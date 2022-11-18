High Energy Prices Lead to Coal Revival in Czech Republic

Smoke is belching from coal-fired plants that are ramping up instead of winding down.

Karel Janicek
Nov 18, 2022
Smoke Stacks Carbon Ap
AP file

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — In this part of northeastern Czech Republic, huge piles of coal are stacked up ready to sell to eager buyers and smoke belches from coal-fired plants that are ramping up instead of winding down.

Ostrava has been working for decades to end its legacy as the most polluted area of the country, transitioning from an industrial working-class stronghold to a modern city with tourist sights. But Russia's war in Ukraine has triggered an energy crisis in Europe that as paved the way for coal’s comeback, endangering climate goals and threatening health from increased pollution.

Households and businesses are turning to the fuel once considered obsolete as they seek a cheaper option than natural gas, whose prices have surged as Russia slashed supplies to Europe.

Demand for brown coal — the cheapest and most energy inefficient form — used by Czech households jumped by almost 35% in the first nine months of 2022 over a year earlier.

In the same period, production rose more than 20%, the first increase after an almost continuous, decadeslong decline, the Czech Industry and Trade Ministry said.

“We’re worried,” said Zdenka Němečková Crkvenjaš, who is responsible for environment as a member the governing council of the Moravian-Silesian region. “If the prices won’t go down, what might happen is that we’ll be facing an increased pollution.”

The region is part of the Upper Silesian Coal Basin, a large industrialized area straddling the Czech-Polish border with rich deposits of coal and factories producing steel, power and the type of coal used for steel-making that date to the 19th century.

A combination of burning coal for residential heating and industrial plants resulted in “catastrophic” air pollution at the end of the communist era in 1989, said Petr Jančík from Technical University Ostrava, an air pollution expert who cooperated on the Air Tritia project that recently produced an online model of the polluted air on the Czech-Polish-Slovak border.

Coal-fired power is not only disastrous for climate, it’s also a health hazard, releasing heavy particle emissions, nitrogen oxides and mercury, which contaminates fish in lakes and rivers.

A decline of industrial and mining activities and advent of new environmental standards after the Czech Republic joined the European Union in 2004 vastly improved air quality.

But big challenges remain.

Airborne dust emissions — PM10 particles — now meet environmental limits in the region, but concentrations of smaller PM2.5 particles that can reach deep into the lungs and bloodstream still do not hit World Health Organization standards.

A 2021 study of more than 800 European cities by Spain’s Barcelona Institute for Global Health, or ISGlobal, puts the regional capital of Ostrava and the nearby towns of Karviná and Havířov among the top 10 most polluted European cities. It estimated that 529 deaths a year could be avoided in those three cities if air quality guidelines are met.

Burning coal also spews the dangerous substance benzo(a)pyrene, whose levels are still high despite government programs that pay to replace old furnaces with more effective ones that reduce pollution.

Some 50,000 furnaces still need to be replaced in the Ostrava region, said Němečková Crkvenjaš, estimating that figure at 500,000 in a more populated and polluted area across the border in Poland.

“I’m afraid this winter won’t be ideal as far the air pollution is concerned,” she said. “I’ll be delighted if I’m wrong.”

Roman Vank, a board member for coal seller Ridera in Ostrava, said coal sales went up some 30% compared with last year. The cheapest form — brown coal — was most in demand.

Jančík, the scientist, said the impact to air quality is hard to predict right away, especially if it's another mild winter, and that pollution “might get only slightly worse.”

He said a positive development is that high natural gas and electricity prices force people to acquire solar panels, more effective heating systems and try to become less dependent on sources of energy.

“There are two opposing trends: The first one is that people have been trying to use better and more efficient furnaces, and the second one is they consider using more coal and wood," Jančík said. “That’s perhaps a result of a shock or worries, and they want to get supplies ready."

Czech Greenpeace spokesman Lukáš Hrábek expected a negative impact in the near future.

“We see conflicting trends right now. We see higher coal consumption, but at the same time, we see a massive investment in renewable energies, in heat pumps, in insulation," Hrábek said. “So it’s hard to say what the long-term effect will be, but the short-term effect is quite obvious, the air pollution will be worse because of the higher coal consumption.”

In another sign of coal's revival, the Czech Republic has reversed plans to completely halt mining near Ostrava to help safeguard power supplies amid the energy crunch.

The state-owned OKD company will extend its mining activities in in the Ostrava region until at least the end of next year, citing “enormous” demand. It will be mostly used for generating power and household heating, with coal-fired power plants producing almost 50% of the country's electricity.

The decision came after the European Union agreed to ban Russian coal starting in August over the war in Ukraine and as it works to reduce the bloc’s energy ties to Russia.

The Czech government aims to phase out coal in energy production by 2033 and increase its reliance on nuclear power.

Latest in Energy
Unlock Your Factory's Capacity for Innovation
Sponsored
Unlock Your Factory's Capacity for Innovation
October 24, 2022
Sustainability, Economics
Why Smart Building is The New Way of Green Building
November 11, 2022
Nuclear Power I Stock 658599072
Poland Looks to SKorea to Build Nuclear Power Plant
October 31, 2022
Operators work at Enagas regasification plant, the largest LNG plant in Europe, in Barcelona, Spain, March 29, 2022. Households and businesses across Europe have been suffering for months from soaring electricity prices, but Iberian countries Spain and Portugal have managed to free themselves from the EU pricing system and Spain says the benefits are noticeable.
Spain, Portugal Eased Energy Prices. Can They Teach the EU?
October 20, 2022
Related Stories
The J.C. Boyle Dam diverts water from the Klamath River to a powerhouse downstream on Aug. 21, 2009, in Keno, Ore. Plans for the largest dam demolition project in U.S. history to save imperiled salmon could soon become reality, with the first stages of construction starting in California as early as this summer. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission meets Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, and is expected to vote on whether to approve the surrender of PacificCorp's hydroelectric license for four dams on the lower Klamath River in remote northern California.
Energy
U.S. Regulators to Vote on Largest Dam Demolition in History
In this May 12, 2020 file photo, construction is seen on the Shell Chemicals Beaver County ethane cracker plant in Potter Township, Pa.
Energy
After Years of Construction, Shell Ethane Cracker Starts Up
Sustainability, Economics
Energy
Why Smart Building is The New Way of Green Building
A flare to burn methane from oil production is seen on a well pad near Watford City, North Dakota, Aug. 26, 2021. The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump. Biden was set to announce a supplemental rule Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, cracking down on emissions of methane as he attends a global climate conference in Egypt.
Energy
Biden Tightens Methane Emissions Rule Amid Push for More Oil
More in Energy
Inventory Hacks for the Holiday
Sponsored
Inventory Hacks for the Holiday
This year's holiday season is poised to see record consumer demand. However, supply chain delays and shortages will have an impact. Check out this guide to uncover three inventory hacks every business can use to ensure a successful and profitable season.
November 11, 2022
I Stock 1304598809
Energy
Billion Dollar Solar Power Parts Plant Coming to Alabama
The plant will create more than 700 jobs.
November 18, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 17 At 9 01 53 Am
Energy
Nanotech Shows Off 'Bullet-Proof' Graphene Battery
A Nanotech Graphene-Powered Lithium-Ion Battery 18650 cell was shot by a 4.5BRA bullet at a speed of 2,917 feet per second.
November 17, 2022
The J.C. Boyle Dam diverts water from the Klamath River to a powerhouse downstream on Aug. 21, 2009, in Keno, Ore. Plans for the largest dam demolition project in U.S. history to save imperiled salmon could soon become reality, with the first stages of construction starting in California as early as this summer. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission meets Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, and is expected to vote on whether to approve the surrender of PacificCorp's hydroelectric license for four dams on the lower Klamath River in remote northern California.
Energy
U.S. Regulators to Vote on Largest Dam Demolition in History
It is the bedrock of the most ambitious salmon restoration plan in history.
November 17, 2022
In this May 12, 2020 file photo, construction is seen on the Shell Chemicals Beaver County ethane cracker plant in Potter Township, Pa.
Energy
After Years of Construction, Shell Ethane Cracker Starts Up
The refinery will produce 3.5 billion pounds of polyethylene annually.
November 16, 2022
Tl Cegmwp
Energy
Startup Turning Dirty Diapers Into Topsoil and Concrete Filler
In the future, BYOCHAR may be compatible with other diaper brands.
November 16, 2022
Dairy cows graze on a farm near Oxford, New Zealand, on Oct. 8, 2018. New Zealand scientists are coming up with some surprising solutions for how to reduce methane emissions from farm animals.
Energy
Experiments Target Cow Burps to Help Reduce Global Warming
Every time somebody eats a beef burger or drinks a milkshake, it comes at an environmental cost.
November 14, 2022
I Stock 1314631692
Energy
Oregon University Plans to Develop New Rechargeable Battery
The U.S. Department of Energy awarded OSU $3 million to explore the development of a new rechargeable battery technology.
November 14, 2022
Sustainability, Economics
Energy
Why Smart Building is The New Way of Green Building
Ultimately, smart buildings reflect broader digital trends that include more automation and a focus on employee health.
November 11, 2022
A flare to burn methane from oil production is seen on a well pad near Watford City, North Dakota, Aug. 26, 2021. The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump. Biden was set to announce a supplemental rule Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, cracking down on emissions of methane as he attends a global climate conference in Egypt.
Energy
Biden Tightens Methane Emissions Rule Amid Push for More Oil
The potent greenhouse gas contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide.
November 11, 2022
ORNL and Argonne are teaming with Wabtec Corp. to develop a locomotive engine that can run on low-carbon fuels like hydrogen.
Energy
Researchers, Wabtec Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Trains
The team will develop hardware and control strategies for the engine.
November 10, 2022
Smoke rises from the Butachimie plant in Chalempe, eastern France, Tuesday, Nov.8, 2022.
Energy
Macron to Pressure France's Most Climate-Damaging Industries
The meeting aims to accelerate the reduction of carbon emissions, which requires new technologies and investments worth billions.
November 8, 2022
Recycle
Operations
Can I Recycle That?
Most Americans look to packaging first to determine recyclability.
November 7, 2022
Sharon Wilson sets up a thermal imaging camera near a compressor station in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Energy
Equipment That's Designed to Cut Methane Emission is Failing
The Biden administration hasn't yet specified which types of equipment it recommends.
November 7, 2022
Tes Santa Barbara Plant
Energy
Power Company to Test System That Stores Energy in Crushed Rocks
This TES system can store up to 24MWh of clean heat at a temperature of about 550°C for five hours.
November 4, 2022