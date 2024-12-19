How AI is Improving Popular Hacking Scams

As AI technology advances, scams have become more realistic and harder to detect. Recently some experts at Psono.com highlighted how modern scams like AI-powered phishing, clone emails, and others are using personal data to create more convincing attacks.

Scammers now use AI to impersonate family or friends, creating realistic voice recordings or videos from social media content. These deepfakes are used to ask for money or personal information, making the scams feel alarmingly real. What to Do: If you receive an unexpected request, ask questions or details only the real person would know. A wrong or vague answer is a strong sign of a scam.

Vishing involves phone scams where attackers impersonate trusted organizations, like banks or government agencies, creating urgency—such as reporting “suspicious activity”—to pressure victims into sharing sensitive details. What to Do: No legitimate organization will ever ask over the phone for sensitive information, like PINs or card details. If unsure, hang up and contact the institution directly using a verified number. Always take a moment to verify before acting on any request.

Smishing scams use fake text messages that mimic delivery updates or account alerts to steal credentials or spread malware. What to Do: Always check the sender’s number. If it doesn’t match the official organization, it’s likely a scam. Verify messages directly with the company before taking action.

Clone phishing replicates real emails, like receipts or notifications, but replaces links or attachments with malicious ones. The familiarity makes it easy to be fooled. What to Do: Check the sender’s email address and double-check any links by hovering over them. If the email feels off, contact the sender directly using their official contact details.

Social media phishing uses fake or hacked profiles to send messages that mimic urgent requests. These scams aim to steal login credentials or personal information. What to Do: Avoid clicking links in unsolicited messages. Verify requests directly with the sender and double-check login pages for authenticity.

Man-in-the-middle attacks happen when hackers intercept what you send or receive on public Wi-Fi, like passwords or banking details. Using Wi-Fi at places like cafés or airports can make your data a target. What to Do: Avoid logging into important accounts on public Wi-Fi. Use a VPN for extra security and look for "https://" on websites to ensure they are encrypted.

Ransomware blocks access to files or devices by encrypting them and then demands payment to unlock them. These attacks often start with phishing emails or fake downloads and target personal data like photos or documents. What to Do: Back up important files offline and avoid clicking on suspicious links or attachments. If attacked, report the incident to relevant authorities and seek professional advice on the next steps.

DNS spoofing redirects users to fake websites that look like real ones. These sites are designed to steal sensitive information like passwords or credit card details. What to Do: Always check the website address carefully before entering any information. Use secure websites with "https://" and consider tools that protect against DNS attacks.

"AI is changing how scammers operate, making their attacks more personal and harder to spot," states Sascha Pfeiffer, CEO of Psono. "They use tools to mimic voices, create fake videos, or send messages that seem to come from trusted contacts. It’s now easier than ever to fall for a scam. Staying alert is important, as these scams can lead to serious financial losses. Under no condition should you share very personal data, such as passport details or credit card CVV, via email, phone, or any other method that can be easily accessed by hackers.

"Additionally, if you hear the voice of a close person asking for help, take extra precautions to verify their identity by asking specific questions or details only they would know, ensuring you’re speaking to the real person."

More information on these types of hacks is available at psono.com.