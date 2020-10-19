ConocoPhillips Makes $9.7B Acquisition

The two companies will reportedly form the largest independent oil & gas company.

Oct 19th, 2020
Associated Press
This Feb. 9, 2016, file photo shows an ice-covered ConocoPhillips sign at a drilling site in Nuiqsut, Alaska. ConocoPhillips is buying shale producer Concho Resources in an all-stock deal valued at $9.7 billion. The companies said Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, that the combined business will be the largest independent oil and gas company, with pro forma production of more than 1.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.
This Feb. 9, 2016, file photo shows an ice-covered ConocoPhillips sign at a drilling site in Nuiqsut, Alaska. ConocoPhillips is buying shale producer Concho Resources in an all-stock deal valued at $9.7 billion. The companies said Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, that the combined business will be the largest independent oil and gas company, with pro forma production of more than 1.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.
AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File

NEW YORK (AP) — ConocoPhillips is buying shale producer Concho Resources in an all-stock deal valued at $9.7 billion, making it a major presence in the Permian Basin, the top-producing oil field in the U.S.

The combined company, if approved, would be among the largest U.S. oil producers, with production of more than 1.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, a resource base of approximately 23 billion barrels of oil and an enterprise value of about $60 billion.

The deal comes as many oil producers are struggling to make ends meet. Oil prices have remained low for months, mainly because efforts to contain the coronavirus halted most travel, obliterating demand for fuel. The price for a barrel of crude is down more than 30% since the start of the year, and it has been hovering around $40 a barrel, below what most producers in the U.S. need to break even.

In this year's third quarter, 17 oil and gas producers filed for bankruptcy protection, which was a 21% increase compared to last year according to law firm Haynes and Boone.

“When we add it all up, we see an industry that will remain challenged and smaller producers are recognizing this, accepting smaller or no premiums for their companies than they had received in the past,” said PeterMcNally, global sector lead for industrials, materials and energy at Third Bridge Group.

The combination, which is expected to close in the first quarter of next year, could help the companies achieve $500 million in annual cost and capital savings by 2022. Half of that would be realized through reduced exploration costs, thanks to the additional barrels from the Concho purchase, ConocoPhillips spokesman John Roper said in an email. Another $100 million in reductions would come from duplicate general administrative costs and board positions, officers and corporate costs.

About $150 million will come from streamlining corporate and regional organization structure to increase efficiency. “It’s very early on, but we do expect to find duplicative positions that will result in job losses from both companies,” Roper said.

Many shale producers were struggling before the pandemic struck, racking up huge, unsustainable debts to find oil and gas using unconventional, costly techniques. Those massive debts are now coming due, and it's catching up with the companies that were most aggressive. More than 200 oil producers have filed for bankruptcy protection in the past five years.

ConocoPhillips was more conservative about growth, and was sometimes perceived as slow, said Raoul LeBlanc, vice president of North American unconventionals at IHS Markit. “Because of their discipline, they’re now in a position of strength to go ahead and buy people who were fast growers,” such as Concho, LeBlanc said.

There were a flurry of deals in the third quarter, which could be the start of a long-overdue consolidation phase, said Stewart Glickman, energy equity analyst at CFRA. A tie-up with ConocoPhillips was expected after rumors of talks began to surface, but analysts at CFRA were surprised that Concho's board agreed to the acquisition, Glickman said.

Concho ”has the advantage of a large acreage position in the Permian Basin and has more time than most peers before significant long-term debt milestone payments arrive," he said.

ConocoPhillips had acreage in the Permian Basin, but it was small compared to the company's size, and the deal "gets them a premier position in the Permian,” LeBlanc said.

“Concho is a tremendous fit with ConocoPhillips,” said CEO and Chairman Ryan Lance in a prepared statement.

The companies, both based in Texas, will combine their acreage across the Delaware and Midland basins — both part of the Permian — and also includes positions in the Eagle Ford and Bakken basins and the Montney in Canada. The Permian basin stretches from the northern reaches of Texas across the New Mexico border.

“Through this combination, we are joining a diversified energy company with even more scale and resources to create shareholder value in today’s markets and beyond,” said Tim Leach, chairman and CEO of Concho Resources, in a prepared statement.

Concho's common stock will be exchanged for 1.46 shares of ConocoPhillips. Shares of both companies rose slightly Monday.

More in Energy
Mackinac Bridge from St. Ignace, Mich.
Ancient Stone Patterns Add Wrinkle to Pipeline Debate
They could be evidence of Native American artifacts from thousands of years ago.
Oct 16th, 2020
A silhouette of oil and gas production platforms in the South China Sea.
Philippines Lifts Ban on South China Sea Energy Exploration
The Duterte administration has been in talks with China in recent years on possible joint exploration involving Philippine and Chinese energy companies.
Oct 15th, 2020
Glass Fire burns a hillside above Silverado Trail in St. Helena, Calif.
PG&E Cuts Power to Tens of Thousands Amid Fire Threat
“It’s our last resort option," said Mark Quinlan, PG&E’s incident commander.
Oct 15th, 2020
Transient Test Reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory.
US Official: Nuclear Energy Can Attract More Supporters
Revamping the nation’s nuclear power could help reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.
Oct 15th, 2020
I Stock 1150639124
N.M. Gov. Urged to Oppose Nuclear Plan
Watchdog groups say the state needs to do more to prevent becoming a permanent dumping ground for spent nuclear fuel.
Oct 13th, 2020
The Leviathan gas field as seen from the Israeli Navy Ship Lahav, Sept. 29, 2020.
Five Years On, Israelis See Few Benefits from Gas Deal
Israeli consumers continue to pay stubbornly high electricity costs even as oil and gas prices plunged.
Oct 13th, 2020
This photo provided by Adam M. Rammel shows the beer garden at The Syndicate on Aug. 20, 2020 in Bellefontaine, Ohio.
Many Businesses in Precarious Spot as 2020 Ends
The final three months of the year are usually a boom time for many small businesses thanks to holiday shopping and celebrations.
Oct 12th, 2020
House burns on Platina Road at the Zogg Fire near Ono, Calif.
Team Investigating Deadly Calif. Fire Seizes PG&E Equipment
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
Oct 12th, 2020
Wind Turbines In Oiz Eolic Park 505412046 3600x2400 (1)
Going Green by Combining Renewables and Blockchain
How blockchain could offer an innovative solution to funding clean energy initiatives.
Oct 9th, 2020
I Stock 1174018800 (1)
States that Grew Rich from Fossil Fuels Need to Figure Out What's Next
It is time for these states to develop long-term plans to diversify their economies.
Oct 9th, 2020
British Naturalist Sir David Attenborough sits with Prince William for a private outdoor screening of his upcoming film, David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, at Kensington Palace, London.
'Earthshot' Awards Seek Solutions to Environmental Challenges
Prince William and David Attenborough launched the initiative to "help to repair our planet over the next 10 years."
Oct 8th, 2020
The TIPCO tower stands in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. One of Asia's biggest asphalt companies, Tipco Asphalt, is helping Venezuela skirt harsh U.S. sanctions by moving hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of the state-run oil company PDVSA, according to an Associated Press investigation.
To Dodge Sanctions, Venezuela Turns to Asia Asphalt Giant
The CEO has strenuously denied any wrongdoing.
Oct 8th, 2020