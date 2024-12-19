How AI is Improving Popular Hacking Scams

A look at how these attacks are evolving and the best responses to them.

Dec 19, 2024
Peach Istock Ai Cyber

As AI technology advances, scams have become more realistic and harder to detect. Recently some experts at Psono.com highlighted how modern scams like AI-powered phishing, clone emails, and others are using personal data to create more convincing attacks.  

  • AI-Powered Scams. Scammers now use AI to impersonate family or friends, creating realistic voice recordings or videos from social media content. These deepfakes are used to ask for money or personal information, making the scams feel alarmingly real.
  • What to Do: If you receive an unexpected request, ask questions or details only the real person would know. A wrong or vague answer is a strong sign of a scam.
  • Vishing. Vishing involves phone scams where attackers impersonate trusted organizations, like banks or government agencies, creating urgency—such as reporting “suspicious activity”—to pressure victims into sharing sensitive details.
  • What to Do: No legitimate organization will ever ask over the phone for sensitive information, like PINs or card details. If unsure, hang up and contact the institution directly using a verified number. Always take a moment to verify before acting on any request.
  • Smishing. Smishing scams use fake text messages that mimic delivery updates or account alerts to steal credentials or spread malware.
  • What to Do: Always check the sender’s number. If it doesn’t match the official organization, it’s likely a scam. Verify messages directly with the company before taking action.
  • Clone Phishing. Clone phishing replicates real emails, like receipts or notifications, but replaces links or attachments with malicious ones. The familiarity makes it easy to be fooled.
  • What to Do: Check  the sender’s email address and double-check any links by hovering over them. If the email feels off, contact the sender directly using their official contact details.
  • Social Media Phishing. Social media phishing uses fake or hacked profiles to send messages that mimic urgent requests. These scams aim to steal login credentials or personal information.
  • What to Do: Avoid clicking links in unsolicited messages. Verify requests directly with the sender and double-check login pages for authenticity.
  • Man-in-the-Middle Attacks. Man-in-the-middle attacks happen when hackers intercept what you send or receive on public Wi-Fi, like passwords or banking details. Using Wi-Fi at places like cafés or airports can make your data a target.
  • What to Do: Avoid logging into important accounts on public Wi-Fi. Use a VPN for extra security and look for "https://" on websites to ensure they are encrypted.
  • Ransomware. Ransomware blocks access to files or devices by encrypting them and then demands payment to unlock them. These attacks often start with phishing emails or fake downloads and target personal data like photos or documents.
  • What to Do: Back up important files offline and avoid clicking on suspicious links or attachments. If attacked, report the incident to relevant authorities and seek professional advice on the next steps.
  • DNS Spoofing. DNS spoofing redirects users to fake websites that look like real ones. These sites are designed to steal sensitive information like passwords or credit card details.
  • What to Do: Always check the website address carefully before entering any information. Use secure websites with "https://" and consider tools that protect against DNS attacks.

"AI is changing how scammers operate, making their attacks more personal and harder to spot," states Sascha Pfeiffer, CEO of Psono. "They use tools to mimic voices, create fake videos, or send messages that seem to come from trusted contacts. It’s now easier than ever to fall for a scam. Staying alert is important, as these scams can lead to serious financial losses. Under no condition should you share very personal data, such as passport details or credit card CVV, via email, phone, or any other method that can be easily accessed by hackers.

"Additionally, if you hear the voice of a close person asking for help, take extra precautions to verify their identity by asking specific questions or details only they would know, ensuring you’re speaking to the real person."

More information on these types of hacks is available at psono.com.

Latest in Cybersecurity
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
December 10, 2024
Cps (cyber Physical Systems) Concept Abstract Image 612622938 2124x1416
IoT Security is MIA
December 19, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Five Manufacturers That Overcame Industry 4.0 Security Challenges
December 19, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Report Validates Visibility Concerns, Talent Shortage
December 19, 2024
Related Stories
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Report Validates Visibility Concerns, Talent Shortage
Soc
Cybersecurity
Universal SASE Platform
Hacking Alarm
Cybersecurity
AI Agents Expand, Automate Security Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Cybersecurity
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
December 10, 2024
Cps (cyber Physical Systems) Concept Abstract Image 612622938 2124x1416
Cybersecurity
IoT Security is MIA
Federal agencies' inability to understand cybersecurity priorities is impacting the industrial sector.
December 19, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Five Manufacturers That Overcame Industry 4.0 Security Challenges
The evolution of SASE is playing a key role.
December 19, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Report Validates Visibility Concerns, Talent Shortage
Secure global connectivity and cost challenges were also examined.
December 19, 2024
Soc
Cybersecurity
Universal SASE Platform
The platform looks to reduce risk, improve resilience, and lower complexity and cost at all data edges.
December 19, 2024
Hacking Alarm
Cybersecurity
AI Agents Expand, Automate Security Operations
The platforms looks to elevate SOC, threat hunting, and GRC functions.
December 19, 2024
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
Cybersecurity
AI, Regulation Will Strengthen Supply Chain Security
Our final collection of predictions brings in regulatory pressures and, of course, artificial intelligence.
December 19, 2024
General Cyberattack
Cybersecurity
The Blurring of State-Sponsored Threats and Waiting on the Quantum Apocalypse
This collection of predictions offers some promising solutions to increasingly complex cyber challenges.
December 19, 2024
Ep125
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: The Biggest Hacks of 2024
In looking to learn from history before repeating it, here are the biggest hacks and vital takeaways.
December 19, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Basic Strategies Will Have to Evolve
The latest batch of cybersecurity predictions point to DBOMs, mandated MFA and, or course, new AI challenges.
December 12, 2024
Encryption
Cybersecurity
Combatting the Quantum Threat of Harvest Now, Decrypt Later Attacks
Quantum computers will significantly threaten current security by easily breaking current encryption algorithms.
December 12, 2024
Water Treatment Plant Tuachanwatthana
Cybersecurity
Drowning in Danger: The Vulnerability of Water Treatment Facilities
Despite investments in areas like endpoint and perimeter security, breaches continue to occur.
December 12, 2024
Ep122
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Looking Back to Move Forward
As we begin to close out 2024 and look ahead to 2025, some favorite guests are revisited.
December 12, 2024
Sb 120 Thumb
Video
Security Breach: AI Is Making Data Your Most Vulnerable Attack Surface
The more operational, intellectual and personal data you have, the easier you are to attack.
December 5, 2024
Hacking Alarm
Cybersecurity
More Complex Ransomware, AI and 'Mission-Impossible' Style Hacks
Experts weigh in on how the threat landscape will continue to evolve in 2025.
December 5, 2024