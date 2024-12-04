Tenable Adds Autonomous Patch Management

The goal is to streamline the steps from discovery to remediation with customizable controls.

Dec 4, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)

Tenable® recently unveiled their Tenable Patch Management, an autonomous patch solution built to quickly and effectively close vulnerability exposures in a unified solution. A strategic partnership and integration with Adaptiva, a leading autonomous endpoint management firm, provides the foundation of the solution.

Vulnerability remediation remains a critical challenge as identifying, testing and installing the countless patches released every day can be cumbersome. A recent Tenable report found that only 11 percent of organizations say they are efficient at vulnerability remediation. The result is that organizations are exposed for long periods of time, as attackers’ average time-to-exploitation has shrunk from 32 days to five.1

Tenable Patch Management looks to address these issues:

  • The integrated solution pairs autonomous patch functionality from Adaptiva with Tenable’s vulnerability coverage, built-in prioritization, threat intelligence and real-time insight to close the loop on vulnerability exposure through automated correlation of vulnerabilities to available patches.
  • This should shorten the time from discovery to remediation by knowing the most impactful vulnerabilities across their environments, exposing priority gaps and taking rapid, decisive action to close critical exposures.
  • Teams can take action against vulnerabilities with full control to determine when, how and where a patch is deployed. Organizations can autonomously patch with customizable controls and automatic patch testing that blocks problematic updates from going out.
  • It will beAvailable as an add on in Tenable One, Tenable Vulnerability Management, Tenable Security Center and Tenable Enclave Security, Tenable Patch Management includes:

More information on Tenable Patch Management is available at: https://tenable.com/products/patch-management 

