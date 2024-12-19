The Blurring of State-Sponsored Threats and Waiting on the Quantum Apocalypse

While a great deal of uncertainty hovers around 2025, one thing is clear when it comes to industrial cybersecurity - it won't be simple. As more experts weigh in on the trends most likely to impact the sector in the next 12 months, it's no surprise that the bad guys and their strategies, while cemented in legacy methodology, are leveraging more complex tools and infrastructure to launch attacks. Balancing those concerns are new defensive tools and strategies that offer equal parts comfort and concern, as they encompass new technologies and implementation approaches.

Douglas McKee, SonicWall Executive Director, Threat Research

Detecting attack origins will become increasingly difficult. The line between state and criminal operations will continue to blur further, making it increasingly challenging to attribute attacks. This may prompt stronger international collaboration on cybercrime policy, but effective attribution will remain a core challenge. Governments and private organizations must adapt to this evolving threat landscape, focusing more on proactive intelligence sharing and threat-hunting to disrupt collaborative efforts before they impact critical sectors.

AI will augment cybersecurity protection efforts without replacing humans. AI will be a defensive tool and a strategic force multiplier in 2025. It will enable organizations to stay one step ahead of state-sponsored criminals, adapt to quantum threats, and protect critical infrastructure in an increasingly hostile threat landscape. AI's continuous learning, predictive power, and automation will continue to redefine cybersecurity without replacing the human element, making it essential for both offense and defense to embrace and leverage it as a tool in their tool belt.

Ariel Parnes, Co-Founder and COO, MITIGA

The lethal combination of AI-powered attacks and SaaS vulnerabilities will redefine the threat landscape. In 2025, two critical trends will converge to create a perfect storm and reshape the threat landscape:

The growing availability of generative AI for cybercriminals. The rapid adoption of SaaS applications.

Generative AI, with its ability to craft sophisticated, context-aware content, will empower threat actors to automatically scan SaaS environments, find vulnerabilities, and launch precise, rapid attacks. The barriers to creating adaptive phishing campaigns or exploiting SaaS misconfigurations will drop, enabling even less-skilled hackers to conduct highly targeted attacks.

AI will also help attackers evade detection by continually modifying their techniques. Meanwhile, organizations are adopting more SaaS applications, creating sprawling, interconnected environments and introducing new security challenges. Many organizations lack visibility into their SaaS ecosystems, making it difficult to monitor user behavior, detect threats, and enforce security policies consistently across applications.

Traditional security tools are ill-equipped to protect the decentralized and dynamic nature of SaaS platforms. As business functions shift to the cloud, this gap in SaaS visibility and detection will remain a significant weakness for cybercriminals to exploit. Without real-time monitoring and detection, organizations will be at a disadvantage.

To counter these threats, companies must close the SaaS visibility gap by investing in advanced security tools specifically designed for cloud environments. These tools must leverage AI to keep pace with evolving threats, focusing on real-time detection, anomaly identification, and continuous monitoring across all SaaS applications.

