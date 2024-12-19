AI Agents Expand, Automate Security Operations

Simbian recently announced a suite of industry-first AI Agents that work alongside security teams to enhance the intelligence, speed, and coverage of their entire security program. The suite of AI Agents, which runs on the Simbian Security Accelerator Platform, addresses the top pain points of Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts; Threat Hunters; and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) teams.

These AI Agents autonomously handle security functions and they learn from business context to take on increasingly sophisticated tasks over time by leveraging a shared platform that goes beyond built-in product knowledge and integrations with traditional security tools, incorporating unstructured documents and users’ input into their decision-making. This includes:

Simbian’s SOC Agent augments SOC analysts by autonomously investigating and responding to security alerts. It uses a mix of built-in security knowledge from security experts, as well as each organization’s playbooks and user guidance to craft responses that are tailored for the organization.

Simbian’s Threat Hunting Agent scales threat operations by ingesting Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) feeds and verbose threat reports, and autonomously taking organization-specific actions to detect and block threats, generating threat hunt hypotheses based on the threat actor’s TTPs, and hunting for the threat actor. It blocks, pivots, and hunts across the entire environment, providing comprehensive protection unlike traditional SIEMs and XDRs which are limited to the logs they store.

Simbian’s GRC Agent reduces turnaround time responding to customers’ security questionnaires from an average of 3+ days to less than an hour, while also increasing the accuracy of responses. The AI Agent also provides insights during risk assessments of vendors and a conversational interface.

To learn more about Simbian’s AI Agents, see: https://simbian.ai/ai-agents-for-security.