21 State Attorneys General Sue Over Water Rule

Critics say the rule could make it harder to block projects over water quality concerns.

Jul 22nd, 2020
Don Thompson
In this April 10, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump holds up an executive order on energy and infrastructure after signing it at the International Union of Operating Engineers International Training and Education Center in Crosby, Texas. Attorneys general in 20 states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, alleging that new federal rules undermine their ability to protect rivers, lakes and streams within their borders. President Trump in April 2019 issued an executive order directing the change that critics said could make it harder for states to block pipelines and other projects over concerns that they could impair water quality.
In this April 10, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump holds up an executive order on energy and infrastructure after signing it at the International Union of Operating Engineers International Training and Education Center in Crosby, Texas. Attorneys general in 20 states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, alleging that new federal rules undermine their ability to protect rivers, lakes and streams within their borders. President Trump in April 2019 issued an executive order directing the change that critics said could make it harder for states to block pipelines and other projects over concerns that they could impair water quality.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Attorneys general in 20 states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration on Tuesday, alleging that new federal rules undermine their ability to protect rivers, lakes and streams within their borders.

They say that new final rules issued last week by the Environmental Protection Agency alter a practice dating back more than 30 years giving state governments the authority to review, block or put conditions on federally permitted water projects.

President Donald Trump in April 2019 issued an executive order directing the change that critics said could make it harder for states to block pipelines and other projects over concerns that they could impair water quality.

“The Trump administration wants to clear the deck for fossil fuel infrastructure,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra alleged in announcing the legal action, the latest of dozens he has filed against the administration.

Becerra added: “By reducing the scope and time (for review), they make it very difficult for states to fully protect the rights that they have to protect the water that is in their boundaries.”

He said the water regulation changes will limit states' reviews of natural gas and oil pipelines, hydroelectic projects, housing and commercial land development and wastewater treatment plants.

The EPA declined direct comment on pending legislation, but said in a statement that it acted because its water quality certification regulations were nearly 50 years old.

The revision “reflects the first comprehensive analysis of the text, structure and legislative history” of that portion of the Clean Water Act, the agency's statement said.

“As a result, the agency’s final rule increases the transparency and efficiency of the ... certification process in order to promote the timely review of infrastructure projects while continuing to ensure that Americans have clean water for drinking and recreation,” the EPA said.

The lawsuit led by California, New York and Washington state claims that the regulation changes violate the federal Clean Water Act and decades of legal decisions and administrative precedent. It was filed in federal court in San Francisco and alleges that the EPA did not follow proper procedures in changing the regulations.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said in a statement that the new final rule "unlawfully restricts the ability of states like Virginia to even review, let alone impose important conditions and environmental protections, on projects that could cause harm.”

The rule applies to all projects requiring federal approval that may result in polluting of waterways. States were required to certify that the projects satisfied state law and water quality standards.

Doug Obegi, senior attorney at the Natural Resources Defense Council, said the rule “eviscerates” states' ability to influence hundreds of projects each year.

He said that states might still be able to prohibit projects from polluting rivers, for example, but under the changes could no longer require minimum stream flows below federal dams and reservoirs “so we actually have a river.”

The changes are among several steps the Trump administration has taken to roll back the Clean Water Act, including ending federal protection in January for many of the nation’s millions of miles of streams, wetlands and arroyos and wetlands. That change narrowed the types of waterways that qualify for federal protection.

The other participating states in Tuesday's lawsuit are Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.

More in Energy
This June 2020 file photo, shot from a television screen, shows damage to anchor support EP-17-1 on the east leg of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline within the Straits of Mackinac in Michigan.
State Seeks Funding Pledge in Case of Oil Spill
Michigan officials asked Enbridge to carry $900 million of liability insurance and set aside another $1.9 billion.
Jul 20th, 2020
European Commissioner for European Green Deal Frans Timmermans speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, July 8, 2020.
Europe Bets on Clean Hydrogen
The European Commission plans to invest up to $530 billion in renewable hydrogen by 2050.
Jul 20th, 2020
Excess water spills over the top of a dam on the lower Klamath River.
Agency Throws Curveball in Dam Demolition Plan
A new stipulation could kill or drastically alter the deal.
Jul 17th, 2020
In this Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, shines at their headquarters in Vienna, Austria. Ministers from the OPEC cartel have agreed to allow more oil to flow from the taps, saying demand for oil is growing as economies take steps to re-open. But they also cautioned that they could revisit the decision in an emergency meeting if there are serious lockdowns that further reduce demand for oil.
OPEC, Allies to Allow More Oil Production
But they also cautioned that they could revisit the decision in an emergency meeting.
Jul 15th, 2020
In this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction.
US Warns Firms About Sanctions for Work on Russian Pipelines
The Trump administration has lobbied Europe to abandon the pipelines.
Jul 15th, 2020
Undated photo of the Mountain Pass Mine, San Bernardino County, Calif.
Sole US Rare Earth Miner Goes Public
MP Materials aims to restore the full supply chain of rare earth materials to the U.S.
Jul 15th, 2020
The Appalachian region of Ohio has long suffered from vanishing manufacturing jobs.
S. Korean Firm Ditches Ohio Petrochem Project
The project is seen as a potential economic savior for an Appalachian region that has long struggled economically.
Jul 14th, 2020
The Tiwai Point aluminum smelter near Invercargill, New Zealand, March 30, 2013.
Mining Giant to Close Smelter, Ax 1,000 Jobs
Rio Tinto said the plant lost $30 million last year.
Jul 13th, 2020
Uniper coal-fired power plant and BP refinery steam beside a wind generator in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Germany Is First Major Economy to Phase Out Coal and Nuclear
Environmental groups say the plan isn't ambitious enough.
Jul 3rd, 2020
Rubble remains after residences were leveled by the Camp wildfire in Paradise, Calif.
PG&E Exits Bankruptcy, Pays $5 Billion Into Wildfire Fund
22.19% of its stock was also placed into a trust for victims of the wildfires.
Jul 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1173538913
Mysterious Radiation Likely Linked to Reactor
Officials measured higher-than-usual levels of ruthenium and caesium isotopes.
Jul 3rd, 2020
Shot from a television screen shows damage to anchor support.
Mich. Judge Allows Restart of Disputed Oil Pipeline
It was originally shut down because of damage to a structure that anchors the pipeline.
Jul 2nd, 2020