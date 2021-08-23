Federal Court Asked to Block Line 3 Tribal Lawsuit

The case is the first “rights of nature” enforcement case brought in a U.S. tribal court.

Aug 23rd, 2021
Associated Press
Enbridge Ap
AP file

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The state of Minnesota has gone to federal court to block a lawsuit over Enbridge Energy's Line 3 oil pipeline project from proceeding in tribal court.

The novel case names Manoomin — the Ojibwe word for wild rice — as the lead plaintiff. Wild rice is sacred in Ojibwe culture and a traditional source of food. The lawsuit, which was filed two weeks ago in the White Earth Band's tribal court, is the first “rights of nature” enforcement case brought in a U.S. tribal court and the second such case to be filed in any U.S. court. The first was a Florida waterways case filed in April, according to the Center for Democratic and Environmental Rights.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources filed for an injunction in U.S. District Court on Thursday to quash the wild rice lawsuit, the Star Tribune reported Friday. The state agency said the tribal court doesn't have jurisdiction to hear the case because the DNR and its employees named in the lawsuit are not members of the White Earth Band, and it argues that the tribe lacks jurisdiction over non-members for actions occurring off the reservation.

The lawsuit, filed by the tribe, advances a legal theory that nature itself has the right to exist and flourish. The plaintiffs also include several White Earth tribal members and people who have protested along the Line 3 construction route across northern Minnesota. More than 700 people have been arrested in the protests.

Project opponents have argued that Line 3 would risk oil spills into waters where wild rice grows, and aggravate climate change. The tribal lawsuit, among other things, accuses the DNR of failing to protect the state’s water by allowing Enbridge to pump up to 5 billion gallons of groundwater from construction trenches despite the current drought. The agency says allowing the pumping won't significantly impact nearby wetlands or surface waters.

The tribal court ruled Wednesday that the lawsuit can proceed. The next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 25.

Construction on the Minnesota segment is nearly 90% complete, Juli Kellner, a spokeswoman for Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge, said Friday. Line 3 carries crude oil from Alberta to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. The sections in Canada, North Dakota and Wisconsin are complete.

Enbridge said the project is needed because the current Line 3, which was built in the 1960s, is deteriorating and can run at only half its original capacity.

More in Energy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
In this May 22, 2019, file photo, Ariel Quiros, left, former owner of Jay Peak Resort, stands outside the federal courthouse in Burlington, Vt., after his arraignment on fraud charges over a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant using foreign investors' money. The Miami businessman, accused of being the mastermind behind a massive fraud case involving foreign investors' money in Vermont developments, is expected to plead guilty in next week in a plea deal in which prosecutors are seeking a sentence of more than eight years in prison.
Developer Reaches Plea on Failed Biotech Project
About 169 investors invested about $85 million in the project.
Aug 12th, 2021
Construction on the Dakota Access pipeline, Oct. 2016.
More Oil Shipped as Dakota Access Expansion Starts
Opponents say the expansion should not have gone into service before an environmental study is completed.
Aug 10th, 2021
Oil Spill I Stock 1284379364
EPA Ordered to Update Rules on Oil Spill-Fighting Chemicals
A lawsuit argued that the EPA was unreasonably dragging its feet.
Aug 10th, 2021
I Stock 1284003269
Marine Base Installs Chargers in EV Switch
President Biden earlier this year mandated that military bases move toward all-electric fleets.
Aug 9th, 2021
I Stock 471386215
Hundreds Rally for Striking Coal Miners
Miners have been on strike since early April seeking contract improvements.
Aug 5th, 2021
President Joe Biding tours Plumbers & Gasfitters Local 5 Training Facility in Lanham, Md., Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021.
Biden Auto Reg Would Boost MPG, Cut Emissions
And it has won a voluntary commitment from the industry.
Aug 5th, 2021
I Stock 852124680
Vapor-Collection Technology Saves Water While Clearing the Air
The system could reclaim pure water from power plant cooling towers.
Aug 4th, 2021
I Stock 1213270483
Earth's Energy Budget Is Out of Balance
Here's how it's warming the climate.
Aug 4th, 2021
Alaska Wildlife Drilling Ap
U.S. to Review Oil and Gas Leasing Program in Alaska Refuge
The Interior secretary said she found “multiple legal deficiencies” in a prior review.
Aug 4th, 2021
Ashley Williams Watt walks near a wellhead and flowline at her ranch near Crane, Texas, July 9, 2021.
Forgotten Oil & Gas Wells Linger, Leaking Toxic Chemicals
Communities and governments are often left to clean up the mess.
Jul 30th, 2021
In this Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, Republican Ohio state Rep. Larry Householder sits at the head of a legislative session as Speaker of the House, in Columbus. Householder is charged in a $60 million bribery case, alleging he helped a $1 billion nuclear plant bailout. The 2020 arrests of Householder and four associates in connection with the scheme have rocked politics and business across Ohio.
CEO, Speaker Worked Closely to Pass Tainted Energy Bill
Two men now share tattered careers and future worries as prosecutors continue to investigate.
Jul 30th, 2021