Mexico Plans to Ask U.S. for Up to $48B for Solar Projects

Mexico hopes to build solar energy parks in the northern border state of Sonora.

Associated Press
Dec 21, 2022
Solar
iStock

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico plans to ask U.S. President Joe Biden for as much as $48 billion in financing for solar projects, Foreign Relations Secretary Marcel Ebrard said Tuesday.

Ebrard said the request will be presented to Biden at the upcoming Jan. 9-10 meeting of U.S., Canadian and Mexican leaders in Mexico City.

Mexico hopes to build solar energy parks in the northern border state of Sonora, along with power transmission lines. Mexico hopes to receive some of the funding from the North American Development Bank, or NADBank.

The bank funds green development projects, but has never provided financing on anything near the scale Mexico is requesting.

Mexico also may get some of the funding between now and 2030 by issuing debt bonds.

The solar parks are to be run by Mexico's state-owned utility, which has been involved in a trade dispute between Mexico and the United States.

The U.S. and Canada accuse President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of trying to favor Mexico's state-owned utility over power plants built by foreign and private investors, something that is forbidden under the U.S.-Mexico Canada free trade pact.

On Tuesday, López Obrador also ended speculation about whether a Chinese company might be able to mine lithium deposits in Sonora. The Chinese firm already had approvals for such a mine when López Obrador declared earlier this year that lithium was a strategically important mineral that could only be mined by the Mexican government.

López Obrador had promised to respect any existing permits, but on Tuesday he said none were viable.

"Fortunately, there were no private concessions," López Obrador said. "They are claiming there was a concession, but it was at the project stage. Now, any lithium mining will involve a state-owned Mexican company."


Latest in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 21, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers fire an artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Shells Hit Near Nuclear Plant; Blackouts Roll Across Ukraine
November 21, 2022
Smoke Stacks Carbon Ap
High Energy Prices Lead to Coal Revival in Czech Republic
November 18, 2022
Sustainability, Economics
Why Smart Building is The New Way of Green Building
November 11, 2022
Related Stories
A remediation company deploys a boom on the surface of an oil spill after a Keystone pipeline ruptured at Mill Creek in Washington County, Kansas, on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Vacuum trucks, booms and an emergency dam were constructed on the creek to intercept the spill.
Energy
Oil Spill Shuts Down Keystone Pipeline
This undated file image provided by the U.S. Department of Energy shows an electric continuous miner machine run by Randy Wilson, left, and Blas Castaneda, chewing through a wall of salt during the excavation of Panel 8 at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant near Carlsbad, N.M. On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, New Mexico officials outlined new conditions for a proposed permit for the U.S. government to continue disposing of nuclear waste in the southeast corner of the state as part of a multibillion-dollar federal cleanup program.
Energy
New Mexico Seeks Tougher Provisions for U.S. Nuclear Dump
A group of visitors return to Stephen C. Foster State Park after an overnight camping trip on the Red Trail in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge on April 6, 2022, in Fargo, Ga. A member of President Joe Biden's cabinet urged Georgia officials in a letter dated Nov. 22, 2022, to deny permits for a proposed mine near the edge of the famed Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge, saying the plan poses “unacceptable risk” to the swamp's fragile ecology.
Energy
Interior Secretary: `Unacceptable' to Mine Near Famed Swamp
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 21, 2022
Exxon Mobil Advanced Recycling Facility Baytown Photo 1
Energy
ExxonMobil Fires Up New Plastics Recycling Facility
It is capable of processing more than 80 million pounds of plastic waste per year.
December 15, 2022
The target chamber at the National Ignition Facility has been the site of a number of breakthroughs in fusion physics.
Energy
Why Fusion Ignition is Being Hailed as a Major Breakthrough in Fusion
A nuclear physicist explains.
December 14, 2022
Diageo Encirc
Energy
Hydrogen Furnace Promises Net-Zero Glass Bottles
The manufacturer plans to produce up to 200 million Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Gordon's and Tanqueray bottles annually by 2030.
December 14, 2022
This undated image provided by the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory shows the NIF Target Bay in Livermore, Calif. The system uses 192 laser beams converging at the center of this giant sphere to make a tiny hydrogen fuel pellet implode.
Energy
Fusion Breakthrough Could Be Climate, Energy Game-Changer
Researchers have achieved a "major scientific breakthrough."
December 13, 2022
A remediation company deploys a boom on the surface of an oil spill after a Keystone pipeline ruptured at Mill Creek in Washington County, Kansas, on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Vacuum trucks, booms and an emergency dam were constructed on the creek to intercept the spill.
Energy
Oil Spill Shuts Down Keystone Pipeline
About 14,000 barrels spilled into a creek about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City.
December 9, 2022
I Stock 1402241735
Energy
How Do Floating Wind Turbines Work?
Northern California has some of the strongest offshore winds in the U.S., with immense potential to produce clean energy, but it also has a problem.
December 9, 2022
This undated file image provided by the U.S. Department of Energy shows an electric continuous miner machine run by Randy Wilson, left, and Blas Castaneda, chewing through a wall of salt during the excavation of Panel 8 at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant near Carlsbad, N.M. On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, New Mexico officials outlined new conditions for a proposed permit for the U.S. government to continue disposing of nuclear waste in the southeast corner of the state as part of a multibillion-dollar federal cleanup program.
Energy
New Mexico Seeks Tougher Provisions for U.S. Nuclear Dump
As a hedge against becoming the nation’s only permanent dumping ground, New Mexico wants to raise the bar.
December 9, 2022
A group of visitors return to Stephen C. Foster State Park after an overnight camping trip on the Red Trail in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge on April 6, 2022, in Fargo, Ga. A member of President Joe Biden's cabinet urged Georgia officials in a letter dated Nov. 22, 2022, to deny permits for a proposed mine near the edge of the famed Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge, saying the plan poses “unacceptable risk” to the swamp's fragile ecology.
Energy
Interior Secretary: `Unacceptable' to Mine Near Famed Swamp
Twin Pines Minerals has been seeking government permits since 2019 to mine titanium oxide on land 2.9 miles from the boundary.
December 8, 2022
7
Operations
American Battery Factory Selects Tucson For Its First U.S. Battery Cell Gigafactory
Approximately 300 high-paying jobs will be provided in the first phase of the factory’s opening.
December 7, 2022
Rivian Manufacturing Normal 01
Automotive
Rivian Signs Wind Energy Deal to Power Illinois Manufacturing
This purchase, along with other renewable sourcing and on-site generation, will allow Rivian to power as much as 75% of its Normal, Illinois, plant operations.
December 6, 2022
California Gov. Gavin Newsom walks through the assembly chamber with California Controller Malia Cohen during the opening session of the California Legislature in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. The legislature returned to work on Monday to swear in new members and elect leaders for the upcoming session.
Energy
State Eyes Penalties for Oil Companies' Big Profits
It could be the first state to fine big oil companies for making too much money.
December 6, 2022
City workers remove garbage floating on the Negro River, Manaus, Brazil, June 6, 2022.
Energy
Negotiators Take First Steps Toward Plastic Pollution Treaty
A self-named “high ambition coalition” of countries wants an end to plastic pollution by 2040.
December 5, 2022
A Dixie Valley toad is seen around the hot spring-fed wetland in the Dixie Valley in Fallon, Nev., Wednesday, May 4, 2022. In a highly unusual move in a legal battle over a Nevada geothermal power plant and an endangered toad, the project’s developer is now asking a judge to allow it to scale back by 80% the original plan U.S. land managers approved last November.
Energy
Toad in Geothermal Power Fight Gets Endangered Status
The spectacled, quarter-sized amphibian is currently at risk of extinction.
December 5, 2022
A former coal-fired power plant in Logan Township, N.J., collapses after explosives were detonated to implode it on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Energy
Coal-Fired Plant Imploded in New Jersey for Battery Array
The move came as New Jersey moves aggressively to adopt clean energy.
December 5, 2022