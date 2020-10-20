Tribes Make New Move to Shut Down Dakota Access Pipeline

The tribes argue that potential harm to their water supply outweighs any economic impacts.

Oct 20th, 2020
Associated Press
Heavy equipment is seen at a site where sections of the Dakota Access pipeline were being buried.
Heavy equipment is seen at a site where sections of the Dakota Access pipeline were being buried.
Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Native American tribes opposed to the Dakota Access Pipeline once again have asked a federal judge to stop the flow of oil while the legal battle over the line’s future plays out.

The Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes succeeded on their first attempt, only to have an appeals court overturn U.S. District Judge James Boasberg’s shutdown order earlier this year. Now, they’re asking the judge to clarify his earlier ruling to satisfy the appellate judges and then to again order the line to cease operations, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

The tribes argue that potential harm to their water supply outweighs any economic impacts of shutting down the line, which has been moving North Dakota oil to Illinois for more than three years.

“The Tribes are irreparably harmed by the ongoing operation of the pipeline, through the exposure to catastrophic risk, through the ongoing trauma of the government’s refusal to comply with the law, and through undermining the Tribes’ sovereign governmental role to protect their members and respond to potential disasters,” attorneys Jan Hasselman and Nicole Ducheneaux wrote in a Friday filing.

Tribes fear a spill into the Missouri River just north of the Standing Rock Reservation would pollute their water supply. Pipeline operator Energy Transfer and the Army Corps of Engineers both maintain the pipeline is safe. Prolonged protests in 2016 and 2017 drew thousands of people to camps near the river crossing and resulted in hundreds of arrests.

U.S. Department of Justice spokeswoman Danielle Nichols declined to comment Monday on the tribes’ filing. The Corps and Energy Transfer have until Nov. 20 to file a formal response.

Boasberg, who is overseeing the four-year-old lawsuit filed by the tribes, ordered an extensive environmental study last spring because he felt previous, less-extensive environmental analysis by the Corps left lingering questions.

Boasberg in July revoked the easement that allows for the river crossing and ordered the pipeline shut down until its environmental soundness was proven. A federal appeals court allowed oil to keep flowing, however, ruling that Boasberg hadn’t justified a shutdown. That same appeals court is now determining whether to uphold his decision regarding the study.

Tribes are asking Boasberg to issue an injunction to shut down the pipeline while the legal fight plays out.

More in Energy
In this March 27, 2019, photo taken with a fish-eye lens, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane sits on the assembly line during a brief media tour in Boeing's 737 assembly facility in Renton, Wash.
Boeing Ramps Up Renewable Energy Efforts
Carbon-neutral electricity will be distributed to several sites, including the company’s headquarters.
Oct 16th, 2020
Mackinac Bridge from St. Ignace, Mich.
Ancient Stone Patterns Add Wrinkle to Pipeline Debate
They could be evidence of Native American artifacts from thousands of years ago.
Oct 16th, 2020
A silhouette of oil and gas production platforms in the South China Sea.
Philippines Lifts Ban on South China Sea Energy Exploration
The Duterte administration has been in talks with China in recent years on possible joint exploration involving Philippine and Chinese energy companies.
Oct 15th, 2020
Glass Fire burns a hillside above Silverado Trail in St. Helena, Calif.
PG&E Cuts Power to Tens of Thousands Amid Fire Threat
“It’s our last resort option," said Mark Quinlan, PG&E’s incident commander.
Oct 15th, 2020
Transient Test Reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory.
US Official: Nuclear Energy Can Attract More Supporters
Revamping the nation’s nuclear power could help reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.
Oct 15th, 2020
I Stock 1150639124
N.M. Gov. Urged to Oppose Nuclear Plan
Watchdog groups say the state needs to do more to prevent becoming a permanent dumping ground for spent nuclear fuel.
Oct 13th, 2020
The Leviathan gas field as seen from the Israeli Navy Ship Lahav, Sept. 29, 2020.
Five Years On, Israelis See Few Benefits from Gas Deal
Israeli consumers continue to pay stubbornly high electricity costs even as oil and gas prices plunged.
Oct 13th, 2020
This photo provided by Adam M. Rammel shows the beer garden at The Syndicate on Aug. 20, 2020 in Bellefontaine, Ohio.
Many Businesses in Precarious Spot as 2020 Ends
The final three months of the year are usually a boom time for many small businesses thanks to holiday shopping and celebrations.
Oct 12th, 2020
House burns on Platina Road at the Zogg Fire near Ono, Calif.
Team Investigating Deadly Calif. Fire Seizes PG&E Equipment
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
Oct 12th, 2020
Wind Turbines In Oiz Eolic Park 505412046 3600x2400 (1)
Going Green by Combining Renewables and Blockchain
How blockchain could offer an innovative solution to funding clean energy initiatives.
Oct 9th, 2020
I Stock 1174018800 (1)
States that Grew Rich from Fossil Fuels Need to Figure Out What's Next
It is time for these states to develop long-term plans to diversify their economies.
Oct 9th, 2020
British Naturalist Sir David Attenborough sits with Prince William for a private outdoor screening of his upcoming film, David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, at Kensington Palace, London.
'Earthshot' Awards Seek Solutions to Environmental Challenges
Prince William and David Attenborough launched the initiative to "help to repair our planet over the next 10 years."
Oct 8th, 2020