Germany Sees Possible Russian 'Blockade' of Key Gas Pipeline

Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom has blamed a technical problem.

Jun 30th, 2022
Associated Press
File photo shows view of pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL (Ostsee-Pipeline-Anbindungsleitung - Baltic Sea Pipeline Link) long-distance gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany, June 21, 2022.
File photo shows view of pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL (Ostsee-Pipeline-Anbindungsleitung - Baltic Sea Pipeline Link) long-distance gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany, June 21, 2022.
Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP, file

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's vice chancellor said Thursday he suspects that Russia may not resume natural gas deliveries to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline after planned maintenance work in July, complicating the outlook for this winter.

Russia reduced gas flows to Germany, Italy, Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia this month, just as European Union countries scramble to refill storage facilities with the fuel used to generate electricity, power industry and heat homes in the winter.

Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom has blamed a technical problem for the reduction in gas flowing through Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. The company said equipment being refurbished in Canada was stuck there because of Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

German leaders have rejected that explanation and called the reductions a political move.

Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who is also Germany’s economy and climate minister and responsible for energy, said a “blockade” of the pipeline is possible starting July 11, when regular maintenance work is due to start. In previous summers, the work has entailed shutting the for about 10 days, he said.

“But given the pattern we have seen, it wouldn't be so super-surprising if some little technical detail is found and then they say, ‘We can’t switch it on again; now we found something during maintenance and that's it,'” Habeck told a forum organized by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

“So the situation is certainly tight,” he said, stressing the importance of filling storage and getting liquefied natural gas terminals up and running. At present, Germany is continuing to store gas, albeit at about half the rate it was before deliveries through Nord Stream 1 were reduced, the vice chancellor said.

A week ago, Habeck activated the second phase of Germany's three-stage emergency plan for natural gas supplies, warning that Europe’s biggest economy faced a “crisis” and storage targets for the winter were at risk.

___

More in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Jun 13th, 2022
Stellantis recently announced its North American lithium hydroxide supply agreement.
Stellantis Invests $76M into Vulcan's Lithium Hydroxide Production
Stellantis recently announced its North American lithium hydroxide supply agreement.
Jun 24th, 2022
In this Oct. 4, 2011, photo, a core sample drilled from underground rock near Ely, Minn., shows a band of shiny minerals containing copper, nickel and precious metals, center, that Twin Metals Minnesota LLC, hopes to mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota. The U.S. Forrest Service issued a draft environmental assessment Thursday, June 23, 2022, that backs a proposed 20-year moratorium on copper-nickel mining upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
New Fed Assessment Could Doom MN Mine
Many applauded the study, but Twin Metals said that it was “not informed by science.”
Jun 24th, 2022
Electric cars are parked at a charging station in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, April 13, 2022. California air regulators will take public comment Thursday, June 23 2022, on a plan to slash fossil fuel use and reach carbon neutrality by 2045.
California Emissions, Carbon Neutrality Plan Draws Criticism
Reaching carbon neutrality means the state would remove as much carbon from the air as it emits.
Jun 23rd, 2022
Two of the offshore wind turbines which have been constructed off the coast of Virginia Beach, Va. are seen on June 29, 2020. The White House is launching a formal partnership with 12 East Coast governors to boost the growing offshore wind industry. It's a key element of President Joe Biden's plan for climate change.
White House, States Team Up to Boost Wind
Biden has set a goal of deploying enough offshore wind power to provide electricity to 10 million homes by 2030.
Jun 23rd, 2022
Wallace Reid fuels his vehicle he drives to make a living using ride-share apps, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in the Queens borough of New York. Millions of Americans who rely on their cars for work are changing their habits, signing up for carpools or even ditching their cars for bicycles as gas prices recently hit $5 per gallon for the first time ever.
Gas Prices Sting U.S. Workers Who Depend on their Cars
Many say they simply have to hustle harder.
Jun 23rd, 2022
Sheep graze on a grass land near a cement plant on the outskirts of Beijing, China, Oct. 17, 2015. New global data released in May 2022, shows that emissions of heat-trapping gases coming from making cement have doubled in the last 20 years. It's all being driven by China, which is responsible for more than half of the globe's cement carbon emissions.
Cement Carbon Dioxide Emissions Quietly Double in 20 years
Driven by China, global cement emissions globally have more than tripled since 1992.
Jun 22nd, 2022
High gas prices are shown as a pedestrian waits to cross the street in Los Angeles, June 16, 2022. President Joe Biden on June 22 will call on Congress to suspend the federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months. It's a move meant to ease financial pressures at the pump that also reveals the political toxicity of high gas prices in an election year.
Biden to Call for 3-month Suspension of Gas Taxes
The president will also call on states to suspend their own gas taxes or provide similar relief.
Jun 22nd, 2022
Living Vehicle's 2023 model also promises 'luxe furnishings, gourmet appliances, seemingly endless storage space and spa-like bathing.'
Solar-Powered Electric RV Promises 'Endless Water Supply'
The 2023 model also promises "luxe furnishings, gourmet appliances, seemingly endless storage space and spa-like bathing."
Jun 21st, 2022
The U.S. nuclear industry has provided a steady 20% of the nation's power for years, but now plant operators are hoping to nearly double their output over the next three decades, according to the industry's trade association.
Nuclear Industry Hopes to Expand Output With New Reactors
The nation’s current 92 operating reactors have nearly 95 gigawatts of capacity.
Jun 21st, 2022
Oglethorpe Power said it would save members at least $400 million.
Georgia Cooperatives Move to Freeze Nuclear Costs at $8.1B
Oglethorpe Power said it would save members at least $400 million.
Jun 20th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 20 At 10 20 33 Am
California Bill Would Reduce Single-Use Plastics 25%
Producers of all single-use products — even paper or glass — would need to ensure that 65% are recycled by 2032.
Jun 20th, 2022