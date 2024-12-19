Versa, a leading provider of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) offerings, has introduced the VersaONE Universal SASE Platform to enhance security and networking capabilities across WAN, LAN, data centers, and cloud edges. Powered by AI, VersaONE delivers converged SASE, SSE, SD-WAN, and SD-LAN products via a shared platform to securely connect users, devices, locations, and workloads across any and all networks. Key features also include:

Universal connectivity for secure access to all workloads, applications, and clouds across any network whether it be WAN, LAN, wireless, cellular or satellite.

Security is integrated at every edge to deliver an adaptive security solution that protects the entire network from evolving cyber threats. The platform integrates firewall, SSE and advanced AI-powered security, including a Zero Trust foundation.

The ability to unify security and networking into a centrally managed platform operating on a single operating system. All network and security functions are controlled through a single console and a single set of policies, with all security and network telemetry funneled into a single AI-ready data lake.

VersaONE’s AI analyzes vast amounts of data from an AI-ready data lake in real time, delivering precise, actionable insights that enhance network performance and security, allowing for faster responses to threats.

For more information, see https://versa-networks.com/platform/.