Carbon Dioxide Emissions Reached Record High in 2022

"We can’t afford growth. It’s cuts or chaos for the planet."

Cathy Bussewitz
Mar 2, 2023
An American Airlines plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Boston. Communities around the world emitted more carbon dioxide than any other year on record in 2022 as air travel rebounded from the pandemic and cities turned to coal to provide a cheap source of power.
An American Airlines plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Boston. Communities around the world emitted more carbon dioxide than any other year on record in 2022 as air travel rebounded from the pandemic and cities turned to coal to provide a cheap source of power.
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

NEW YORK (AP) — Communities around the world emitted more carbon dioxide in 2022 than in any other year on records dating to 1900, a result of air travel rebounding from the pandemic and more cities turning to coal as a low-cost source of power.

Emissions of the climate-warming gas that were caused by energy production grew 0.9% to reach 36.8 gigatons in 2022, the International Energy Agency reported Thursday. (The mass of one gigaton is equivalent to about 10,000 fully loaded aircraft carriers, according to NASA.)

Carbon dioxide is released when fossil fuels such as oil, coal or natural gas are burned to powers cars, planes, homes and factories. When the gas enters the atmosphere, it traps heat and contributes to the warming of the the climate.

Extreme weather events intensified last year's carbon dioxide emissions: Droughts reduced the amount of water available for hydropower, which increased the need to burn fossil fuels. And heat waves drove up demand for electricity.

Thursday's report was described as disconcerting by climate scientists, who warn that energy users around the world must cut emissions dramatically to slow the dire consequences of global warming.

“Any emissions growth — even 1% — is a failure,” said Rob Jackson, a professor of earth system science at Stanford University and chairman of the Global Carbon Project, an international group. "We can’t afford growth. We can’t afford stasis. It’s cuts or chaos for the planet. Any year with higher coal emissions is a bad year for our health and for the Earth.”

Carbon dioxide emissions from coal grew 1.6% last year. Many communities, primarily in Asia, switched from natural gas to coal to avoid high natural gas prices that were worsened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the IEA said.

And as global airline traffic increased, carbon dioxide emissions from burning oil grew 2.5%, with about half the surge resulting from the aviation sector.

Global emissions have grown in most years since 1900 and have accelerated over time, according to data from IEA. One exception was the pandemic year of 2020, when travel all but came to a standstill.

Last year's level of emissions, though a record high, was nevertheless lower than experts had expected. Increased deployment of renewable energy, electric vehicles and heat pumps together helped prevent an additional 550 megatons of carbon dioxide emissions, the IEA said.

Strict pandemic measures and weak economic growth in China also curtailed production, helping to limit overall global emissions. And in Europe, the IEA said, electricity generation from wind and solar power exceeded that of gas or nuclear for the first time.

"Without clean energy, the growth in CO2 emissions would have been nearly three times as high,” Fatih Birol, the IEA's executive director, said in a statement.

“However, we still see emissions growing from fossil fuels, hindering efforts to meet the world’s climate targets. International and national fossil fuel companies are making record revenues and need to take their share of responsibility, in line with their public pledges to meet climate goals."

Though emissions continue to grow at worrisome levels, a reversal that would help achieve the climate goals that nations have committed to remains possible, said John Sterman, director of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan Sustainability Initiative.

Nations must subsidize renewables, improve energy efficiency, electrify industry and transportation, set a high price for carbon emissions, reduce deforestation, plant trees and rid the system of coal, Sterman argued.

“This is a massive, massive undertaking to do all these things, but that's what's needed,” he said.

Latest in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 31, 2023
Pieces of rubber from Astroturf used in a retrofit of Electron Hydropower Project are found on the banks of the Puyallup River 14 miles down from the dam. Electron Hydropower Project on the Puyallup River coming from Mt. Rainier in the backround. It's killing fish and polluting Puget Sound with rubber and plastic debris from a recent retrofit in which old Astroturf was used as a liner for the project.
Dam Owner Guilty in Pollution Case, Will Pay $1M
February 28, 2023
Danfoss Dd Excavator
U.S. is Sitting On a Gold Mine of Excess Heat
February 24, 2023
A ballet dancer warms up before an open rehearsal at the Audi automobile factory in Gyor, Hungary, Thursday, Feb 16, 2023.
Energy Crisis Pushes Hungarian Ballet Rehearsals Into Audi Factory
February 20, 2023
Related Stories
Pieces of rubber from Astroturf used in a retrofit of Electron Hydropower Project are found on the banks of the Puyallup River 14 miles down from the dam. Electron Hydropower Project on the Puyallup River coming from Mt. Rainier in the backround. It's killing fish and polluting Puget Sound with rubber and plastic debris from a recent retrofit in which old Astroturf was used as a liner for the project.
Energy
Dam Owner Guilty in Pollution Case, Will Pay $1M
Danfoss Dd Excavator
Energy
U.S. is Sitting On a Gold Mine of Excess Heat
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks with reporters said on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Sacramento. California lawmakers are having their first public hearing on a proposal to penalize some oil company profits. Newsom proposed the law in response to record high gas prices over the summer.
Energy
Bill Penalizing Oil Profits Makes Little Progress
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
Sponsored
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
More in Energy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
Pieces of rubber from Astroturf used in a retrofit of Electron Hydropower Project are found on the banks of the Puyallup River 14 miles down from the dam. Electron Hydropower Project on the Puyallup River coming from Mt. Rainier in the backround. It's killing fish and polluting Puget Sound with rubber and plastic debris from a recent retrofit in which old Astroturf was used as a liner for the project.
Energy
Dam Owner Guilty in Pollution Case, Will Pay $1M
But the Puyallup Tribe of Indians blasted the plea deal, calling it "a mere operating expense" for the company.
February 28, 2023
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, right, hands a pen used to sign House Bill 2882 to Weirton Mayor Harold 'Bubba' Miller, while Form Energy CEO Mateo Jaramillo watches.
Energy
Bill Signed for West Virginia Renewable Energy Battery Plant
Form Energy's planned manufacturing facility will create at least 750 jobs in a $760 million investment.
February 27, 2023
Danfoss Dd Excavator
Energy
U.S. is Sitting On a Gold Mine of Excess Heat
According to Danfoss, excess heat is the world’s largest untapped source of energy.
February 24, 2023
Tires made from natural rubber derived from a desert shrub, sit on a cart before the pit stop contest ahead of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 27, 2022, in Indianapolis.
Automotive
IndyCar to Use Sustainable Tires Made from Desert Shrub
The tires will make their season debut in St. Petersburg.
February 24, 2023
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks with reporters said on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Sacramento. California lawmakers are having their first public hearing on a proposal to penalize some oil company profits. Newsom proposed the law in response to record high gas prices over the summer.
Energy
Bill Penalizing Oil Profits Makes Little Progress
Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom has led a charge against the industry, but it's unclear who is following him.
February 23, 2023
In this aerial photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, rescuers work at the site of a collapsed open pit coal mine in Alxa League in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. An open pit mine collapsed in China's northern Inner Mongolia region on Wednesday, killing multiple people and leaving dozens more missing, state media reported.
Safety
More Bodies Found in China Mine Collapse
48 miners remain missing.
February 23, 2023
Coal I Stock 1382128746
Safety
2 Confirmed Dead, 50+ Missing in Mine Collapse
China state media reported that numerous vehicles were also buried in the collapse.
February 22, 2023
A ballet dancer warms up before an open rehearsal at the Audi automobile factory in Gyor, Hungary, Thursday, Feb 16, 2023.
Automotive
Energy Crisis Pushes Hungarian Ballet Rehearsals Into Audi Factory
The Ballet Company started rehearsing at the factory after being forced to shutter their rehearsal hall in response to soaring energy prices.
February 20, 2023
3D-printing technologies like Laser Engineered Net Shaping, shown here, are helping scientists at Sandia National Laboratories rapidly discover, prototype and test new materials.
Energy
New Superalloy Could Cut Carbon Emissions from Power Plants
The new 3D-printed superalloy could help power plants generate more electricity while producing less carbon.
February 17, 2023
Semiconductor
Energy
Linton Crystal Technologies Announces Groundbreaking U.S. Manufacturing Investment
The company plans to break ground next quarter.
February 17, 2023
Ap23047102676694
Energy
Colorado Ponders Storing Carbon in Defunct Oil and Gas Wells
Colorado lawmakers gave initial approval Thursday for a study to assess whether biochar would work to plug defunct wells.
February 17, 2023
Wood
Energy
Engineered Wood Grows Stronger While Trapping Carbon Dioxide
Developing sustainable alternatives to existing materials could help mitigate climate change and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
February 17, 2023
1500x500
Energy
West Virginia Senate OKs $105M for Iron-Air Battery Plant
Some say it is a "wild gamble."
February 16, 2023
Capture Xom
Energy
Exxonmobil to Deploy Honeywell Carbon Capture Technology
This technology is expected to enable ExxonMobil to capture about 7 million tons of CO2 per year.
February 15, 2023