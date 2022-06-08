Discovering New Uses for ‘Green’ Film Technology

One boutique industry ran a trial of Cortec Eco Works 10 Film as part of its manufacturing process.

Jun 8th, 2022
Industrial Media Staff
Bars 1
Cortec Corporation

What if using a commercially compostable film could help you not only eliminate the use of potentially polluting plastic wrap, but also give you better results? That is what one boutique industry discovered when running a trial of Cortec Eco Works 10 Film as part of its manufacturing process.

Industrially Compostable Film Technology

Eco Works 10 is a specialty industrially compostable film that recently received the ‘OK compost INDUSTRIAL’ certificate from TÜV Austria.

This certifies that Eco Works 10 conforms to the EN 13432 standard (European equivalent of ASTM D6400) for industrial compostability. It also contains 10% renewable content.

Eco Works 10 Film and Bags can be used like any other film and bag material to package small parts, gather organic waste, serve as shopping bags and more.

Eco Works ImageCortec Corporation

Unique Application with Exciting Results

Eco Works 10 has been used creatively by a small business whose mission is to reduce plastic packaging for hair and body care products.

Their personal hygiene products take the form of artistically designed soap-like bars shaped in molds. While the company succeeded in replacing plastic bottles by creating these attractive hand-held bars, some plastic film is still utilized to line the molds during manufacturing.

Workers sometimes had trouble with their previous plastic wrap sticking to the hygiene bars. When they tried Eco Works 10 as a substitute, there was no problem with sticking. The Eco Works 10 could also be used multiple times, reducing material waste.

Eco Works 10 was an excellent match for the customer in at least two ways. Not only did it work better for the manufacturing process, it was another step the company could take toward reducing their volume of conventional plastic waste. This enhances their eco-conscious image and mission.

Replacing Conventional Stretch Film

In addition to their unique use of Eco Works 10, the same manufacturer also tried Eco Wrap on its automated stretch wrap equipment to palletize boxes of finished goods.

It can replace conventional stretch film in a variety of applications: 

  • Agriculture bundling (e.g., hay bales and lumber

  • Corralling of goods for storage and shipment

  • Pallet wrapping

  • Luggage wrapping at airports

  • Packaging construction materials

  • Transporting furniture

Eco Wrap is elastic and works on most existing automated machines, simply by adjusting (typically increasing) the tension.

Eco Wrap 6Cortec Corporation

Ready, Set, Replace Conventional Plastics

Plastic film and stretch wrap are so commonly used that they have become a societal norm. Replacing these pervasive sources of plastic waste with materials that are certified to meet standards of industrial compostability is an exciting way to take another step closer toward “greener” packaging.

cortecvci.com


