Germany Gives Nuclear Plant $2.9B for Early Shutdown

Germany is on course to phase out the use of nuclear power by the end of 2022.

Mar 5th, 2021
Illuminated Nuclear Power Plant At Night 146807010 2971x1975

BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Friday it has agreed with four utility companies that they will receive a combined $2.9 billion in compensation for the early shutdown of their nuclear power plants.

Germany is on course to phase out the use of nuclear power by the end of 2022. Six nuclear power plants that are still in use will need to be shut down before the end of their original operating life.

Some utility companies have sued the German government, arguing they should receive significant compensation for lost investments and the electricity they can't generate from the plants due to the early shutdown. In a joint statement the environment and economy ministries said that Swedish utility company Vattenfall will receive 1.425 billion euros. The German companies RWE, EnBW and E.ON/PreussenElektra will share the remaining one billion euros.

In return, the companies will have to drop all lawsuits, including a case that Vattenfall brought before a Washington-based international arbitration panel.

The deal needs to be finally approved by the companies' boards and is subject to scrutiny from the European Union's competition authority, which recently launched a probe into a similar agreement between Germany and coal-fired power plant operators.


More in Energy
In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015, photo, motorists get gas at a station in Sacramento, Calif. A Northern California city has become what's believed to be the first in the country to ban all new gas stations in an effort to curb emissions. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Petaluma City Council voted unanimously Monday, March 1, 2021, to prohibit the creation, expansion, reconstruction and relocation of gas stations.
California City Bans New Gas Stations
It's believed to be the first in the nation to do so.
Mar 4th, 2021
In this file photo taken before the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, people stand outside the headquarters of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, in Vienna, Austria.
OPEC Cartel, Allies Face Decision on Increasing Output
Caution about more production faces a different outlook from Russia, which has been an advocate for more supply.
Mar 4th, 2021
I Stock 1092303344
Hershey Announces New 2030 Emissions Reduction Goals
They include committing to end deforestation across the company's supply chain by the end of the decade.
Mar 3rd, 2021
The gases built up and caused the non-protected battery (on the left) to swell up. It may lead to an explosion. The protected battery (on the right) remains flat as the protective layer blocked the process.
Chemists Discover New Way to Prevent Lithium-ion Batteries from Catching Fire
They propose a 'chemical fuse' that covers the main conductor cable of the battery.
Mar 3rd, 2021
Gavel On Sounding Block 000042143500 Small
Exxon Mobil to Pay $14.25M in Pollution Case
"Exxon has been fighting this case for 11 years now, refusing to take any responsibility for spewing millions of pounds of illegal pollution into Texas communities."
Mar 3rd, 2021
Solar panels face the sun on Burrillville, R.I., at ISM Solar's 10-acre solar farm.
Biden Faces Steep Challenges With Renewable Energy Goals
Job loss, infrastructure investment and political obstacles confront the President's plan of 100 percent renewable energy in the power sector by 2035.
Mar 3rd, 2021
This Sept. 4, 2017, aerial file photo shows Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant reactors, from bottom at right, Unit 1, Unit 2 and Unit 3, in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan. The head of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant said Tuesday, March 2, 2021 there's no need to extend the current target to finish its decommissioning in 30-40 years despite uncertainties about melted fuel inside the plant's three reactors.
Fukushima Chief: No Need to Extend Decommissioning Target
This is despite uncertainties about melted fuel inside the plant's three reactors.
Mar 3rd, 2021
The pilot-scale facility will create and test natural gas foam as a safe and stable alternative to water for fracking.
Researchers Test Natural Gas Foam to Reduce Water in Fracking
The pilot-scale facility will create and test natural gas foam as a safe and stable alternative to water for hydraulic fracturing.
Mar 2nd, 2021
In this Feb. 15, 2021, file photo, traffic is sparse on the snow-covered Interstate 45 near The Woodlands Parkway following an overnight snowfall in The Woodlands, Texas. Temperatures plunged into the teens Monday with light snow and freezing rain.
Climate Extremes Threaten Energy Systems Across U.S.
If changes aren't made, frequent disruptions of critical services could become the new norm.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks during a Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on the nomination of Rep. Debra Haaland, D-N.M., to be Secretary of the Interior on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Senators Propose Clean Energy Credits
Two U.S. senators from states with declining manufacturing sectors are pushing for the $8 billion investment.
Mar 2nd, 2021
In this Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo, customers use the light from a cell phone to look in the meat section of a grocery store that was without power, in Dallas. Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc., the oldest and biggest generation and transmission power cooperative in Texas has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection following last month’s winter storm that left millions without power.
Texas Power Company Seeks Bankruptcy Protection After Storm
And it is unlikely to be the last utility to seek shelter in the courts.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Ayat Rawthan, a petrochemical engineer, poses for a photo near an oil field outside Basra, Iraq, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2021. Rawthan is among just a handful of women who have eschewed the dreary office jobs typically handed to female petrochemical engineers in Iraq. Instead, they chose to become trailblazers in the country’s oil industry, taking up the grueling work of drilling.
A Few Women Buck Norms, Take Iraq Rig Site Jobs
A handful have eschewed the dreary office jobs typically handed to female petroleum engineers in Iraq.
Mar 1st, 2021