mine lithium, cobalt and other materials needed to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles.

In response, Nevada U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto drafted a bill she intends to introduce Tuesday with Republican Sen. James Risch of Idaho, her office told The Associated Press on Monday. The bill would amend a 1993 budget reconciliation act but primarily clarifies definitions of activities and rights central to the 1872 Mining Law.

The language is intended to insulate mines from the more onerous and likely most expensive standards imposed on the industry by the 9th Circuit ruling, which was a significant departure from long-established mining practices that environmentalists have fought for decades.

Two U.S. judges in Nevada have since enforced it — one in a complicated way that nevertheless allowed construction to begin at what would be the largest lithium mine in the nation near the Oregon line.

Without congressional action, Cortez and other senators say critical mineral projects across the West are threatened, including those needed to expedite the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy and to bolster national defense.

“This misguided decision would force all mining activities, even the storage of waste, to happen on mineral-rich land, which could impede critical mineral production all across the country,” Cortez Masto said in a statement emailed to AP.

Nevada is the biggest gold-producing state and home to some of the nation's largest lithium deposits.

Republican Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, an independent, have signed on to the bill as co-sponsors.

The measure is sure to meet staunch opposition from conservationists who consider the Rosemont ruling and its ripple effects one of their biggest victories in years.

While they generally embrace Biden’s efforts to speed the transition to renewables, they continue to challenge even so-called green energy projects with lawsuits accusing the government of violating laws protecting endangered species, water resources and cultural and historical sites.

The Rosemont ruling upended the government’s long-held position that the 1872 Mining Law — the nation’s premier regulation of mining since the Civil War — conveys the same rights established through a valid mining claim to adjacent land for the disposal of tailings and other waste.

The 9th Circuit held that instead, the company must establish — and the government must validate — that valuable minerals are present under such lands for a claim to exist.

Based largely on that ruling, U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Reno ruled in February that the Bureau of Land Management had violated the law when it approved Lithium Americas’ plans for the Thacker Pass mine near the Nevada-Oregon line. But she allowed construction to begin last month while the bureau works to bring the project into compliance with federal law.

The 9th Circuit has scheduled oral arguments June 26 on environmentalists’ appeal of Du's refusal to halt the mine even though she found it was approved illegally.

Last month, U.S. Judge Larry Hicks in Reno also adopted the Rosemont standard in his ruling that nullified Bureau of Land Management approval of a Nevada molybdenum mine and prohibited any construction.

“BLM cannot skirt the Mining Law requirement that valuable mineral deposits must be found in order to occupy the land,” he wrote March 31.

Industry leaders said Cortez Masto's legislation is necessary to restore a regulatory landscape in place for more than a century and expedite mining of materials critical to expanding sources of renewable energy.

“Regulatory certainty, or the lack thereof, will either underpin or undermine efforts to meet the extraordinary mineral demand now at our doorstep,” said Rich Nolan, president and CEO of the National Mining Association.

Latest in Energy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
March 31, 2023
Doe
DOE Announces Finalists in Home Electrification Prize
April 24, 2023
Ap23109192802678
California Researchers Attempt Ocean Climate Solution
April 20, 2023
4 20 (1)
Thermal Management Solutions for Battery Energy Storage Systems
April 11, 2023
Related Stories
Doe
Energy
DOE Announces Finalists in Home Electrification Prize
Panel
Energy
Biden-Harris Administration Announces $82M to Increase Domestic Solar Manufacturing, Recycling
Energy
Energy
As Prices Fluctuate, Here’s What Manufacturers Need to Know About the Energy Market
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 31, 2023
Ap23109192802678
Energy
California Researchers Attempt Ocean Climate Solution
Is there a way to cleanse seawater of carbon dioxide and then return it to the ocean so it can suck more of the greenhouse gas out of the atmosphere to slow global warming?
April 20, 2023
Panel
Energy
Biden-Harris Administration Announces $82M to Increase Domestic Solar Manufacturing, Recycling
In an effort to strengthen the American clean energy grid.
April 20, 2023
Lay S Replay Field Photo
Energy
Lay's Opens Soccer Field Made from Discarded Chip Bags
Lay's bags are converted into an underlying layer that can be recycled at after 10 years.
April 19, 2023
Extrusions made from AA6063 industrial scrap by ShAPE producing (a) circular, (b) square, (c) trapezoidal, and (d) two-cell trapezoidal profiles.
Energy
Recycled Aluminum Can Save on Energy, Emissions, Battery Range
A new manufacturing process produces high-strength aluminum parts.
April 18, 2023
Energy
Energy
As Prices Fluctuate, Here’s What Manufacturers Need to Know About the Energy Market
It's increasingly important for manufacturers to take a more active approach to energy strategy.
April 17, 2023
Ap23107365635294
Energy
U.S. Ready to Lend Poland $4 Billion for Nuclear Energy Plan
Poland is turning toward renewable and noncarbon energy, away from its past reliance on its own coal.
April 17, 2023
Frederick Md Life Storage 900
Operations
First "Green" Climate-Controlled Self-Storage Facility Opens in Maryland
Self-storage is a low impact land use with very low generation of traffic and trash.
April 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 13 At 10 20 59 Am
Energy
Apple Says It Will Use 100% Recycled Cobalt in Batteries by 2025
It advances the company’s 2030 goal to make every product carbon neutral.
April 13, 2023
4 20 (1)
Energy
Thermal Management Solutions for Battery Energy Storage Systems
The growth of the EV market has accelerated the adoption of stationary battery storage.
April 11, 2023
Ap23092647397111
Energy
Tesla Plans Shanghai Factory for Power Storage
Plans call for annual production of 10,000 Megapack units.
April 10, 2023
Bridgestone
Energy
Bridgestone Develops Tire Using 75% Recycled and Renewable Materials
Including synthetic rubber and natural rubber harvested from desert shrubs.
April 7, 2023
Tmmal Solar Array Hero Image
Energy
Toyota Announces $49M Solar Project for Alabama Engine Plant
More than 70% of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Alabama's power will soon be generated by the sun.
April 7, 2023
Vice President Kamala Harris waves to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant in Dalton, Ga. Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Energy
Harris Announces Huge Solar Deal in Georgia
It will be the largest effort in U.S. history, enough to power 140,000 homes and businesses in three states.
April 6, 2023
Dominion Power's coal-fired power plant at Dutch Gap along the James River is shown on Wednesday, April 29, 2015, in Chester, Va.
Energy
EPA Tightens Mercury Emissions Limits at Coal Power Plants
The new rule aims to eliminate up to 70% of mercury emissions and other toxic pollutants such as lead, nickel and arsenic.
April 6, 2023