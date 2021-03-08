Attack on Saudi Oil Site Sends Prices Up

The threats to the global oil supply are taking place with economists expecting energy demand to surge as nations recover from the pandemic.

Mar 8th, 2021
Cathy BussewitzElaine Kurtenbach
Smoke rises after Saudi-led airstrikes on an army base in Sanaa, Yemen. The airstrikes come as retaliation for recent attacks on Saudi Arabia that were claimed by the Iranian-backed rebels.
Smoke rises after Saudi-led airstrikes on an army base in Sanaa, Yemen. The airstrikes come as retaliation for recent attacks on Saudi Arabia that were claimed by the Iranian-backed rebels.
AP Photo/Hani Mohammed

BANGKOK (AP) — Oil prices rose Monday as Saudi Arabian oil facilities were targeted by drone strikes just days after the largest crude exporting nations in the world said they would not increase output. Brent crude, the international standard, surpassed $70 per barrel for the first time in over a year, gaining $1.14 to $70.47 a barrel. It surged $2.62 on Friday.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil added $1.10 to $67.19 per barrel, up 1.7 percent, falling back from bigger gains earlier in the day. It jumped $2.26 to $66.09 per barrel on Friday. Crude prices have surged more than 30 percent this year as massive vaccinations campaigns gain momentum, potentially signaling the beginning of the end of a global pandemic.

The attacks in Saudi Arabia follow a devastating winter freeze in Texas and other parts of the southern United States last month knocked out production of roughly four million barrels per day of U.S. oil, pushing prices above $60 a barrel for the first time in more than a year.

The threats to the global oil supply are taking place with economists expecting energy demand to surge as nations recover from the pandemic.

In that environment, many energy analysts had expected the OPEC cartel and its allies to lift more restrictions and let the oil flow more freely. But OPEC, rattled by plunging prices over the past year, chose not to open the spigots, sending prices higher still.

The strikes on Saudi sites have increased in frequency and precision in recent weeks, raising concerns about Saudi Arabia's air defenses and the expanding capabilities of the Iran-backed rebels across the border in Yemen. A Saudi-led coalition launched an air campaign on war-torn Yemen's capital and on other provinces Sunday in retaliation for missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia that were claimed by the Iranian-backed rebels.

The official Saudi Press Agency quoted an anonymous official in the Ministry of Energy as saying that a drone flew in from the sea and struck an oil storage site in Ras Tunura, the port run by Saudi Arabia's state oil company, Aramco.

It claimed the strike did not cause any damage. Saudi Aramco, the kingdom's oil giant that now has a sliver of its worth traded publicly on the stock market, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Ministry of Energy denounced the strike as "an act of sabotage" targeting not only Saudi Arabia "but also the security and stability of energy supplies to the world."

When key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia were attacked in 2019, global energy prices soared 14 percent the next day. But that prior attack disrupted more than half of its daily exports, halting five percent of world crude oil output.

Costlier oil pushes energy costs higher. That would add to inflation at a time when investors have been focusing on the potential for rising prices to cause central banks to raise interest rates that have been taken to record low levels to support economies battered by the pandemic.

"The last thing anyone wants in a recovering global economy is higher oil prices, and we are likely nearing a point when higher oil prices become a negative rather than a positive influence over risk assets," Stephen Innes of Axi said in a report Monday.

Rising prices are a boon, however, for the oil industry, which has lost billions of dollars during the pandemic.

Oil prices crashed as millions of people stayed home and avoided traveling, hoping to avoid infection. Oil futures briefly traded below $0 a barrel last spring before settling around $40 a barrel for months, well below what most producers needed to survive. Many U.S. producers cut production dramatically, others filed for bankruptcy protection. Workers lost jobs by the thousands.

Eventually, prices began to recover as demand trickled back. In January, after Saudi Arabia announced it would cut production by one million barrels per day on top of cuts the kingdom already made through its agreement with the OPEC cartel, prices for U.S. benchmark crude pushed above $50 a barrel. The upswing continued through February, when Saudi Arabia's cuts went into effect.

Natural resources consultancy Wood Mackenzie reports it is forecasting that oil prices will trade in the $70-$75 range in April and that global demand will increase in 2021 by 6.3 million barrels a day from a year earlier.

More in Energy
In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo, a bird flies over the Forbidden City on a day with high levels of air pollution in Beijing. China's Premier Li Keqiang announced that the country would target a reduction of 18% in carbon intensity over the course of the next five years as part of the meeting of the ceremonial legislature which kicked off its annual meeting Friday, March 5, 2021.
China Sets Moderate New Energy Goals
China is the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases.
Mar 5th, 2021
Ista
Solar Tech Adapted to Detect Chemical Warfare, Pesticides
The prototype has the widest range, highest sensitivity and quickest response ever achieved for a technique that doesn't rely on expensive laboratory instrumentation.
Mar 4th, 2021
In this Feb. 15, 2021, file photo, traffic is sparse on the snow-covered Interstate 45 near The Woodlands Parkway following an overnight snowfall in The Woodlands, Texas. Temperatures plunged into the teens Monday with light snow and freezing rain.
House Panel Seeks Storm Documents from Texas Grid Operator
Last month's storm followed similar winter storms in 1989 and 2011 that also caused massive outages.
Mar 4th, 2021
Bill Magness, President and CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), testifies as the Committees on State Affairs and Energy Resources hold a joint public hearing to consider the factors that led to statewide electrical blackouts, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The hearings were the first in Texas since a blackout that was one of the worst in U.S. history, leaving more than 4 million customers without power and heat in subfreezing temperatures.
Texas Power Grid CEO Fired
He becomes the second senior official to depart in the wake of the one of the worst blackouts in U.S. history.
Mar 4th, 2021
In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015, photo, motorists get gas at a station in Sacramento, Calif. A Northern California city has become what's believed to be the first in the country to ban all new gas stations in an effort to curb emissions. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Petaluma City Council voted unanimously Monday, March 1, 2021, to prohibit the creation, expansion, reconstruction and relocation of gas stations.
California City Bans New Gas Stations
It's believed to be the first in the nation to do so.
Mar 4th, 2021
In this file photo taken before the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, people stand outside the headquarters of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, in Vienna, Austria.
OPEC Cartel, Allies Face Decision on Increasing Output
Caution about more production faces a different outlook from Russia, which has been an advocate for more supply.
Mar 4th, 2021
I Stock 1092303344
Hershey Announces New 2030 Emissions Reduction Goals
They include committing to end deforestation across the company's supply chain by the end of the decade.
Mar 3rd, 2021
The gases built up and caused the non-protected battery (on the left) to swell up. It may lead to an explosion. The protected battery (on the right) remains flat as the protective layer blocked the process.
Chemists Discover New Way to Prevent Lithium-ion Batteries from Catching Fire
They propose a 'chemical fuse' that covers the main conductor cable of the battery.
Mar 3rd, 2021
Gavel On Sounding Block 000042143500 Small
Exxon Mobil to Pay $14.25M in Pollution Case
"Exxon has been fighting this case for 11 years now, refusing to take any responsibility for spewing millions of pounds of illegal pollution into Texas communities."
Mar 3rd, 2021
Solar panels face the sun on Burrillville, R.I., at ISM Solar's 10-acre solar farm.
Biden Faces Steep Challenges With Renewable Energy Goals
Job loss, infrastructure investment and political obstacles confront the President's plan of 100 percent renewable energy in the power sector by 2035.
Mar 3rd, 2021
This Sept. 4, 2017, aerial file photo shows Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant reactors, from bottom at right, Unit 1, Unit 2 and Unit 3, in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan. The head of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant said Tuesday, March 2, 2021 there's no need to extend the current target to finish its decommissioning in 30-40 years despite uncertainties about melted fuel inside the plant's three reactors.
Fukushima Chief: No Need to Extend Decommissioning Target
This is despite uncertainties about melted fuel inside the plant's three reactors.
Mar 3rd, 2021
The pilot-scale facility will create and test natural gas foam as a safe and stable alternative to water for fracking.
Researchers Test Natural Gas Foam to Reduce Water in Fracking
The pilot-scale facility will create and test natural gas foam as a safe and stable alternative to water for hydraulic fracturing.
Mar 2nd, 2021