Seco Switching to Recyclable Packages

The company wants to be 90% circular by 2030 and carbon-neutral by 2050.

Industrial Media Staff
May 11, 2023
Seco
Seco

With targets of being 90% circular by 2030 and becoming carbon-neutral by 2050, Seco is switching to product packaging made from recycled materials.

The move is part of the continuing push to work with sustainability in an active and structured way. Seco aims to recycle as much raw material as possible and to increase the efficiency of manufacturing processes - the effect of these efforts will be the continued reduction of waste and improved consumption of energy and water.

Cutting Emissions with New Product Packaging

The new sustainable packages will replace the previous versions made for inserts that have been in use since 2008 and which were made from virgin materials. The new packaging will be made of recycled material which mainly comes from discarded packaging plastic from households, and the increased use of recycled plastic will improve sustainability by reducing carbon emissions while helping Seco to reach the goal of 90% circularity by 2030. 

In 2021, the virgin plastic used for insert boxes consisted of about 122 ton of plastic and generated approximately 173 tons of CO2, and solid tool boxes generated approximately 35 tons of CO2.

The short-term goal for 2023 is to convert 17 ton into recyclable material in the product packages which is equivalent to 14% of the total amount being used. In 2024 the amount will reach 99 ton or 81%. Seco will save around 131 tons of CO2 emissions compared to 2021 by replacing virgin plastic with recycled material.

The introduction of recycled materials will see the color of insert boxes change from pure white to a darker grey color, which is most efficient from a sustainability point of view.

Packaging Boxes with 100% Recyclable Materials

Until now, Seco has used white DC packaging boxes made of Kraft Liner, with an overlay of white linen paper, a material that requires an additional bleaching process which generates waste and is harmful to the environment.

The average overall percentage of recycled raw material used in the white boxes used by Seco is calculated to be 77.2%, while the new brown packaging boxes will consist of 100% recyclable material.

In the Asia Pacific Distribution Center (ADC) Seco will shift from boxes made from 77.2% recyclable material to new designs made with 100% recyclable material. In the America Distribution Center (UDC) the recyclable material will go from 20% to 100%, while the China Distribution Center (SDC) is transitioning from white recycled paper to brown recycled paper, with the bleaching process being stopped entirely.

Since 2020, the filling material in the boxes has consisted of paper filling rather than plastic bubble sheets, and the updated brown boxes will be branded with an inked black Seco logo which will be more environmentally friendly than printing a blue logo on white boxes.

“Every year vast amounts of waste are generated from packaging, and our goal is to break that cycle," Maria Blomqvist, Head of Sustainability & EHS at Seco., said. "We want our packaging to be part of a circular, sustainable economy. We are constantly looking for new ways, materials and processes to ensure that our business can reach its sustainability goals."

Latest in Energy
An Exxon gas station in Upper Darby, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Exxon Mobil reports their earnings on Friday, April 28, 2023.
Exxon Ups Production to Counter Falling Prices
April 28, 2023
The Lavender pit mine, where a copper operation stopped in 1974, sits outside Bisbee, Ariz., on May 12, 2019. A Nevada Democrat and an Idaho Republican expect to introduce a Senate bill Tuesday, April 25, 2023, to ensure mining companies can use lands neighboring their federal claims to dump waste as they always had before a U.S. appeals court adopted a stricter interpretation last year of a 150-year-old law.
Planned Senate Bill Would Counteract Mining Law Ruling
April 25, 2023
Doe
DOE Announces Finalists in Home Electrification Prize
April 24, 2023
Ap23109192802678
California Researchers Attempt Ocean Climate Solution
April 20, 2023
Related Stories
Aerial Tanker I Stock 1171734607
Energy
6 Tanker Workers Freed After Being Seized by Pirates
Los Angeles skyline is seen above the Union Pacific LATC Intermodal Terminal is seen on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Energy
California Passes Ambitious Locomotive Emission Rules
The Lavender pit mine, where a copper operation stopped in 1974, sits outside Bisbee, Ariz., on May 12, 2019. A Nevada Democrat and an Idaho Republican expect to introduce a Senate bill Tuesday, April 25, 2023, to ensure mining companies can use lands neighboring their federal claims to dump waste as they always had before a U.S. appeals court adopted a stricter interpretation last year of a 150-year-old law.
Energy
Planned Senate Bill Would Counteract Mining Law Ruling
Doe
Energy
DOE Announces Finalists in Home Electrification Prize
More in Energy
Solar
Energy
Rooftop Solar Panels Could Power One Third of U.S. Manufacturing Sector
The study was led by researchers from Northeastern University.
May 11, 2023
Ap23131478489914
Energy
EPA Proposes 1st Limits on Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Power Plants
The rule also would apply to future electric plants and would avoid up to 617 million metric tons of carbon dioxide through 2042.
May 11, 2023
Materials lie outside a Holtec International facility in Camden, N.J., on June 18, 2019.
Energy
Regulators OK Spent Nuclear Fuel Facility in New Mexico
Hot and highly radioactive, spent fuel can only be handled by machines. People have to be physically shielded from it, usually by steel or concrete.
May 10, 2023
Ap23128481555428
Energy
Floating Solar Catches on in U.S.
The concept of floating solar is simple: attach panels onto rafts so they float on water instead of blocking off land.
May 10, 2023
I Stock 1404041789
Energy
Can Hydrogen Really Become a Climate Solution?
Is it really a clean power source?
May 9, 2023
Storage tanks are seen at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco oil facility, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 21, 2021.
Energy
Saudi Aramco's Q1 Profit Falls to $31B
That's down nearly 20%.
May 9, 2023
Aerial Tanker I Stock 1171734607
Energy
6 Tanker Workers Freed After Being Seized by Pirates
The workers were held captive for more than five weeks.
May 8, 2023
The Shell logo at a petrol station in London on Jan. 20, 2016.
Energy
Shell Posts $9.6 Billion Profit
Even as energy prices slide.
May 4, 2023
Siemens Energy Konverter Plattform Bor Win3
Operations
Seurat Technologies Partners with Siemens Energy to Manufacture 59 Tons of Metal Parts
Development will ramp up over a six-year-period for parts.
May 3, 2023
An Exxon gas station in Upper Darby, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Exxon Mobil reports their earnings on Friday, April 28, 2023.
Energy
Exxon Ups Production to Counter Falling Prices
The company more than doubled its profit during the first quarter.
April 28, 2023
An employee works at a battery energy storage facility in Saginaw, Texas, April 25, 2023, that is owned and operated by Eolian L.P.
Energy
PGE Announces Major Clean Energy Storage Project in Portland
It's the second-largest standalone project in the country.
April 28, 2023
Los Angeles skyline is seen above the Union Pacific LATC Intermodal Terminal is seen on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Energy
California Passes Ambitious Locomotive Emission Rules
The limits are the first of their kind in the nation.
April 27, 2023
The Lavender pit mine, where a copper operation stopped in 1974, sits outside Bisbee, Ariz., on May 12, 2019. A Nevada Democrat and an Idaho Republican expect to introduce a Senate bill Tuesday, April 25, 2023, to ensure mining companies can use lands neighboring their federal claims to dump waste as they always had before a U.S. appeals court adopted a stricter interpretation last year of a 150-year-old law.
Energy
Planned Senate Bill Would Counteract Mining Law Ruling
The measure is sure to meet staunch opposition from conservationists.
April 25, 2023
Doe
Energy
DOE Announces Finalists in Home Electrification Prize
For solutions that advance electrification retrofits across residential building types.
April 24, 2023
Ap23109192802678
Energy
California Researchers Attempt Ocean Climate Solution
Is there a way to cleanse seawater of carbon dioxide and then return it to the ocean so it can suck more of the greenhouse gas out of the atmosphere to slow global warming?
April 20, 2023