Bullied by Hackers

The three reasons behind manufacturing’s cyber struggle.

Erik Gross
Dec 4, 2024
Online Safety And Security

Hackers are bullying the manufacturing industry, and they're not exactly subtle about it. Like Biff Tannen cornering Marty McFly, cybercriminals flaunt their power, hitting manufacturing companies where it hurts most—shutting down production lines and grinding operations to a halt. They know they hold the upper hand, exploiting every gap left by decades of technical debt and the industry's rapid leap into the digital age.

Zscaler's 2024 ThreatLabz report paints a grim picture: 653 ransomware attacks aimed at manufacturing, more than double the incidents in any other sector. And Critical Start's latest data isn't any rosier.

The numbers don't lie, but they do beg the question: what makes hackers pick on manufacturing like a high school bully targeting the new kid in town? Is it the thrill of taking down industrial giants, or that manufacturing can't afford to stay offline for long? Maybe it's just too easy for them—like finding a loose $20 bill on the sidewalk. Either way, the industry is caught in a time loop of relentless attacks, and it's time to figure out how to break the cycle. 

To understand this, we must look at the factors that make manufacturing an appealing target for these digital bullies. From the value of uninterrupted operations to the complexity of digital transformation and the challenges of managing a dynamic workforce, these vulnerabilities make manufacturers a tempting target.

Here are three reasons as to why the manufacturing sector is experiencing so many challenges with cybersecurity.

Reason #1 - Value

The manufacturing sector is especially attractive to cyber criminals due to its heavy reliance on continuous operations and the high stakes involved in any disruption. Unlike many other industries, a halt in production lines doesn't just result in inconvenience; it can mean a significant loss of revenue per day.

According to Redzone's Manufacturing Benchmark report, a single point of OEE (Overall Equipment Effectiveness) can be worth as much as $350k. Annual OEE can be made or lost with just a few days of lost production. Halting a company's revenue stream by encrypting shopfloor devices and stopping production creates the pressure the adversary needs to drive up ransomware costs.

Threat actors are aware of this, so CISOs in manufacturing are faced with the difficult decision of weighing the cost of the ransom against the cost of lost production. While we all agree to "not pay the ransom," 69 percent of the targeted organizations do pay it.

Reason #2 - The Complexity of Digital Transformation

The shift toward Industry 4.0 has accelerated manufacturing's digital transformation, making production lines more efficient but also more exposed. With every IoT device and networked machine, a new potential vulnerability emerges. A notable increase in attacks targeting both IT and OT systems—from 27 percent in 2021 to 37 percent in 2023—underscores how much the attack surface has expanded​.

This convergence means cybercriminals can penetrate a factory's operations deeper, making the risks more severe. The risk of losing the productivity gains from Industry 4.0 is significant and can't be overlooked. However, CISOs should leverage these gains as part of their risk management strategy, integrating them into calculations for ROI on cybersecurity investments.

Reason #3 - People-Centric Risks and High Turnover

Another integral reason manufacturing is so frequently targeted is the unique dynamics of its workforce. High turnover rates and reliance on temporary workers introduce challenges in maintaining consistent cybersecurity standards. Temporary workers, who might only be onboarded for short stints, require rapid access to critical systems. This often results in rushed credential provisioning processes and lax oversight, creating opportunities for cyber threats to exploit poorly managed access points. 

Furthermore, using shared devices on factory floors complicates managing secure access. Cybersecurity strategies in these environments must balance ease of use with stringent security controls to prevent unauthorized access.

This challenge is not unlike those faced by healthcare and educational institutions, where shared devices and a need for quick access are prevalent. But in the high-stakes manufacturing world, the cost of a breach can be far greater, impacting not only the targeted business but also the broader supply chain it supports.

While we can't turn back time like Marty McFly, manufacturers can take proactive steps to change their future. Adversaries have proven their effectiveness in targeting this industry, which only draws more cybercriminals and heightens the focus on manufacturing and critical infrastructure. Companies that have allowed technical debt to accumulate in their software, PLCs, or infrastructure now face significant exposure.

Hackers recognize the abundance of these vulnerabilities as opportunities. To turn the tide, manufacturers must invest in modern security measures, address legacy system weaknesses, and adopt a proactive approach to cybersecurity that prioritizes risk. By doing so, they can reclaim control and mitigate the risks that cyberbullies currently exploit.

Latest in Cybersecurity
How to Track Actual Costs and Ensure Profitability?
Sponsored
How to Track Actual Costs and Ensure Profitability?
December 3, 2024
Soc
Report Explores Network Security Trends in Manufacturing
December 4, 2024
Ford Logo Wirestock
Ford Data Breach 'Embarassing,' But Likely Minor
December 4, 2024
Online Safety And Security
Bullied by Hackers
December 4, 2024
Related Stories
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Tenable Adds Autonomous Patch Management
Soc
Cybersecurity
Report Explores Network Security Trends in Manufacturing
Ford Logo Wirestock
Cybersecurity
Ford Data Breach 'Embarassing,' But Likely Minor
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Cybersecurity
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 11, 2024
Soc
Cybersecurity
Report Explores Network Security Trends in Manufacturing
Where the industry continues to struggle, and how hackers are taking advantage.
December 4, 2024
Ford Logo Wirestock
Cybersecurity
Ford Data Breach 'Embarassing,' But Likely Minor
Ford is blaming a third party supplier for leaked information.
December 4, 2024
Constellation researchers and performers from industry and U.S. Army Cyber Command deploy cyber analytic applications via CANDOR in an operational test environment.
Cybersecurity
U.S. Army Cyber Command, DARPA Evaluate Advanced Cyber Threat Detection Technologies
Developers were able to detect and analyze malicious activity.
November 26, 2024
Christmas Cyber Zephyr18
Cybersecurity
Why the Holiday Shopping Season May Rely on Securing the Manufacturing Industry
Investments in cybersecurity usually fail to match those made in inventory, logistics and production technology.
November 21, 2024
Ep118tn2
Video
Security Breach: Minimizing Hacks by Focusing on Uptime
Strategies need to focus less on cybersecurity cost and more on patching, IP protection and all the factors impacting uptime.
November 21, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Overlooked, But Essential Cybersecurity Measures
Hackers are targeting enterprises of all sizes, making prep and response vital to operational continuity.
November 21, 2024
Mazda
Cybersecurity
Mazdas Could Be Compromised in Minutes
Hackers could “achieve a complete and persistent compromise of the infotainment system.”
November 21, 2024
The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington, Feb. 25, 2015.
Cybersecurity
Homeland Security Department Releases Framework for Using AI in Critical Infrastructure
AI could play a critical role in the power grid, water system, and other pieces of critical infrastructure.
November 15, 2024
Manufacturing Infrastructure Cyber
Cybersecurity
Major ICS Players Offer Key Security Updates
Microsoft, Fortinet, Citrix and others address vulnerability solutions.
November 14, 2024
Ep119
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: What Cybersecurity Can Learn from Tom Brady
We assembled some "nerds from the basement" to cover a key strategy in combatting evolving threats.
November 14, 2024
Tx One All Edge Series Oct2
Cybersecurity
Expanded Series of OT-Native Network Security Appliances
The platform is designed to protect industrial processes and infrastructure without disrupting operations.
November 14, 2024
Peach Istock Ai Cyber
Cybersecurity
Secure Remote Access with AI-powered Supervision
The new tool looks to simplify access oversight, proactively detect threats, and enhance connection security.
November 14, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
CISA, FBI, NSA, and Partners Release Joint Advisory on Top Vulnerabilities
This advisory supplies details on the top CVEs routinely exploited by malicious cyber actors.
November 14, 2024
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
Cybersecurity
The Next Threats for Industrial Cybersecurity
Industry experts weigh in on the biggest factors impacting your future threat landscape.
November 14, 2024