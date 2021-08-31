Energy Companies Begin Surveying Ida's Damage

Entergy said a crew of at least 20,000 will take several days to assess the damage in New Orleans and southeast Louisiana caused by Hurricane Ida’s landfall on Sunday.

Aug 31st, 2021
Associated Press
Homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida on Aug. 30 in Lafitte, LA.
Homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida on Aug. 30 in Lafitte, LA.
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Louisiana communities battered by Ida faced a new danger as they began the massive task of clearing debris and repairing damage from the storm: the possibility of weeks without power in the stifling, late-summer heat.

Entergy said a crew of at least 20,000 will take several days to assess the damage in New Orleans and southeast Louisiana caused by Hurricane Ida’s landfall on Sunday.

As of Monday, nearly 900,000 customers had no power, and the New Orleans-based power company estimated that based on the damage, customers in the direct path of the storm face extended outages.

Energy and chemical companies throughout the region were surveying damage.

Exxon Mobil said its Baton Rouge Fuels Terminal in Louisiana reopened operations Monday while its Hoover platform in the Gulf of Mexico suffered no storm damage and crews are starting to resume normal operations.

Colonial Pipeline said late Monday it expected to return Lines 1 and 2 — located between Houston and Greensboro, North Carolina — to service in the evening, pending successful completion of all restart protocols.

Meanwhile, Philips 66's refinery in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, remained shut down as of late Monday. The refinery took on some water, the company said. Its Gulf Coast lubricants plant in nearby Sulphur will reopen Tuesday.

Oil prices fell 1.3% Tuesday to $68.32 per barrel trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The Environmental Protection Agency granted emergency fuel waivers for Louisiana and Mississippi through September 16. The move suspends requirements to sell low volatility gasoline which is required in the summer to limit the formation of ozone pollution.

More in Energy
Introduction to Self-Driving Software
Sponsored
Introduction to Self-Driving Software
AI has reached a tipping point that puts the capability in the hands of the CFO at a friendly cost. This guide takes a deeper look into these three benefits and how to implement them in your organization. Download the guide to learn more.
Aug 5th, 2021
Enbridge Ap
Federal Court Asked to Block Line 3 Tribal Lawsuit
The case is the first “rights of nature” enforcement case brought in a U.S. tribal court.
Aug 23rd, 2021
Engineers
New Innovations Bolster American Workforce and Advance Building Envelope Retrofits
EERE announced 10 winners for the first phase of the E-ROBOT Prize.
Aug 19th, 2021
I Stock 1007479938
Biden Administration to Appeal Order on Oil, Gas Leases
A federal judge sided with Louisiana’s attorney general and officials in 12 other states earlier this year.
Aug 18th, 2021
Gasplant
North Dakota Gas Plant to be Redeveloped for Clean Energy
The facility is part of a proposed hub to produce hydrogen.
Aug 17th, 2021
This April 4, 2017, file photo shows the entrance to FirstEnergy Corp.'s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio. A new bipartisan bill in the Ohio Legislature would once again allow power companies to offer energy efficiency programs such as smart thermostats or appliance rebates. The legislation is sponsored by Rep. David Leland, a Columbus Democrat, and Rep. Bill Seitz, a Cincinnati Republican. It's aimed at undoing an element of a now-tainted nuclear power plant bailout bill at the heart of an alleged $60 million bribery scheme.
Energy Efficiency Incentives Could Return Under Ohio Bill
The legislation avoids mandates on customers while relaunching realistic energy efficiency programs such as smart thermostats.
Aug 17th, 2021
Computer Hack I Stock 1199040494
Rural Sewage Plants Hit by Ransomware Attacks
In the end, the old, obsolete Windows 7 computer was due to be replaced anyway.
Aug 17th, 2021
In this May 22, 2019, file photo, Ariel Quiros, left, former owner of Jay Peak Resort, stands outside the federal courthouse in Burlington, Vt., after his arraignment on fraud charges over a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant using foreign investors' money. The Miami businessman, accused of being the mastermind behind a massive fraud case involving foreign investors' money in Vermont developments, is expected to plead guilty in next week in a plea deal in which prosecutors are seeking a sentence of more than eight years in prison.
Developer Reaches Plea on Failed Biotech Project
About 169 investors invested about $85 million in the project.
Aug 12th, 2021
Construction on the Dakota Access pipeline, Oct. 2016.
More Oil Shipped as Dakota Access Expansion Starts
Opponents say the expansion should not have gone into service before an environmental study is completed.
Aug 10th, 2021
Oil Spill I Stock 1284379364
EPA Ordered to Update Rules on Oil Spill-Fighting Chemicals
A lawsuit argued that the EPA was unreasonably dragging its feet.
Aug 10th, 2021
I Stock 1284003269
Marine Base Installs Chargers in EV Switch
President Biden earlier this year mandated that military bases move toward all-electric fleets.
Aug 9th, 2021
I Stock 471386215
Hundreds Rally for Striking Coal Miners
Miners have been on strike since early April seeking contract improvements.
Aug 5th, 2021