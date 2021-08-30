Failed Nuclear Contractor to Settle for $21M

The 2017 debacle cost ratepayers and investors billions and left nearly 6,000 people jobless.

Aug 30th, 2021
Associated Press
This Sept. 21, 2016 file photo shows Unit one of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Jenkinsville, S.C. Federal authorities say a fourth executive has been charged for his role in a failed multibillion-dollar project to build two nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer site in South Carolina. Former Westinghouse executive Jeffrey A. Benjamin faces multiple felony counts of fraud, according to an indictment filed Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
This Sept. 21, 2016 file photo shows Unit one of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Jenkinsville, S.C. Federal authorities say a fourth executive has been charged for his role in a failed multibillion-dollar project to build two nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer site in South Carolina. Former Westinghouse executive Jeffrey A. Benjamin faces multiple felony counts of fraud, according to an indictment filed Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The chief contractor at a failed multibillion-dollar project to build two nuclear reactors in South Carolina has agreed to pay more than $20 million as part of a cooperation agreement with federal authorities probing the fiasco.

Under an agreement announced Monday by Acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart, Westinghouse Electric Co. will contribute $5 million to a program intended to assist low-income ratepayers affected by the project’s failure. Another payment of $16.25 million will be due before July 1, 2022.

The company will also be required to cooperate with federal investigators still probing the company's role in the 2017 debacle, which cost ratepayers and investors billions and left nearly 6,000 people jobless.

Westinghouse was the lead contractor on the construction of two new reactors at the V.C. Summer plant. South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. parent company SCANA Corp. and state-owned utility company Santee Cooper spent nearly $10 billion on the project before halting construction in 2017 following Westinghouse’s bankruptcy.

The collapse of the V.C. Summer project spawned multiple lawsuits, some by ratepayers who said company executives knew the project was doomed and misled consumers and regulators as they petitioned for a series of rate hikes. Three top-level executives have already pleaded guilty in the multi-year federal fraud investigation. A fourth has been charged and is expected in federal court Tuesday.

On Monday, DeHart said Westinghouse has given federal investigators more than three million pages of documents, data and correspondences and made employee witnesses available for interviews. Through its former parent company Toshiba, Westinghouse has also made more than $2 billion in settlement payments related to the project.

Since the failure, Westinghouse has removed, reassigned or retrained its senior management, elected a new board and implemented new financial controls, according to DeHart.

More in Energy
Enbridge Ap
Federal Court Asked to Block Line 3 Tribal Lawsuit
The case is the first “rights of nature” enforcement case brought in a U.S. tribal court.
Aug 23rd, 2021
Engineers
New Innovations Bolster American Workforce and Advance Building Envelope Retrofits
EERE announced 10 winners for the first phase of the E-ROBOT Prize.
Aug 19th, 2021
I Stock 1007479938
Biden Administration to Appeal Order on Oil, Gas Leases
A federal judge sided with Louisiana’s attorney general and officials in 12 other states earlier this year.
Aug 18th, 2021
Gasplant
North Dakota Gas Plant to be Redeveloped for Clean Energy
The facility is part of a proposed hub to produce hydrogen.
Aug 17th, 2021
This April 4, 2017, file photo shows the entrance to FirstEnergy Corp.'s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio. A new bipartisan bill in the Ohio Legislature would once again allow power companies to offer energy efficiency programs such as smart thermostats or appliance rebates. The legislation is sponsored by Rep. David Leland, a Columbus Democrat, and Rep. Bill Seitz, a Cincinnati Republican. It's aimed at undoing an element of a now-tainted nuclear power plant bailout bill at the heart of an alleged $60 million bribery scheme.
Energy Efficiency Incentives Could Return Under Ohio Bill
The legislation avoids mandates on customers while relaunching realistic energy efficiency programs such as smart thermostats.
Aug 17th, 2021
Computer Hack I Stock 1199040494
Rural Sewage Plants Hit by Ransomware Attacks
In the end, the old, obsolete Windows 7 computer was due to be replaced anyway.
Aug 17th, 2021
In this May 22, 2019, file photo, Ariel Quiros, left, former owner of Jay Peak Resort, stands outside the federal courthouse in Burlington, Vt., after his arraignment on fraud charges over a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant using foreign investors' money. The Miami businessman, accused of being the mastermind behind a massive fraud case involving foreign investors' money in Vermont developments, is expected to plead guilty in next week in a plea deal in which prosecutors are seeking a sentence of more than eight years in prison.
Developer Reaches Plea on Failed Biotech Project
About 169 investors invested about $85 million in the project.
Aug 12th, 2021
Construction on the Dakota Access pipeline, Oct. 2016.
More Oil Shipped as Dakota Access Expansion Starts
Opponents say the expansion should not have gone into service before an environmental study is completed.
Aug 10th, 2021
Oil Spill I Stock 1284379364
EPA Ordered to Update Rules on Oil Spill-Fighting Chemicals
A lawsuit argued that the EPA was unreasonably dragging its feet.
Aug 10th, 2021
I Stock 1284003269
Marine Base Installs Chargers in EV Switch
President Biden earlier this year mandated that military bases move toward all-electric fleets.
Aug 9th, 2021
I Stock 471386215
Hundreds Rally for Striking Coal Miners
Miners have been on strike since early April seeking contract improvements.
Aug 5th, 2021
President Joe Biding tours Plumbers & Gasfitters Local 5 Training Facility in Lanham, Md., Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021.
Biden Auto Reg Would Boost MPG, Cut Emissions
And it has won a voluntary commitment from the industry.
Aug 5th, 2021