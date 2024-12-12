Combatting the Quantum Threat of Harvest Now, Decrypt Later Attacks

The rise of quantum computing underscores a new era of cybersecurity risk. Expected to be online by as early as 2035, quantum computers will significantly threaten current security systems by easily breaking the asymmetric encryption algorithms that classical computers rely on today.

Leveraging quantum computers will enable cybercriminals to bypass PKI-based security controls, which rely on asymmetric encryption algorithms, and steal sensitive data for ransomware, sabotage, or critical infrastructure attacks more easily than ever before. Given the vast amounts of data stored and transmitted in today's digital landscape, encryption is an essential security measure across all industries.

In the event of a breach in the manufacturing sector, several critical areas could be impacted, including supply chain management, quality control, logistics and transportation, and machine learning and AI. Such a breach could lead to significant disruptions, financial losses, and compromised competitive advantage.

As quantum computing advances toward reality, modern enterprises are increasingly vulnerable to Harvest Now, Decrypt Later (HNDL) cyberattacks. In these attacks, cybercriminals steal and store encrypted data, intending to decrypt it once quantum computers can break today's encryption standards.

In a July 2024 report on post-quantum cryptography (PQC), the U.S. Office of Management & Budget (OMB) recognized HNDL attacks as a serious threat and one of the primary precepts for the federal government’s PQC migration strategy. Considering eight in 10 businesses use enterprise-level encryption for databases, archives, internal networks, and internet communications, the urgency for PQC migration is greater than ever.

In August 2024, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) released its first three finalized PQC algorithms , showcasing that Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) will be crucial in combating the growing threat of HNDL attacks. They can provide adaptable hardware-level security that supports the migration to NIST’s PQC algorithms and helps organization keep pace with quantum computing advancements.

FPGAs: The Quantum-Ready Shield

FPGAs represent a unique solution to quantum-related cyber threats. FPGAs allow products to be easily retrofitted for adherence to evolving security needs. With innate flexibility, reprogrammability, and parallel processing functions, they can streamline over-the-air firmware updates that enable developers to proactively refine embedded hardware with PQC algorithms and patch PKI vulnerabilities within existing systems. FPGAs incorporate these “crypto agile” capabilities in real-time hardware Root of Trust (HRoT) products to deliver enhanced protection of server platforms and other connected device applications to protect an organization’s total attack surface.

Unlike fixed hardware solutions, FPGAs can be reprogrammed after deployment to implement new quantum-resistant encryption algorithms and security protocols. This adaptability is crucial because the PQC landscape is still developing, and today's best quantum-resistant algorithms might need updates as quantum computing capabilities advance.

In addition, it offers a clear pathway to meet compliance with new regulations like the Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite 2.0 (CNSA 2.0). The key advantage of FPGAs in fighting HNDL attacks lies in their ability to implement complex cryptographic algorithms in hardware while maintaining the flexibility to upgrade these implementations. This flexibility proves crucial for implementing platform firmware resiliency (PFR) and attestation capabilities, ensuring systems boot securely and maintain trusted operations across complex deployments.

FPGAs also allow organizations to deploy quantum resistant encryption without having to replace existing hardware.

Implementing Future-Proof Security Solutions

The practical implementation of FPGA-based defenses against HNDL attacks requires a forward-thinking approach to security architecture. Organizations must consider not just current encryption standards but also how their security needs might evolve as quantum computing capabilities advance. This means implementing quantum-resistant encryption for sensitive data while maintaining the ability to upgrade security measures as new threats emerge.

FPGAs can be deployed at critical points in the data security chain, from network endpoints to datacenters. They can simultaneously handle multiple security functions, including implementing PQC algorithms, accelerating encryption processes, and providing secure key storage. Modern FPGA platforms offer improved power efficiency and performance, making them practical for widespread deployment in quantum-resistant security solutions.

Organizations should prioritize several key aspects when implementing FPGA-based defenses against HNDL attacks:

The ability to upgrade cryptographic algorithms.

Integration with existing security infrastructure.

Support for quantum-resistant protocols.

The goal is to create a security framework that protects sensitive data not just against current threats but also against future quantum capabilities. Looking ahead, the role of FPGAs in quantum-resistant security will become increasingly vital. As quantum computing capabilities advance, organizations will need to rapidly adapt their security measures to stay ahead of HNDL threats.

By implementing FPGA-based security solutions today, organizations can protect their sensitive data against both current threats and future quantum decryption attempts. As we move closer to practical quantum computing, the role of FPGAs in cybersecurity will become increasingly crucial in ensuring the long-term security of sensitive information.