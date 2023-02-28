Dam Owner Guilty in Pollution Case, Will Pay $1M

But the Puyallup Tribe of Indians blasted the plea deal, calling it "a mere operating expense" for the company.

Gene Johnson
Feb 28, 2023
Pieces of rubber from Astroturf used in a retrofit of Electron Hydropower Project are found on the banks of the Puyallup River 14 miles down from the dam. Electron Hydropower Project on the Puyallup River coming from Mt. Rainier in the backround. It's killing fish and polluting Puget Sound with rubber and plastic debris from a recent retrofit in which old Astroturf was used as a liner for the project.
Pieces of rubber from Astroturf used in a retrofit of Electron Hydropower Project are found on the banks of the Puyallup River 14 miles down from the dam. Electron Hydropower Project on the Puyallup River coming from Mt. Rainier in the backround. It's killing fish and polluting Puget Sound with rubber and plastic debris from a recent retrofit in which old Astroturf was used as a liner for the project.
Steve Ringman/The Seattle Times via AP

SEATTLE (AP) — A company that operates a century-old hydroelectric dam near Mount Rainier National Park and its chief operating officer each pleaded guilty to a single criminal count Monday in connection with a spill of synthetic field turf and the tiny rubber particles used to make it into the Puyallup River in 2020.

The company, Electron Hydro LLC, also will pay $1 million that mostly will go to projects to restore salmon habitat.

The Puyallup Tribe of Indians, which has treaty rights to fish in the river, blasted the plea deal, saying it “doesn't come close to accountability” and noting that its biologists continue to find chunks of field turf and rubber beads in the river.

“This is a mere operating expense for the company,” the Tribal Council said in a written statement. “The health of our people and the residents of Washington is worth a lot more than that.”

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson initially brought three dozen misdemeanor charges against Electron and Chief Operating Officer Thom Fischer, saying they discharged pollutants and intentionally violated a permit when they used old field turf as a liner during a construction project. The dam, built southeast of Tacoma in 1904, provides electricity to 20,000 customers.

The turf was placed in a temporary bypass channel during the summer of 2020 and then topped with a plastic liner so the river could be diverted, allowing for the construction work on the dam. But one night the liner tore, sending large amounts of the field turf downstream.

One of the turf's key ingredients, black rubber particles made from recycled tires to help provide cushioning for the playing surface, lined the shore for miles (kilometers). It contains a chemical that is especially toxic to coho salmon.

Fischer and Electron Hydro each pleaded guilty in Pierce County Superior Court to one count of unintentionally violating a permit issued by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

They argued that it was not clear that they weren't supposed to use the field turf in the project, something the state disputed.

The Attorney General's Office noted that the company's own biologist, Mallory Voyk, had warned Fischer days before the spill that the use of field turf was unacceptable because the rubber could make its way into the river. The company said it never intended for the water to touch the field turf or the rubber, only the plastic liner over it.

Judge Philip Sorenson earlier this month dismissed some of the charges against Electron Hydro and Fischer. After the judge suggested that the state was being “heavy-handed” when it pursued the case as a criminal matter rather than an administrative one, the sides reached a plea deal, with the state dropping allegations that the violation was intentional.

“Electron Hydro and I are glad to put this unfortunate and entirely unintentional incident behind us and to return our focus and attention to completing needed upgrades to our facility,” Fischer said in a statement Monday. “We plan to continue to provide clean energy to our customers, remaining ever mindful of the fragile ecosystem in which we are privileged to go to work each day."

The misdemeanor charge can carry up to a year in jail, but the state agreed not to recommend any jail time for Fischer, said his attorney, Angelo Calfo. Sentencing is set for May 5.

In an emailed statement Monday, Ferguson said he created an environmental protection division in his office to “take on bad actors who endanger our shared environment.”

“Electron Hydro and Thom Fischer’s reckless conduct damaged this waterway and put species like salmon at risk,” Ferguson said. "My office will hold accountable any companies that pollute our rivers, put aquatic life at risk and endanger the health of communities.”

The company previously agreed to pay nearly $500,000 in a settlement with the state Ecology Department. Related lawsuits brought by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Puyallup Tribe are set to go to trial in the fall.

The Attorney General's Office said that of the $1 million being paid by Electron Hydro, $745,000 will go toward projects to improve the river's health. The remainder will be paid to Pierce County.

Latest in Energy
Pieces of rubber from Astroturf used in a retrofit of Electron Hydropower Project are found on the banks of the Puyallup River 14 miles down from the dam. Electron Hydropower Project on the Puyallup River coming from Mt. Rainier in the backround. It's killing fish and polluting Puget Sound with rubber and plastic debris from a recent retrofit in which old Astroturf was used as a liner for the project.
Dam Owner Guilty in Pollution Case, Will Pay $1M
February 28, 2023
Danfoss Dd Excavator
U.S. is Sitting On a Gold Mine of Excess Heat
February 24, 2023
A ballet dancer warms up before an open rehearsal at the Audi automobile factory in Gyor, Hungary, Thursday, Feb 16, 2023.
Energy Crisis Pushes Hungarian Ballet Rehearsals Into Audi Factory
February 20, 2023
People walk on the sand near the shuttered San Onofre nuclear power plant in San Clemente, Calif., on June 30, 2011. The U.S. government has long struggled to find a permanent solution for storing or disposing of spent nuclear fuel generated by the nation's commercial nuclear power plants, and opposition in the Southwestern U.S. is flaring up again as New Mexico lawmakers debated a bill that would ban construction of such a facility without state consent.
New Mexico May Seek Veto Power over Spent Nuke Fuel Storage
February 14, 2023
Related Stories
Danfoss Dd Excavator
Energy
U.S. is Sitting On a Gold Mine of Excess Heat
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks with reporters said on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Sacramento. California lawmakers are having their first public hearing on a proposal to penalize some oil company profits. Newsom proposed the law in response to record high gas prices over the summer.
Energy
Bill Penalizing Oil Profits Makes Little Progress
Semiconductor
Energy
Linton Crystal Technologies Announces Groundbreaking U.S. Manufacturing Investment
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Energy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
January 31, 2023
Danfoss Dd Excavator
Energy
U.S. is Sitting On a Gold Mine of Excess Heat
According to Danfoss, excess heat is the world’s largest untapped source of energy.
February 24, 2023
Tires made from natural rubber derived from a desert shrub, sit on a cart before the pit stop contest ahead of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 27, 2022, in Indianapolis.
Automotive
IndyCar to Use Sustainable Tires Made from Desert Shrub
The tires will make their season debut in St. Petersburg.
February 24, 2023
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks with reporters said on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Sacramento. California lawmakers are having their first public hearing on a proposal to penalize some oil company profits. Newsom proposed the law in response to record high gas prices over the summer.
Energy
Bill Penalizing Oil Profits Makes Little Progress
Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom has led a charge against the industry, but it's unclear who is following him.
February 23, 2023
In this aerial photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, rescuers work at the site of a collapsed open pit coal mine in Alxa League in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. An open pit mine collapsed in China's northern Inner Mongolia region on Wednesday, killing multiple people and leaving dozens more missing, state media reported.
Safety
More Bodies Found in China Mine Collapse
48 miners remain missing.
February 23, 2023
Coal I Stock 1382128746
Safety
2 Confirmed Dead, 50+ Missing in Mine Collapse
China state media reported that numerous vehicles were also buried in the collapse.
February 22, 2023
A ballet dancer warms up before an open rehearsal at the Audi automobile factory in Gyor, Hungary, Thursday, Feb 16, 2023.
Automotive
Energy Crisis Pushes Hungarian Ballet Rehearsals Into Audi Factory
The Ballet Company started rehearsing at the factory after being forced to shutter their rehearsal hall in response to soaring energy prices.
February 20, 2023
3D-printing technologies like Laser Engineered Net Shaping, shown here, are helping scientists at Sandia National Laboratories rapidly discover, prototype and test new materials.
Energy
New Superalloy Could Cut Carbon Emissions from Power Plants
The new 3D-printed superalloy could help power plants generate more electricity while producing less carbon.
February 17, 2023
Semiconductor
Energy
Linton Crystal Technologies Announces Groundbreaking U.S. Manufacturing Investment
The company plans to break ground next quarter.
February 17, 2023
Ap23047102676694
Energy
Colorado Ponders Storing Carbon in Defunct Oil and Gas Wells
Colorado lawmakers gave initial approval Thursday for a study to assess whether biochar would work to plug defunct wells.
February 17, 2023
Wood
Energy
Engineered Wood Grows Stronger While Trapping Carbon Dioxide
Developing sustainable alternatives to existing materials could help mitigate climate change and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
February 17, 2023
1500x500
Energy
West Virginia Senate OKs $105M for Iron-Air Battery Plant
Some say it is a "wild gamble."
February 16, 2023
Capture Xom
Energy
Exxonmobil to Deploy Honeywell Carbon Capture Technology
This technology is expected to enable ExxonMobil to capture about 7 million tons of CO2 per year.
February 15, 2023
Tennessee Valley Authority President Jeffrey Lyash speaks with the Times Free Press from the TVA Chattanooga Office Complex, April 23, 2019, in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Energy
EPA Declined to Challenge Federal Utility on New Gas Plant
Federal environmental regulators won't stand in the way of the utility's latest extensive project.
February 15, 2023
People walk on the sand near the shuttered San Onofre nuclear power plant in San Clemente, Calif., on June 30, 2011. The U.S. government has long struggled to find a permanent solution for storing or disposing of spent nuclear fuel generated by the nation's commercial nuclear power plants, and opposition in the Southwestern U.S. is flaring up again as New Mexico lawmakers debated a bill that would ban construction of such a facility without state consent.
Energy
New Mexico May Seek Veto Power over Spent Nuke Fuel Storage
February 14, 2023