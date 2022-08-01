California Not Counting Methane Leaks From Idle Wells

Drew Costley
After 21 idle wells, including this one, were found to be leaking methane — some of them explosive levels of it — in May and June, the California Air Resources Board told The Associated Press that it’s not tallying leaks from idle wells.
After 21 idle wells, including this one, were found to be leaking methane — some of them explosive levels of it — in May and June, the California Air Resources Board told The Associated Press that it’s not tallying leaks from idle wells.
Clark Williams-Derry via AP

California claims to know how much climate-warming gas is going into the air from within its borders. It's the law: California limits climate pollution and each year the limits get stricter.

The state has also been a major oil and gas producer for more than a century, and authorities are well aware some 35,000 old, inactive oil and gas wells perforate the landscape.

Yet officials with the agency responsible for regulating greenhouse gas emissions say they don't include methane that leaks from these idle wells in their inventory of the state's emissions.

Ira Leifer, a University of California Santa Barbara scientist said the lack of data on emissions pouring or seeping out of idle wells calls into question the state’s ability to meet its ambitious goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

Residents and environmentalists from across the state have been voicing concern about the possibility of leaking idle or abandoned wells for years, but the concerns were heightened in May and June when 21 idle wells were discovered to be leaking methane in or near two Bakersfield neighborhoods. They say that the leaking wells are “an urgent public health issue,” because when a well is leaking methane, other gases often escape too.

Leifer said these “ridealong” gases were his biggest concern with the wells.

"Those other gases have significant health impacts,” Leifer said, yet we know even less about their quantities than we do about the methane.

In July, residents who live in the communities nearest the leaking wells protested at the California Geologic Management Division’s field offices, calling for better oversight.

“It’s clear that they are willing to ignore this public health emergency. Our communities are done waiting. CalGEM needs to do their job,” Cesar Aguirre, a community organizer with the Central California Environmental Justice Network, said in a statement.

Robert Howarth, a Cornell University methane researcher, agreed with Leifer that the amount of methane emissions from leaking wells isn’t well known and that it’s not a major source of emissions when compared with methane emissions from across the oil and gas industry.

Still, he said, “it’s adding something very clearly, and we shouldn’t be allowing it to happen.”

A ton of methane is 83 times worse for the climate than a ton of carbon dioxide, when compared over twenty years.

A 2020 study said emissions from idle wells are “more substantial” than from plugged wells in California, but recommended more data collection on inactive wells at the major oil and gas fields throughout the state.

Robert Jackson, a Stanford University climate scientist and co-author on that study, said they found high emissions from some of the idle wells they measured in the study.

In order to get a better idea of how much methane is leaking, the state of California is investing in projects on the ground and in the air. David Clegern, a spokesperson for CARB, said the agency is beginning a project to measure emissions from a sample of properly and improperly abandoned wells to estimate statewide emissions from them.

And in June, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a budget that includes participation in a global effort to slash emissions called the Methane Accountability Project. The state will spend $100 million to use satellites to track large methane leaks in order to help the state identify sources of the gas and cap leaks.

Some research has already been done, too, to find out how much methane is coming from oil and gas facilities. A 2019 Nature study found that 26% of state methane emissions is coming from oil and gas. A new investigation by the Associated Press found methane is billowing from oil and gas equipment in the Permian Basin in Texas and companies under report it.

Howarth said even if methane from idle oil and gas wells isn't a major pollution source, it should be a priority not just in California, but nationwide, to help the country meet its climate pledges.

“Methane dissipates pretty quickly in the atmosphere,” he said, “so cutting the emissions is really one of the simplest ways we have to slow the rate of global warming and meet that Paris target.”

A new Senate proposal would provide hundreds of millions dollars to plug wells and reduce pollution from them, especially in hard hit communities.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
July 12, 2022
This Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 file photo shows a Juul electronic cigarette starter kit at a smoke shop in New York. Altria reports its nearly $13 billion investment in troubled vaping company Juul is worth 95% less than it originally paid. The tobacco giant on Thursday, July 28, 2022, said its stake in the e-cigarette maker is now worth less than $500 million after U.S. regulators announced plans to ban Juul's vaping devices.
Altria's $13B Juul Investment Vaporizes
July 28, 2022
The GAMF Hungary car from Hungary competes during the first day of the 2015 World Solar Challenge near Katherine, Australia, on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. Australia’s new government is putting climate change at the top of its legislative agenda when Parliament sits next month for the first time since the May 21 election, with bills to enshrine a cut in greenhouse gas emissions and make electric cars cheaper, a minister said on Wednesday.
Australia Prioritizes Reducing Emissions and Cheaper EVs
June 29, 2022
Electric cars are parked at a charging station in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, April 13, 2022. California air regulators will take public comment Thursday, June 23 2022, on a plan to slash fossil fuel use and reach carbon neutrality by 2045.
California Emissions, Carbon Neutrality Plan Draws Criticism
June 23, 2022
Related Stories
This Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 file photo shows a Juul electronic cigarette starter kit at a smoke shop in New York. Altria reports its nearly $13 billion investment in troubled vaping company Juul is worth 95% less than it originally paid. The tobacco giant on Thursday, July 28, 2022, said its stake in the e-cigarette maker is now worth less than $500 million after U.S. regulators announced plans to ban Juul's vaping devices.
Laws & Regulations
Altria's $13B Juul Investment Vaporizes
Japan’s nuclear regulator on Friday, July 22, 2022, approved the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea next year.
Laws & Regulations
Japan OKs Preparation Step for Fukushima Plant Water Release
Prisonuaw
Laws & Regulations
Ex-UAW Execs Convicted of Corruption Get Out of Prison Early
FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said Tuesday, July 19, 2022, that he has commissioned an independent review of the FDA's food and tobacco programs following months of criticism over its handling of the baby formula shortage and e-cigarette reviews.
Laws & Regulations
FDA Weighs Oversight Changes After Formula, Juul Troubles
More in Laws & Regulations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
June 13, 2022
Fuel prices shown at a gas station in Los Angeles, June 16, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
As Prices Soared, Unprecedented Profit for Major Oil Drillers
Inflation is already changing the way Americans consume energy.
August 1, 2022
This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the proposed Spaceport Camden in Camden County, Ga. The owner of a large industrial site on the Georgia coast said Thursday, July 21, 2022, it has ended a longstanding agreement to sell the property to a county government that has worked for years toward using the land to built a launch pad for commercial rockets.
Laws & Regulations
Georgia County Files Suit to Force Land Sale for Spaceport
Opponents say the project would pose safety and environmental risks that outweigh any economic benefits.
July 29, 2022
This Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 file photo shows a Juul electronic cigarette starter kit at a smoke shop in New York. Altria reports its nearly $13 billion investment in troubled vaping company Juul is worth 95% less than it originally paid. The tobacco giant on Thursday, July 28, 2022, said its stake in the e-cigarette maker is now worth less than $500 million after U.S. regulators announced plans to ban Juul's vaping devices.
Laws & Regulations
Altria's $13B Juul Investment Vaporizes
It's now worth less than 5% of its original value.
July 28, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks virtually during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, July 25, 2022. Biden, who continues to recover from his coronavirus infection, spoke virtually with business executives and labor leaders to discuss the Chips Act, a proposal to bolster domestic manufacturing.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Presses Computer Chips Case Before Senate Vote
Leaders of Medtronic, Cummins and Lockheed Martin also pitched the president on the need for the bill.
July 26, 2022
I Stock 1162845770
Laws & Regulations
The Opioid Crisis Isn’t Just the Sacklers' Fault
And making Purdue Pharma pay isn’t enough on its own to fix the pharmaceutical industry’s deeper problems.
July 26, 2022
Technicians inspect a piece of equipment during a tour of the Micron Technology automotive chip manufacturing plant Feb. 11, 2022, in Manassas, Va. A bill to boost semiconductor productionin the United States is making its way through the Senateis atop priority of the Biden administration. It would add about $79 billion to the deficit over 10 years, mostly as a result of new grants and tax breaks that would subsidize the cost that computer chip manufacturers incur when building or expanding chip plants in the U.S.
Laws & Regulations
Semiconductor Bill Unites Sanders, the Right — in Opposition
The bill has managed to do nearly the unthinkable.
July 25, 2022
Braidy Industries Inc. CEO Craig Bouchard, right, and then-Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin speak with reporters in Wurtland, Ky., on April 26, 2017. Braidy Industries still needs to raise $500 million to build a long-promised $1.7 billion aluminum plant in Appalachia, a top company executive told Kentucky lawmakers on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
Gov. Tries to Save Kentucky Aluminum Mill Deal
The company wants to build a $1.9 billion plant.
July 22, 2022
Japan’s nuclear regulator on Friday, July 22, 2022, approved the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea next year.
Laws & Regulations
Japan OKs Preparation Step for Fukushima Plant Water Release
The approval enables Tokyo Electric Power Co. to build necessary facilities before the discharge.
July 22, 2022
I Stock 153210500
Laws & Regulations
Feds Issue Guidance on Cleanup Plan for Abandoned Coal Mines
The funding is available to 22 states and the Navajo Nation.
July 22, 2022
I Stock 1338041420
Laws & Regulations
Wisconsin AG Sues 18 Companies Over PFAS Contamination
The defendants include 3M, Tyco and BASF.
July 21, 2022
Prisonuaw
Laws & Regulations
Ex-UAW Execs Convicted of Corruption Get Out of Prison Early
Both admitted to using union funds for golf trips, expensive meals and stays at California villas.
July 21, 2022
A newly built power generation plant that is part of a mega-energy project is seen with the Popocatepetl Volcano in the background near Huexca, Morelos state, Mexico, on Feb. 22, 2020. The United States is putting pressure on Mexico over energy policies that Washington says unfairly favor Mexico's state-owned electricity and oil companies over American competitors and clean-energy suppliers. The U.S. is demanding talks to resolve the dispute, starting a process Wednesday, July 20, 2022, that could end in trade sanctions against Mexico.
Energy
U.S. Demands Talks on 'Unfair' Mexican Energy Policies
This could end in trade sanctions against Mexico.
July 21, 2022
This image provided by the National Transportation Safety Board shows damage to a 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor electric car following a crash in September, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla. A Florida jury on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, found electric car maker Tesla negligent for disabling a speed limiter on a vehicle but placed much of the blame for a fiery fatal crash on the 18-year-old driver. Barrett Riley and his friend Edgar Monserrat Martinez, both seniors at a private school in South florida, died in the May 2018 crash in Fort Lauderdale. A backseat passenger was ejected from the car and survived, officials said.
Laws & Regulations
Tesla Just 1% to Blame for Teen Driver's Fiery Crash, Jury Finds
It's the first known case involving a Tesla crash that has gone to trial.
July 21, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks during a session on Action on Forests and Land Use, during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 2, 2021.
Laws & Regulations
Biden to Announce Climate Actions at Ex-Coal Plant in Mass.
The former coal-fired power plant is shifting to offshore wind manufacturing.
July 20, 2022