Canadian Officials Accidentally Push Nuke Alert to Millions

A cellphone alert warned citizens of an “incident” at a nuclear plant just east of Toronto, but were later told it was a mistake.

Rob Gillies
Jan 14th, 2020
An emergency alert issued by the Canadian province of Ontario reporting an unspecified &ldquo;incident&rdquo; at a nuclear plant is shown on a smartphone Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Ontario Power Generation later sent a message saying the alert &ldquo;was sent in error.&apos;
An emergency alert issued by the Canadian province of Ontario reporting an unspecified “incident” at a nuclear plant is shown on a smartphone Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Ontario Power Generation later sent a message saying the alert “was sent in error."
Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press via AP

TORONTO (AP) — People throughout the Canadian province of Ontario awoke Sunday to a cellphone alert warning them of an “incident” at a nuclear plant just east of Toronto — only to later be told the message was a mistake.

The message, which was transmitted throughout the nation's most populous province, was accompanied by a shrill emergency broadcast noise. It said an unspecified event had occurred at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station. There was no abnormal release of radioactivity, it added, and people did not need to take protective action.

More than an hour later, utility officials sent another message saying the alert “was sent in error" and that there was “no danger to the public or environment.”

"No further action is required,” said the message, which was also sent to television screens.

The alert went out during a routine training exercise being conducted by the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre, Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said in a statement that apologized for the mistake.

She said the government had started a full investigation and would "take the appropriate steps to ensure this doesn't happen again.”

Jim Vlahos, a 44-year-old Toronto man, awoke to the alert and quickly made a hotel reservation more than 60 miles away in Niagara Falls. He said he figured he would go as far west as possible and then cross the border.

“Having watched ‘Chernobyl’ didn’t help," he said, referring to the HBO show about the 1986 nuclear disaster in the Soviet Union. "The lack of communication following the alert didn’t help either," he said.

“I have no problem leaving my phone on for these types of alerts," Vlahos said. “But I would expect some more info from the government so I wouldn’t have to overreact the way I did."

Many people slept through the first alert and saw it was a false alarm by the time they woke up.

Jonathan Davies, also 44, was taken aback when he spotted the alert while driving. But he waited until after he picked up his Tim Hortons coffee to check the news.

“I can’t cope with much until I have my coffee, at least a few sips,” he said. “I got scared and went online but found no information.” He later saw the the follow-up alert that indicated it was a false alarm.

Scott Pelton, a 48 year-old Toronto resident, wondered if was a cyber attack.

"Could be sign of a hack or could just be an innocent mistake? But is a mistake like that possible?" Pelton said.

Pickering Mayor Dave Ryan said he was "very troubled” by the message. He said on Twitter that he spoke to provincial officials and demanded an investigation.

Toronto Mayor John Tory joined him, tweeting that there were "far too many unanswered questions" about the warning that was sent across the province of 14 million people.

Terry Flynn, who teaches crisis communications at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, said the error runs the risk of eroding public trust.

“When we have continuous problems in these systems, then we have a lack of trust and people begin to ignore them. So that's the biggest fallout from this scenario," he said.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general recommended changes to the emergency alert system in the United States after Hawaii officials in 2018 mistakenly warned the public about a nonexistent incoming ballistic missile. An employee at the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency sent the missile alert to cellphones and broadcasters, triggering panic until the agency sent another message 38 minutes later notifying people it was a false alarm.

Pickering, which opened in 1971, was scheduled to be decommissioned this year, but the provincial government committed to keeping it open until 2024. Decommissioning is now set to start in 2028.

The plant generates 14% of Ontario's electricity and is responsible for 4,500 jobs across the region, according to Ontario Power Generation.

The station has experienced several earlier incidents. In 2011, a pump seal failure caused the spill of more than 19,200 gallons (73,000 liters) of demineralized water into Lake Ontario, though with no significant risks to public health, according to local authorities.

In 1994, the plant automatically shut down after a faulty valve caused 132 tons of heavy water to spill. It was the first time a Canadian nuclear reactor had to use its emergency core cooling system to prevent fuel overheating.

Ontario Power “has a sophisticated and robust notification process in place that we would immediately follow in the unlikely event of an incident at the station,” Chief Nuclear Officer Sean Granville said. “I want to assure the public that there was no incident at the station, and the plant is operating as designed.”

More in Energy
In this Jan. 21, 2011 file photo, manager Nick Reynoza holds a 100-watt incandescent light bulb at Royal Lighting in Los Angeles. A federal judge on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, allowed California&apos;s updated light bulb efficiency standards to take effect with the new year Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. U.S. District Judge Kimberly Mueller of Sacramento rejected a petition from the National Electrical Manufacturers Association and the American Lighting Association to temporarily block new minimum efficiency standards for light bulbs that were adopted by the California Energy Commission in November.
CA Light Bulb Shift Approved
Supporters said the change will save Californians as much as $2.4 billion on their annual utility bills.
Jan 6th, 2020
In this July 1, 2013, file photo, gas emissions rises from a coal-burning power plant in Colstrip, Mont. One of the largest coal-fired power plants in the western U.S. will close two of its four units by Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, as the Montana facility edges toward an eventual total shutdown.
Montana Coal Plant Closing Two Units
The plant employs about 300 people and is the main driver of the economy for the surrounding town of Colstrip, which has about 2,300 people.
Jan 6th, 2020
Exterior view of the Muehleberg nuclear power plant in Muehleberg, Switzerland, Friday, 20 Dec. 2019. Switzerland is shutting down one of its oldest nuclear power plants after 47 years of operation. The Muehleberg Nuclear Power Plant near the capital Bern is being taken off the grid shortly after noon Friday.
Switzerland Closes Nuke Plant
Its part of the country's effort to cease production of atomic energy.
Dec 20th, 2019
This May 30, 2013, file photo shows the Twin Metals office in Ely, Minn. Twin Metals Minnesota has formally submitted a plan to regulators for an underground copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota.
Twin Metals Minnesota Files Plan
The filing launches what’s expected to be a lengthy environmental review and permitting process for what would be Minnesota’s second copper-nickel mine.
Dec 19th, 2019
A person looks on as DTE Energy Co.&apos;s old Conners Creek Power Plant is demolished Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Detroit. The power plant that was more than 100 years old was demolished Friday to accommodate a Jeep factory.
Historic Detroit Power Plant Demolished
The land where the 104-year-old facility sat was needed for a Jeep plant to store vehicles.
Dec 13th, 2019
This Oct. 8, 2019, file photo shows the logo for Chevron on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Chevron Corp. reports financial results Friday, Nov. 1. Chevron said Tuesday, Dec. 10, it will book a charge of at least $10 billion because lower long-term prices for oil and natural gas are making some projects less valuable.
Chevron to Take $10B+ Write-down
The company says lower long-term prices for oil and natural gas will reduce the value of its assets.
Dec 11th, 2019
In this Oct. 22, 2019, file photo, Ted Wells, Jr., the lead attorney for Exxon, leaves New York Supreme Court in New York, after opening arguments in a lawsuit against Exxon. Exxon Mobil prevailed Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in a lawsuit accusing the energy giant of downplaying the toll that climate change regulations could take on its business, with a judge saying the state attorney general&apos;s case didn&apos;t prove the company deceived investors &mdash; but also didn&apos;t excuse it of any accountability for global warming.
Exxon Mobil Wins Lawsuit
The oil company was accused of understating the costs of increased regulation in order to protect the value of its shares.
Dec 11th, 2019
In this April 29, 2015 file photo, a boat travels on the Tennessee River near the Watts Bar Nuclear Plant near Spring City, Tenn. Federal regulators have fined the nation&rsquo;s largest public utility $145,000 for submitting incomplete and inaccurate information on a backup system at its Watts Bar Nuclear Plant. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission notified the Tennessee Valley Authority of the proposed fine regarding the Spring City, Tennessee plant in a Nov. 19, 2019 letter. The utility says it has taken corrective action, adding that the backup configuration was never used.
TVA Fined for Nuke Plant Info
According to a TVA spokesperson, this did not impact public safety.
Dec 4th, 2019
Chevy
Chevy Goes Old School with Electric Hot Rod
The E-10 has 450 horsepower and a zero-to-60 time of five seconds, thanks to two 400-volt batteries.
Dec 4th, 2019
In this Nov. 28, 2019 photo, smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant that produces carbon black, an ingredient in steel manufacturing, in Hejin in central China&apos;s Shanxi Province.
China’s Climate Paradox: A leader in Coal and Clean Energy
China accounts for about 30 percent of the world's total carbon emissions, yet also leads markets for solar, wind and electric vehicles.
Dec 2nd, 2019
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Kozak, second right, and Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak, back to a camera attend a joint video conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping during inaugurating the Power of Siberia pipeline in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia on Monday, Dec. 2.
China, Russia Launch Massive Joint Gas Pipeline
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin inaugurated the pipeline — dubbed the “Power of Siberia” — through a joint video conference.
Dec 2nd, 2019
Mnet 208766 Power Lines
Preparing for the EU’s Power Provisions
While the debate rages, energy buyers are caught in a rapidly changing market of new regulations, environmental standards, cross-border cooperation, increased uncertainty, volatility and complexity—each with their attendant risks
Jun 17th, 2019
Mnet 213824 Facebook Solar Farms Ap
Facebook Is Building a Massive Solar Project in Texas
Facebook is building a massive solar farm in West Texas that's believed to be one of the largest solar projects in the nation and the social media giant's first direct investment in renewable energy.
Jun 11th, 2019
Mnet 149094 Crown Holdings Listing Image
Crown to Use Wind Power in 2020 as First Step in Long-Term Renewable Energy Initiative
As a major step toward fulfillment of its pledge to the RE100 initiative Crown Holdings, Inc. has signed a 15-year Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with Longroad Energy to utilize wind power in all of its U.S. and Canadian beverage can plants starting on July 1, 2020.
Jun 10th, 2019