UN Nuclear Watchdog: 2.5 Tons of Uranium Missing in Libya

Each ton of natural uranium can be refined to 5.6 kilograms of weapons-grade material.

Jon Gambrell
Samy Magdy
Mar 16, 2023
This is a locator map for Libya with its capital, Tripoli.
This is a locator map for Libya with its capital, Tripoli.
AP Photo

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Some 2.5 tons of natural uranium stored in a site in war-torn Libya have gone missing, the United Nations nuclear watchdog said Thursday, raising safety and proliferation concerns.

Natural uranium can't immediately be used for energy production or bomb fuel, as the enrichment process typically requires the metal to be converted into a gas, then later spun in centrifuges to reach the levels needed.

However, each ton of natural uranium — if obtained by a group with the technological means and resources — can be refined to 5.6 kilograms (12 pounds) of weapons-grade material over time, experts say. That makes finding the missing metal important for nonproliferation experts.

In a statement, the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency said its director-general, Rafael Mariano Grossi, informed member states Wednesday about the missing uranium.

The IAEA statement remained tightlipped though on much of the details.

On Tuesday, "agency safeguards inspectors found that 10 drums containing approximately 2.5 tons of natural uranium in the form of uranium ore concentrate were not present as previously declared at a location in the state of Libya," the IAEA said. "Further activities will be conducted by the agency to clarify the circumstances of the removal of the nuclear material and its current location."

Reuters first reported on the IAEA warning about the missing Libyan uranium, saying the IAEA told members reaching the site that's not under government control required "complex logistics."

The IAEA declined to offer more details on the missing uranium. However, its acknowledgment the uranium went missing at a "previously declared site" narrows the possibilities.

One such declared site is Sabha, some 660 kilometers (410 miles) southeast of Libya's capital, Tripoli, in the country's lawless southern reaches of the Sahara Desert. There, Libya under dictator Moammar Qadhafi stored thousands of barrels of so-called yellowcake uranium for a once-planned uranium conversion facility that was never built in his decadeslong secret weapons program.

Estimates put the Libyan stockpile at some 1,000 metric tons of yellowcake uranium under Qadhafi, who declared his nascent nuclear weapons program to the world in 2003 to after the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.

While inspectors removed the last of the enriched uranium from Libya in 2009, the yellowcake remained behind, with the U.N. in 2013 estimating some 6,400 barrels of it were stored at Sabha. American officials had worried Iran could try to purchase the uranium from Libya, something Qadhafi's top civilian nuclear official tried to reassure the U.S. about, according to a 2009 diplomatic cable published by WikiLeaks.

"Stressing that Libya viewed the question as primarily a commercial one, (the official) noted that prices for uranium yellowcake on the world market had been increasing, and that Libya wanted to maximize its profit by properly timing the sale of its stockpile," then-Ambassador Gene A. Cretz wrote.

But the 2011 Arab Spring saw rebels topple Qadhafi and ultimately kill him. Sabha grew increasingly lawless, with African migrants crossing Libya, saying some had been sold as slaves in the city, the U.N. reported.

In recent years, Sabha largely has been under the control of the self-styled Libyan National Army, headed by Khalifa Hifter. The general, who is widely believed to have worked with the CIA during his time in exile during Qadhafi's era, has been battling for control of Libya against a Tripoli-based government.

A spokesman for Hifter declined to answer questions from The Associated Press. Chadian rebel forces also have had a presence in the southern city over recent years.

Latest in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 31, 2023
Siemens
Siemens Gamesa to Establish Offshore Wind Turbine Nacelle Facility in New York
March 7, 2023
An American Airlines plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Boston. Communities around the world emitted more carbon dioxide than any other year on record in 2022 as air travel rebounded from the pandemic and cities turned to coal to provide a cheap source of power.
Carbon Dioxide Emissions Reached Record High in 2022
March 2, 2023
Pieces of rubber from Astroturf used in a retrofit of Electron Hydropower Project are found on the banks of the Puyallup River 14 miles down from the dam. Electron Hydropower Project on the Puyallup River coming from Mt. Rainier in the backround. It's killing fish and polluting Puget Sound with rubber and plastic debris from a recent retrofit in which old Astroturf was used as a liner for the project.
Dam Owner Guilty in Pollution Case, Will Pay $1M
February 28, 2023
Related Stories
Storage tanks are seen at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco oil facility, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 21, 2021. Oil giant Saudi Aramco said Sunday, March 12, 2023, it earned a $161 billion profit last year, attributing its earnings to higher crude oil prices.
Energy
Oil Giant Makes a Historic $161B Profit
This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at the proposed site of the Willow oil project on Alaska's North Slope. President Joe Biden will prevent or limit oil drilling in 16 million acres of Alaska and the Arctic Ocean, an administration official said on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The expected announcement comes as regulators prepare to announce a final decision on the controversial Willow project.
Energy
Biden OKs Major Willow Oil Drilling in Alaska Over Protests
Catalan police cordon off the area at the entrance of the Cabanasses de Súria mine around 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 9, 2023. Three workers died after becoming trapped deep underground in a potash mine in northeastern Spain on Thursday, firefighters said.
Energy
3 Workers Die in Mine Tunnel Collapse
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Energy
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
Sponsored
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
For many industries, IIoT presents as many challenges as opportunities, but it is clearly the way of the future. Successfully deploying an IIoT application requires careful planning and attention to detail from the moment you decide to begin your journey.
February 23, 2023
Ship
Energy
Future Cargo Ships Could Be Powered by Wind
As part of the two-year development program, scientists will test the impact of a retractable 20-meter-high FastRig wing-sail.
March 14, 2023
I Stock 513946264
Energy
How to Reduce Energy to Reduce Overall Emissions
Key insights from the Manufacturing Masterclass sessions to help achieve "net zero" in manufacturing.
March 13, 2023
Storage tanks are seen at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco oil facility, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 21, 2021. Oil giant Saudi Aramco said Sunday, March 12, 2023, it earned a $161 billion profit last year, attributing its earnings to higher crude oil prices.
Energy
Oil Giant Makes a Historic $161B Profit
Profits rose 46.5% amid rising energy prices.
March 13, 2023
This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at the proposed site of the Willow oil project on Alaska's North Slope. President Joe Biden will prevent or limit oil drilling in 16 million acres of Alaska and the Arctic Ocean, an administration official said on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The expected announcement comes as regulators prepare to announce a final decision on the controversial Willow project.
Energy
Biden OKs Major Willow Oil Drilling in Alaska Over Protests
The decision is likely to draw condemnation from environmentalists.
March 13, 2023
Catalan police cordon off the area at the entrance of the Cabanasses de Súria mine around 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 9, 2023. Three workers died after becoming trapped deep underground in a potash mine in northeastern Spain on Thursday, firefighters said.
Energy
3 Workers Die in Mine Tunnel Collapse
They were deep inside a potash mine in northeastern Spain.
March 9, 2023
CEO of Royal Dutch Shell Ben van Beurden speaks at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Shell paid outgoing Chief Executive Ben van Beurden a total of 9.7 million pounds ($11.5 million) in 2022 as the London-based fossil fuel company's profits doubled to a record high of $40 billion in 2022 on soaring oil and gas prices.
Energy
Shell CEO Pay Up 50%
Soaring energy prices are boosting profits in oil & gas.
March 9, 2023
Siemens
Energy
Siemens Gamesa to Establish Offshore Wind Turbine Nacelle Facility in New York
It would create up to approximately 420 direct jobs.
March 7, 2023
Reactor number 3 and it's cooling tower stands at Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant on Jan. 20, 2023, in Waynesboro, Ga.
Energy
Georgia Nuclear Plant Begins Splitting Atoms for First Time
The unit said operators reached self-sustaining nuclear fission inside the reactor.
March 7, 2023
I Stock 957979984
Energy
Oil Company to Pay $65 Million for 'Gross Negligence'
The company was responsible for 12 oil spills into U.S. waters.
March 6, 2023
Amogy Ammonia Powered Tugboat
Energy
Amogy Building 'World's First' Ammonia-Powered, Zero-Emission Ship
Amogy is currently retrofitting a tugboat that was originally built in 1957.
March 6, 2023
This photo provided by GHGSat shows GHGSat President Stephane Germain. The Canadian company has launched six satellites which are orbiting the Earth searching for methane plumes.
Energy
Insider Q&A: Satellite Co. Fights Climate Change
Canadian company GHGSat has launched six satellites to search for methane plumes.
March 6, 2023
An American Airlines plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Boston. Communities around the world emitted more carbon dioxide than any other year on record in 2022 as air travel rebounded from the pandemic and cities turned to coal to provide a cheap source of power.
Energy
Carbon Dioxide Emissions Reached Record High in 2022
"We can’t afford growth. It’s cuts or chaos for the planet."
March 2, 2023
Technical grade lithium carbonate comes off a conveyor belt during a tour of the Silver Peak lithium mine on Jan. 30, 2017, near Tonopah, Nev.
Energy
DOE Grants $375M Loan for Lithium Battery Recycling Plant
It's a step forward in an effort to satisfy a vast demand for lithium for electric vehicle batteries.
March 1, 2023
Pieces of rubber from Astroturf used in a retrofit of Electron Hydropower Project are found on the banks of the Puyallup River 14 miles down from the dam. Electron Hydropower Project on the Puyallup River coming from Mt. Rainier in the backround. It's killing fish and polluting Puget Sound with rubber and plastic debris from a recent retrofit in which old Astroturf was used as a liner for the project.
Energy
Dam Owner Guilty in Pollution Case, Will Pay $1M
But the Puyallup Tribe of Indians blasted the plea deal, calling it "a mere operating expense" for the company.
February 28, 2023