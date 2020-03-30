PG&E to Use Wildfire Victims Fund to Pay for Past Crimes

PG&E also says its hands are tied by a clause included in the settlement with wildfire victims that won bankruptcy court approval three months ago.

Michael Liedtke
Mar 30th, 2020
In this photo taken Feb. 18, 2020, people walk behind a Pacific Gas and Electric truck parked in San Francisco.
In this photo taken Feb. 18, 2020, people walk behind a Pacific Gas and Electric truck parked in San Francisco.
Associated Press

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric is warning its elaborate plan for getting out of bankruptcy might collapse if the utility can’t pay for its crimes in a deadly Northern California wildfire by taking money away from a fund set up to compensate thousands of victims for their losses.

The latest twist in an already complicated saga emerged this week after PG&E disclosed it will plead guilty to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter for neglecting to properly maintain equipment that ignited a 2018 wildfire that destroyed three towns in Butte County.

PG&E will pay a $4 million penalty as part of the plea agreement, but plans to do so by drawing upon a $13.5 billion settlement that it reached with wildfire victims as part of its bankruptcy case.

Although the $4 million represents a tiny fraction of the $13.5 billion fund, the notion that PG&E may be siphoning away any money earmarked for fire victims to pay for its criminal behavior is provoking more outrage about a company already widely unpopular for its role in other catastrophic wildfires, a malfunctioning gas line that blew up a neighborhood, and its bungling of power outages.

“It is my sincere hope that PG&E finds another way to pay the penalty because it's not what I want, and it certainly doesn't look good for PG&E in terms of the public relations or the overall optics," Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey told The Associated Press.

Ramsey, though, said he has no control over over where PG&E gets the money to pay the fine.

PG&E also says its hands are tied by a clause included in the settlement with wildfire victims that won bankruptcy court approval three months ago. The provision requires all fines and other penalties arising from the wildfires that drove PG&E into bankruptcy last year be paid from the victims' fund.

If PG&E doesn't abide by the settlement terms, the company said it could cause other deals reached in its complex case to unravel. In addition to the victims' fund, PG&E has negotiated another $12 billion in settlements with insurers and government agencies, and also has lined up commitments to raise tens of billions of dollars through stock sales and loans to help the company continue to operate after it gets out of bankruptcy. PG&E also expects to pay $1.6 billion to the lawyers, bankers and other specialists that help it put together its bankruptcy deals.

Any revisions to its past settlements “risks investors walking away from their commitments to provide the funding essential to the company’s ability to make payments to victims," PG&E said in a statement Friday.

But PG&E already has made several other changes to its plan since reaching the settlement with wildfire victims. The latest, reached with Gov. Gavin Newsom, came just a week ago. PG&E left the crack open for making a change that would allow it to pay its criminal penalty without tapping into the victims' fund if it can get “the necessary consents."

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali has made it clear throughout the case that he is unlikely to approve any plan that doesn't pay the wildfire victims as much as possible. The judge could still prevent PG&E from using the victims' fund to pay its criminal fine.

Some of the more than 81,000 victims who filed claims in PG&E's bankruptcy case already have been raising doubts about whether the $13.5 billion will be enough to pay everyone for the losses of loved ones and property in a series of 2017 and 2018 fire that killed nearly 130 people and destroyed more than 25,000 homes and other buildings. Two of the victims, Kirk Trostle and Adolfo Veronese, recently resigned from a 11-person committee overseeing people's claims in the bankruptcy case because of their misgivings over the settlement with PG&E.

More in Energy
Halliburton
Halliburton Furloughs 3,500 Workers
It will last up to 60 days as oil prices sink.
Mar 19th, 2020
In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo, Pacific Gas &amp; Electric vehicles are parked at the PG&amp;E Oakland Service Center in Oakland, Calif.
Court Approves PG&E's Bankruptcy
The milestone reached during an unusual court hearing held by phone moves PG&E closer to its goal of emerging from one of the most complex bankruptcy cases in U.S. history.
Mar 17th, 2020
I Stock 523622286
Japan Nuke Reactor Taken Offline
Kyushu Electric aims to fulfill the requirement and complete other necessary safety measures and restart the reactor by the end of this year.
Mar 16th, 2020
Gas Pump Ap
Gas Dips by 15 Cents
Gas prices could continue to fall as demand shrinks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mar 15th, 2020
Oil And Gas Istock
Pipeline to Pay $60M
The spill blackened popular beaches for miles, killed or fouled hundred of seabirds, seals and other wildlife and hurt tourism and fishing.
Mar 14th, 2020
In this Nov. 15, 2016, file photo, a mechanized shovel loads coal from an 80-feet thick seam at the Spring Creek mine near Decker, Mont.
Montana, Navajo Reach Deal
The mine shut down briefly in October when the dispute over sovereignty first emerged.
Mar 13th, 2020
Oil Rig Istock
The Oil Shock of 2020 is Here
The pain could be wide and deep.
Mar 13th, 2020
In this Sept. 13, 2018 file image from video provided by WCVB in Boston, flames consume the roof of a home following an explosion in Lawrence, Mass.
$143M Explosions Settlement Approved
The settlement's approval comes days after Columbia Gas of Massachusetts pleaded guilty to causing the explosions.
Mar 12th, 2020
Keystone Xl Sign Ap
Firm Starts Prep for Keystone XL
But opponents await a judge's ruling on their request to block any work.
Mar 12th, 2020
In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo a Pacific Gas &amp; Electric truck leaves the company&apos;s Oakland Service Center in Oakland, Calif.
PG&E Settles Key Wildfire Battle
Investors cheered the news too, as PG&E's stock surged 10% Tuesday to close at $13.90.
Mar 11th, 2020
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks with reporters after delivering an annual speech to a joint session of the Alaska Legislature on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Juneau, Alaska.
Senate Energy Bill Falls Apart
It was supposed to be a bipartisan moment for the Senate.
Mar 11th, 2020
In this Sept. 13, 2018 file image from video provided by WCVB in Boston, flames consume the roof of a home following an explosion in Lawrence, Mass.
Gas Company Pleads Guilty
Columbia Gas of Massachusetts will pay a $53 million fine, the largest criminal fine ever imposed under the pipeline safety law.
Mar 10th, 2020
I Stock 509843570
Global Impact of Oil Market Meltdown
A clash of two oil titans - Saudi Arabia and Russia - is sending shock waves through energy markets.
Mar 10th, 2020
Ap20068839046443
Oil Plunges 25% Amid Virus
The turmoil in the oil markets caused share prices to plunge in the Middle East and in Asia.
Mar 9th, 2020