AI, Regulation Will Strengthen Supply Chain Security

Our final collection of predictions brings in regulatory pressures and, of course, artificial intelligence.

Dec 19, 2024
Cybersecurity In A Bubble

The impact, or potential impact, of artificial intelligence will seemingly define 2025. And perhaps no aspect of the industrial enterprise will feel this more strongly than cybersecurity. As our experts describe below, AI will not only impact the voracity of attacks, but the way we defend our supply chains, implement regulatory guidance and protect data.

Dale Hoak, Director of Information Security, RegScale

  • By 2025, AI-driven compliance tools will be widely adopted to manage the growing complexity of cybersecurity regulations and threats. As frameworks like FedRAMP and GDPR grow more stringent, manual GRC tools and processes will become too slow to keep up with regulatory changes. In response, organizations will increasingly use AI to automate real-time checks, monitor violations, and streamline audits. These AI-powered solutions—and the corresponding rise of compliance as code—will help companies proactively identify risks and cut costs.
  • A global convergence of privacy laws will reduce the friction caused by widely varying regulations like GDPR, CCPA, and PIPL. Currently, the lack of unified legislation presents major challenges for international commerce, but corporations and governments are pushing for more streamlined and standardized privacy frameworks. Businesses should invest in agile GRC solutions to prepare for the emergence of new global privacy agreements and partnerships.
  • In 2025, supply chain cybersecurity certifications will become a norm across industries. To prevent disastrous attacks like SolarWinds and Kaseya, businesses will require stringent compliance from third-party vendors, and governments will expand frameworks like NIST SP 800-161, CMMC, and ISO 27001. As a result, there will be increased demand for supply chain cybersecurity compliance platforms with robust risk assessment, real-time monitoring, and reporting features.

 James Fisher, Director of Security Operations, SECURECYBER 

  • Accelerated automation to outpace security threats. With AI tools enabling expedited attack timelines, automated security solutions are essential. Emerging automations within the security stack will allow teams to respond efficiently to streamlined attacks. AI will drive the implementation of creative responses to new threats, offering enhanced ways to safeguard against evolving risks. As teams update their security tools with new features and functionality, they’ll be able to automate these capabilities to increase resilience.
  • Heightened focus on supply chain resilience. In a time of global political volatility, organizations will scrutinize critical service providers and hosting sources to secure operations. This extends to hardware and software sourcing to ensure uninterrupted service. Now is the time to refresh disaster plans and consider alternative setups. If hardware or services become unavailable, does your team have a seamless backup strategy in place?
  • Rise in identity-based attacks. With breaches continually on the rise, new credentials will become available for exploitation by threat actors. Security teams must stay vigilant, regularly checking environments for weak passwords and outdated credentials. User fatigue with passwords is real, but solutions like Single Sign-On with hardware tokens will ease this burden. Expect to see hardware devices gradually replacing passwords on more secure systems. 

Ravi Srivatsav, CEO, DataKrypto

Data breaches will lessen as cyber developers focus on building “secure by design” applications that protect data throughout its lifecycle. Today’s relentless onslaught of data breaches costs companies millions yearly and erodes trust in their brands. Traditional encryption leaves gaps during operations, exposing organizations to breaches.

For several years, cryptography experts touted Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) as an ideal solution to close the gaps created by traditional encryption and protect data at all times. FHE has faced barriers like performance bottlenecks and high costs despite its promise. However, recent breakthroughs are making this technology viable for real-world applications.

In 2025, companies will dramatically shift toward FHE adoption, enabling continuous data protection across industries and lessening the threat of data breaches because:

  • Sensitive data can be processed while encrypted, reducing attack surfaces.
  • Data remains secure even if a breach occurs, nullifying insider threats and data exfiltration.
  • FHE enables secure data processing in third-party environments to mitigate cloud computing risks.

FHE is a game-changer for cybersecurity. It ensures data is always encrypted – at rest, in transit, and in use – minimizing the risks of modern cyber threats. As attackers realize their efforts to breach systems and access confidential data are ineffective, they will eventually focus elsewhere.

Latest in Cybersecurity
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
December 10, 2024
Cps (cyber Physical Systems) Concept Abstract Image 612622938 2124x1416
IoT Security is MIA
December 19, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Five Manufacturers That Overcame Industry 4.0 Security Challenges
December 19, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Report Validates Visibility Concerns, Talent Shortage
December 19, 2024
Related Stories
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Report Validates Visibility Concerns, Talent Shortage
Soc
Cybersecurity
Universal SASE Platform
Hacking Alarm
Cybersecurity
AI Agents Expand, Automate Security Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Cybersecurity
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
December 10, 2024
Cps (cyber Physical Systems) Concept Abstract Image 612622938 2124x1416
Cybersecurity
IoT Security is MIA
Federal agencies' inability to understand cybersecurity priorities is impacting the industrial sector.
December 19, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Five Manufacturers That Overcame Industry 4.0 Security Challenges
The evolution of SASE is playing a key role.
December 19, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Report Validates Visibility Concerns, Talent Shortage
Secure global connectivity and cost challenges were also examined.
December 19, 2024
Soc
Cybersecurity
Universal SASE Platform
The platform looks to reduce risk, improve resilience, and lower complexity and cost at all data edges.
December 19, 2024
Hacking Alarm
Cybersecurity
AI Agents Expand, Automate Security Operations
The platforms looks to elevate SOC, threat hunting, and GRC functions.
December 19, 2024
Peach Istock Ai Cyber
Cybersecurity
How AI is Improving Popular Hacking Scams
A look at how these attacks are evolving and the best responses to them.
December 19, 2024
General Cyberattack
Cybersecurity
The Blurring of State-Sponsored Threats and Waiting on the Quantum Apocalypse
This collection of predictions offers some promising solutions to increasingly complex cyber challenges.
December 19, 2024
Ep125
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: The Biggest Hacks of 2024
In looking to learn from history before repeating it, here are the biggest hacks and vital takeaways.
December 19, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Basic Strategies Will Have to Evolve
The latest batch of cybersecurity predictions point to DBOMs, mandated MFA and, or course, new AI challenges.
December 12, 2024
Encryption
Cybersecurity
Combatting the Quantum Threat of Harvest Now, Decrypt Later Attacks
Quantum computers will significantly threaten current security by easily breaking current encryption algorithms.
December 12, 2024
Water Treatment Plant Tuachanwatthana
Cybersecurity
Drowning in Danger: The Vulnerability of Water Treatment Facilities
Despite investments in areas like endpoint and perimeter security, breaches continue to occur.
December 12, 2024
Ep122
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Looking Back to Move Forward
As we begin to close out 2024 and look ahead to 2025, some favorite guests are revisited.
December 12, 2024
Sb 120 Thumb
Video
Security Breach: AI Is Making Data Your Most Vulnerable Attack Surface
The more operational, intellectual and personal data you have, the easier you are to attack.
December 5, 2024
Hacking Alarm
Cybersecurity
More Complex Ransomware, AI and 'Mission-Impossible' Style Hacks
Experts weigh in on how the threat landscape will continue to evolve in 2025.
December 5, 2024