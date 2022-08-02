BP Earnings Triple

Danica Kirka
A BP logo is seen at a petrol station in London, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
A BP logo is seen at a petrol station in London, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File

LONDON (AP) — BP’s earnings tripled in the second quarter as the British energy giant profited from oil and natural gas prices that soared after Russia invaded Ukraine.

London-based BP said Tuesday that underlying replacement cost profit, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to $8.45 billion from $2.80 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The soaring earnings allowed BP to return billions of dollars to shareholders, with the company boosting its dividend by 10% and announcing that it would buy back $3.5 billion in shares. BP said it expects to increase dividends by about 4% annually through 2025.

But the good news for BP shareholders was bad news for consumers as soaring energy prices contribute to the cost-of-living crisis in Britain and around the world.

In the United Kingdom, where inflation reached a 40-year high of 9.4% in June, the government has announced a 25% windfall profits tax on the earnings of oil and gas companies that come from British operations.

The opposition Labour Party criticized the government for failing to use more of the revenue from the new tax to help consumers.

“People are worried sick about energy prices rising again in the autumn, but yet again we see eye-watering profits for oil and gas producers,” Rachel Reeves, the party’s spokeswoman on treasury issues, said in a statement. “Labour argued for months for a windfall tax on these companies to help bring bills down, but when the Tories finally U-turned they decided to hand billions of pounds back to producers in tax breaks.”

BP said the windfall profits tax would increase the headline tax rate on its North Sea operations to 65% from 40%. The company said it plans to set aside $800 million to cover the tax increase.

BP said it received an average of $105.50 per barrel for its oil in the second quarter, up 71% from a year earlier. Gas more than doubled to $8.42 per thousand cubic feet.

Second-quarter net income rose to $9.26 billion from $3.12 billion in the year-earlier period.

Latest in Energy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
June 13, 2022
Valvoline I Stock 1333313083
Valvoline Sells Division to Saudi Aramco
August 1, 2022
Pipes of the gas storage plant Reckrod are pictured near Eiterfeld, central Germany, Thursday, July 14, 2022, after the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was shut down due to maintenance.
Can Europe Live Without Russian Natural Gas?
July 20, 2022
New Mexico's governor and members of the state's congressional delegation have been vocal opponents of the project.
Regulators Recommend License for Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage
July 14, 2022
Related Stories
In this 2017 photo provided by the Center for Biological Diversity is a Dixie Valley toad, which the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has temporarily listed as an endangered species on an emergency basis near the site of a power plant site in Nevada. On Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a bid by environmentalists and a Nevada tribe to halt construction of a geothermal power plant that opponents say would harm the endangered toad and destroy sacred hot springs.
Energy
Geothermal Plant Wins Appeal but Pauses Construction
Valvoline I Stock 1333313083
Energy
Valvoline Sells Division to Saudi Aramco
Consumers fill up at a Shell gas station July 13, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. Energy giant Shell has posted record profits for a second straight quarter as the company continues to benefit from the soaring price of oil and gas fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine. London-based Shell said it’s second quarter adjusted earnings rose to $11.5 billion from $5.5 billion in the same three month period last year.
Energy
Shell Smashes Earnings Record
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
July 12, 2022
After 21 idle wells, including this one, were found to be leaking methane — some of them explosive levels of it — in May and June, the California Air Resources Board told The Associated Press that it’s not tallying leaks from idle wells.
Laws & Regulations
California Not Counting Methane Leaks From Idle Wells
Some 35,000 old, inactive oil and gas wells perforate the state's landscape.
August 1, 2022
Valvoline I Stock 1333313083
Energy
Valvoline Sells Division to Saudi Aramco
The $2.65 billion agreement includes motor oils, transmission fluids, coolants and other automotive maintenance products.
August 1, 2022
Consumers fill up at a Shell gas station July 13, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. Energy giant Shell has posted record profits for a second straight quarter as the company continues to benefit from the soaring price of oil and gas fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine. London-based Shell said it’s second quarter adjusted earnings rose to $11.5 billion from $5.5 billion in the same three month period last year.
Energy
Shell Smashes Earnings Record
The energy giant benefited from soaring prices of oil and natural gas.
July 28, 2022
In this Nov. 29, 2018 photo, hot cell operators Dawnette Hunter, left, and Scot White manipulate radioactive material from behind 4-foot-thick leaded glass at the Hot Fuel Examination Facility at the Idaho National Laboratory about 50 miles west of Idaho Falls, Idaho. The U.S. Department of Energy has selected Idaho as the site for a proposed nuclear test reactor that would dramatically reduce the time needed to develop nuclear fuels and components for a new generation of nuclear reactors. The Energy Department on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, said it selected its 890-square-mile site in eastern Idaho that includes the Idaho National Laboratory to build the Versatile Test Reactor, or VTR.
Energy
Energy Department Selects Idaho for Nuclear Test Reactor
The VTR is a sodium-cooled fast test reactor that would be the first fast spectrum test reactor to operate in the United States in nearly three decades.
July 28, 2022
I Stock 682839254
Energy
3 Reasons U.S. Coal Power is Disappearing
And a Supreme Court ruling won’t save it.
July 27, 2022
The batteries will be produced with renewable wood from Nordic forests.
Energy
Stora Enso, Northvolt Partner to Develop Wood-Based Batteries
Lignin is a plant-derived polymer found in the cell walls of dry-land plants.
July 26, 2022
Madi Diaz, right, performs at the Newport Folk Festival's bike stage, powered in part by festivalgoers on stationary bicycles, left, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Newport, R.I.
Energy
Newport Folk Festival Includes Stage Powered by Bicycles
About 1,300 of the festival's 10,000 fans rode bicycles to Newport on Friday.
July 25, 2022
Chargers
Automotive
Company Plans 6,000+ Electric Vehicle Chargers in Florida
The goal is to encourage people to switch to EVs while providing local jobs.
July 22, 2022
I Stock 153210500
Energy
Feds Issue Guidance on Cleanup Plan for Abandoned Coal Mines
The funding is available to 22 states and the Navajo Nation.
July 22, 2022
A newly built power generation plant that is part of a mega-energy project is seen with the Popocatepetl Volcano in the background near Huexca, Morelos state, Mexico, on Feb. 22, 2020. The United States is putting pressure on Mexico over energy policies that Washington says unfairly favor Mexico's state-owned electricity and oil companies over American competitors and clean-energy suppliers. The U.S. is demanding talks to resolve the dispute, starting a process Wednesday, July 20, 2022, that could end in trade sanctions against Mexico.
Energy
U.S. Demands Talks on 'Unfair' Mexican Energy Policies
This could end in trade sanctions against Mexico.
July 21, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks during a session on Action on Forests and Land Use, during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 2, 2021.
Energy
Biden to Announce Climate Actions at Ex-Coal Plant in Mass.
The former coal-fired power plant is shifting to offshore wind manufacturing.
July 20, 2022
This direct air capture plant in Iceland was designed to capture 4,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.
Energy
How Not to Solve the Climate Change Problem
There is no viable workaround.
July 20, 2022
Pipes of the gas storage plant Reckrod are pictured near Eiterfeld, central Germany, Thursday, July 14, 2022, after the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was shut down due to maintenance.
Energy
Can Europe Live Without Russian Natural Gas?
Even if the pipeline restarts at reduced levels, the country will struggle to keep homes warm and industry humming this winter.
July 20, 2022
A gas tank driver adjusts his hose hookup to an underground tank on May 24, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. High diesel prices are driving up the cost of most goods, from groceries to Amazon orders and furniture, as nearly everything that is delivered, whether by truck, rail or ship, uses diesel fuel. Truckers are turning down hauling jobs in the states with the most expensive diesel.
Energy
Sky-High Diesel Prices Squeeze Truckers, Farmers, Consumers
Unless prices ease, the ripple effects of high diesel fuel could worsen.
July 20, 2022