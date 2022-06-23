White House, States Team Up to Boost Wind

Biden has set a goal of deploying enough offshore wind power to provide electricity to 10 million homes by 2030.

Jun 23rd, 2022
Matthew Daly
Two of the offshore wind turbines which have been constructed off the coast of Virginia Beach, Va. are seen on June 29, 2020. The White House is launching a formal partnership with 12 East Coast governors to boost the growing offshore wind industry. It's a key element of President Joe Biden's plan for climate change.
Two of the offshore wind turbines which have been constructed off the coast of Virginia Beach, Va. are seen on June 29, 2020. The White House is launching a formal partnership with 12 East Coast governors to boost the growing offshore wind industry. It's a key element of President Joe Biden's plan for climate change.
AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is launching a formal partnership with 11 East Coast governors to boost the growing offshore wind industry, a key element of President Joe Biden's plan for climate change.

At a White House meeting on Thursday, Biden administration officials will meet with governors and labor leaders to announce commitments to expand important parts of the offshore industry, including manufacturing facilities, ports and workforce training and development.

The partnership comprises governors of both parties from Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

In working with states and the private sector, the White House said it will “provide Americans with cleaner and cheaper energy, create good-paying jobs and invest billions in new American energy supply chains,'' including construction of wind turbines, shipbuilding and servicing.

Biden has set a goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2030, enough to provide electricity to 10 million homes, support 77,000 jobs and spur $12 billion per year in private investment in offshore wind. Offshore wind is a key component in the Democratic president's plan to make the nation’s electric grid carbon free by 2035.

The Biden administration has approved two large-scale wind projects, Vineyard Wind in Massachusetts and South Fork Wind off New York and Rhode Island. Both are under construction with union labor. The Interior Department has begun reviews of another 10 offshore projects that, if approved, would produce 22 gigawatts of clean energy.

Danish wind developer Orsted signed a project labor agreement last month with a national union representing 3 million people in the building trades to construct the company’s U.S. offshore wind farms with an American union workforce. Orsted currently has six offshore projects in five states.

A national agreement signed with North America’s Building Trades Unions covers contractors working on those projects and future ones, with no termination date on the project labor agreement. It sets the terms and conditions for union workers to build offshore wind farms, with targets to ensure a diverse workforce. It contains provisions for training to ensure they can construct the complex infrastructure, which costs billions of dollars.

“We recognize that states are huge players here,'' said David Hayes, a White House climate adviser. With a formal partnership, the Biden administration can “work with the governors on policies going forward and help ensure that there is an American-made supply chain for this brand-new industry,'' Hayes said in an interview Wednesday.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement that he and other East Coast governors “are united with our regional and federal partners not just by geography but by a shared commitment to clean and affordable energy, economic opportunity and a future in which all community members are shielded from the worsening impacts of climate change.''

New Jersey's status as “a critical supply chain hub uniquely positions us to cultivate the burgeoning domestic clean energy industry as we strive to achieve our (greenhouse gas) reduction goals,'' the Democratic governor said.

The federal-state collaboration comes as the Biden administration has announced a plan to conduct up to seven offshore wind auctions by 2025, including one held last month off North Carolina and earlier this year in a coastal area known as the New York Bight. Other sales are expected in the Gulf of Maine, the central Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as offshore in California and Oregon.

More in Energy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jun 13th, 2022
The U.S. nuclear industry has provided a steady 20% of the nation's power for years, but now plant operators are hoping to nearly double their output over the next three decades, according to the industry's trade association.
Nuclear Industry Hopes to Expand Output With New Reactors
The nation’s current 92 operating reactors have nearly 95 gigawatts of capacity.
Jun 21st, 2022
Oglethorpe Power said it would save members at least $400 million.
Georgia Cooperatives Move to Freeze Nuclear Costs at $8.1B
Oglethorpe Power said it would save members at least $400 million.
Jun 20th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 20 At 10 20 33 Am
California Bill Would Reduce Single-Use Plastics 25%
Producers of all single-use products — even paper or glass — would need to ensure that 65% are recycled by 2032.
Jun 20th, 2022
Robert Habeck, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, is stepping up an appeal for the country's residents to save energy after Russia's Gazprom announced significant cuts in natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline.
Germany to Limit Use of Gas for Electricity Production
Germany has long relied heavily on energy imports from Russia.
Jun 20th, 2022
The announcement was made Friday, a day after CERN's managing council made the decision.
Atom-Smashing CERN to 'Terminate' Work with Russia, Belarus
The announcement was made Friday, a day after CERN's managing council made the decision.
Jun 17th, 2022
To construct the turbine, Rivian is partnering with Apex Clean Energy.
Rivian Plant Builds Wind Turbine to Power Vehicles' First Charges
To construct the turbine, Rivian is partnering with Apex Clean Energy.
Jun 17th, 2022
A motorist pumps gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Los Angeles, Sunday, June 12, 2022. Soaring gasoline prices have left many consumers with no choice but to cut spending on non-essentials, but it might be coming full circle by stopping some drivers from filling up their tanks.
High Gas Prices Crimp Drivers' Spending at the Pump
Demand over the last several months is already lagging the same period a year ago.
Jun 16th, 2022
Maxresdefault 62aa3f6dc37b5
Startup Wants to Power Entire U.S. Grid With 'Fancy Regenerative Winch'
Renewell Energy plans to convert 700,000 abandoned wells into giant mechanical batteries.
Jun 16th, 2022
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has started an ambitious project to bury underground thousands of miles of power lines in an effort to prevent igniting fires with its equipment and avoid shutting down power during hot and windy weather.
PG&E Moves Power Underground in Plan to Bury 10,000 Miles
The equipment of the nation's largest utility has been blamed for over 30 wildfires since 2017.
Jun 16th, 2022
The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday, June 15, 2022, that its proposal would cover planes under development, including two Boeing models and one from Airbus.
FAA Says Future Planes Will Need to Reduce Carbon Emissions
The rule would cover new large airliners from Boeing, Airbus and various business jets.
Jun 16th, 2022
Er Full Color
Enchanted Rock to Develop California’s Largest Renewable Microgrid
The project will reduce local emissions by up to 96% compared to alternatives.
Jun 15th, 2022